Fort Myers man sentenced to 18 years in prison for drug trafficking

By NBC2 News
 3 days ago
FORT MYERS, Fla. – A Fort Myers man was sentenced to 18 years in prison for multiple charges, including drug trafficking.

Prince Anthony Davis, 40, was sentenced after being found guilty of eight charges, one of which was the sale of fentanyl within 1,000 feet of public housing.

On December 15th, 2020, Davis sold a trafficking amount of fentanyl to an undercover Fort Myers police officer. The drugs were placed in a car and replaced with cash, which Davis would later return to collect.

During the same operation, Davis would sell narcotics to another undercover officer outside his clothing store business on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Two days later, a search warrant was executed on Davis’ business, where methamphetamine and fentanyl were discovered under the counter. An AK-47 and magazine for the weapon was also removed.

He was arrested and sentenced on the following charges:

  • Trafficking in Illegal Drugs – 4 grams or more (Fentanyl) – 18 years in prison
  • Sale of Fentanyl within 1,000 ft. of Public Housing – 15 years in prison
  • Possession of Fentanyl with Intent to Sell within 1,000 ft. of Public Housing – 15 years in prison
  • Possession of a Place with Knowledge of Trafficking, Sale, or Manufacturing – 15 years in prison
  • Trafficking in Amphetamine – 18 years in prison
  • Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon – 15 years in prison
  • Trafficking in Fentanyl – 18 years in prison
  • Possession of a Controlled Substance – 5 years in prison

Davis’ sentenced will be served concurrently.

Fort Myers, FL
Fort Myers, FL
Anthony Davis
Person
Martin Luther King
News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

