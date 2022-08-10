Read full article on original website
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
LGBTQ-Owned Punky’s Bar and Grill ClosesBryan DijkhuizenSaint Petersburg, FL
EDGE District Spot In St. Petersburg Expects New Boutique HotelBryan DijkhuizenSaint Petersburg, FL
Tiny Houses Near a Florida Beach are Mentioned in a List of Charming, Tiny HotelsL. CaneFlorida State
A local scratch golfer compares these Florida gulf coast courses to help you navigate through the linksFit*Life*TravelBradenton, FL
fox13news.com
COVID experts agree 'most people are no longer really at risk for getting severe disease'
TAMPA, Fla. - The CDC's new guidelines are an acknowledgement that we’ve entered a new stage with COVID-19. "Basically where we are right now with the amount of immunity that we have in our population, both from vaccination and from multiple natural infections, most people are no longer really at risk for getting severe disease and ending up in the ICU or dying," said University of South Florida College of Public Health professor Dr. Thomas Unnasch.
Florida curriculum trainings show teachers how to make students ‘desirable citizens’
At the end of June, the Florida Department of Education started training teachers for new versions of curriculum to use in 2023. The trainings cover government, civics, and how to make students "desirable citizens."
Chick-Fil-A Ordered To Pay Fines For Worker Violations–Yikes!
A Chick-fil-A in Tampa, Florida was recently fined for more than $12,000 for violating child labor laws. As reported in a press release by the U.S. Department of Labor, “[The] U.S. Department of Labor Wage and Hour Division investigators found Brito Enterprises of Tampa—operating as Chick-Fil-A Tampa Stadium—allowed 17 workers, ages 14 and 15 years old, to work past 7 p.m. or more than 3 hours during a school day between Labor Day and June 1, in violation of the child labor provisions of the Fair Labor Standards Act.”
stpetecatalyst.com
Welch scraps Moffitt’s plans for St. Pete
Plans for a state-of-the-art cancer center and residential complex are now scrapped due to a lack of affordable housing units. St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch has rejected Moffitt Cancer Center (and partners’) $5 million offer and proposal for the 4.59-acre site at 800 1st Ave. S. in downtown St. Pete. The proposal was for a 75,000-square-foot cancer center that would be three stories, alongside a 30-story residential tower with limited affordable housing units, a potential 14-story hotel and a parking garage.
DOH-Pinellas issues mosquito-borne illness advisory
The Florida Department of Health in Pinellas (DOH-Pinellas) issued an illness advisory on Thursday, citing a rise in mosquito-borne disease activity in areas of Pinellas.
kvnf.org
The chief prosecutor in the Tampa area says he will fight his removal from office
In Florida, the chief state prosecutor in the Tampa area says he will vigorously fight his removal from office by Governor Ron DeSantis. DeSantis says Hillsborough County state attorney Andrew Warren was neglecting his duty by failing to enforce Florida's laws that restrict abortion or prohibit gender-affirming care for minors. From Miami, NPR's Greg Allen reports.
St. Petersburg mayor rejects TPA/Moffitt cancer center development proposal
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A proposal from Moffitt Cancer Center made back in May to build a 75,000-square-foot facility in downtown St. Petersburg has officially been rejected by the city mayor. In an announcement Friday, the office of Mayor Ken Welch marked the decision by saying it was determined...
fox13news.com
Newly appointed Hillsborough state attorney reverses controversial bike-stop policy
TAMPA, Fla. - Newly appointed Hillsborough State Attorney Susan Lopez reversed several enforcement policies that were put in place by her predecessor, Andrew Warren. This includes a controversial bike-stop policy opponents accused of being racist. In a memo sent to her employees this week, Lopez wrote, "effective immediately, any policy...
Tampa Bay family tries to bring father home
Phillip miraculously recovered only to find out he had a brain tumor last month while visiting family in New York.
DeSantis' controversial suspension of a Tampa prosecutor, explained
Last week, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) suspended Tampa-area State Attorney Andrew Warren for supposedly putting "himself publicly above the law." Here's everything you need to know:. Why did DeSantis suspend Warren?. At a press conference on Aug. 4, DeSantis announced that he was suspending Warren, who was elected in...
‘We are in this alone:’ Sarasota teachers say classrooms are political battlegrounds
Teachers in Sarasota, Fla. said in a recent survey on educator morale that their jobs had been made more difficult by politics entering the classroom.
Florida rads: 3 Tampa Bay counties at higher risk of radon poisoning
Nine counties in Florida have a higher risk of radon gas poisoning, and three of them are right here in Tampa Bay.
cltampa.com
Hillsborough’s new State Attorney wants to bring back Tampa’s racist ‘Biking While Black’ policy, leaders say
Local Black leaders are speaking out after the newly-appointed Hillsborough State Attorney repealed a policy that was meant to help protect Black bicyclists and pedestrians from being targeted for certain charges. Yesterday, Hillsborough State Attorney for District 13 Susan Lopez—who was appointed last week by DeSantis after he suspended Andrew...
wengradio.com
CCSO Warns Of Two Scams
It has been brought to our attention that, yet again, scammers are calling and pretending to be members of the CCSO. Be extra cautious when answering a number you don’t recognize or when someone is asking about something of which you have no knowledge. You can always call our...
Bloomberg
Tampa, Florida, Is Only US Metro Area With Double-Digit Inflation
Most US cities saw a break last month from relentless price increases, as cheaper gasoline helped slow inflation. Only the Tampa, Florida, metropolitan area had double-digit inflation -- up 11.2%, little changed from the 11.3% high in May. Several cities saw declines of at least a half percentage point, including San Diego, where inflation cooled to 7.3% on a year-over-year basis from 8.3% two months earlier.
No plans for search despite evidence suggesting graves under shuttered Tampa Catholic school property
Archaeologists say the probability is high that graves are on the property. The Diocese of St. Petersburg insists all graves were moved. The last seven years of Alexia Svejda’s search for her great-grandfather’s grave left her with more questions than answers. “I started searching summer of 2014, and...
If Florida Gov. DeSantis wants to oust officials, here’s a list
Quality Journalism for Critical Times You probably heard all the hoopla last week about Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis removing — excuse me, “suspending” with extreme prejudice — the outspoken Democratic prosecutor in Hillsborough County, Andrew Warren. He’s not quite fired but he’s on the verge. Usually when officeholders in Florida get pink-slipped by the governor, it’s because they’ve been charged […] The post If Florida Gov. DeSantis wants to oust officials, here’s a list appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
businessobserverfl.com
Well-known realty firm promotes Sarasota executive
A top-notch realty brokerage announced it promoted Shelley Whiteside to senior regional marketing director for the Sarasota region. Whiteside has been with Naples-based Premier Sotheby’s International Realty since 2016. With the promotion, she’ll oversee regional marketing plans, media buying and corporate training for the office locations in Lakewood Ranch, Longboat Key, Sarasota and Venice Beach.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County Schools experiencing a teacher shortage
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A total of 81 instructional jobs have been posted for the Sarasota County Schools. According to the Sarasota Classified Teachers Association, the shortage got worse after the COVID pandemic and has only grown with the start of the 2022-23 school year. Schools are currently relying on...
fox13news.com
Travelers left to deal with canceled, delayed flights with challenges expected to continue
TAMPA, Fla. - Passengers dealt with thousands of canceled or delayed flights over the last several days, and major airlines said the challenges likely won’t ease up anytime soon. A two-week tour in Europe wrapped with a five-day travel headache for Tampa Bay resident Bonnie Synhorst and others in...
