TAMPA, Fla. - The CDC's new guidelines are an acknowledgement that we’ve entered a new stage with COVID-19. "Basically where we are right now with the amount of immunity that we have in our population, both from vaccination and from multiple natural infections, most people are no longer really at risk for getting severe disease and ending up in the ICU or dying," said University of South Florida College of Public Health professor Dr. Thomas Unnasch.

TAMPA, FL ・ 21 HOURS AGO