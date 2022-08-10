ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

COVID experts agree 'most people are no longer really at risk for getting severe disease'

TAMPA, Fla. - The CDC's new guidelines are an acknowledgement that we’ve entered a new stage with COVID-19. "Basically where we are right now with the amount of immunity that we have in our population, both from vaccination and from multiple natural infections, most people are no longer really at risk for getting severe disease and ending up in the ICU or dying," said University of South Florida College of Public Health professor Dr. Thomas Unnasch.
Chick-Fil-A Ordered To Pay Fines For Worker Violations–Yikes!

A Chick-fil-A in Tampa, Florida was recently fined for more than $12,000 for violating child labor laws. As reported in a press release by the U.S. Department of Labor, “[The] U.S. Department of Labor Wage and Hour Division investigators found Brito Enterprises of Tampa—operating as Chick-Fil-A Tampa Stadium—allowed 17 workers, ages 14 and 15 years old, to work past 7 p.m. or more than 3 hours during a school day between Labor Day and June 1, in violation of the child labor provisions of the Fair Labor Standards Act.”
Welch scraps Moffitt’s plans for St. Pete

Plans for a state-of-the-art cancer center and residential complex are now scrapped due to a lack of affordable housing units. St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch has rejected Moffitt Cancer Center (and partners’) $5 million offer and proposal for the 4.59-acre site at 800 1st Ave. S. in downtown St. Pete. The proposal was for a 75,000-square-foot cancer center that would be three stories, alongside a 30-story residential tower with limited affordable housing units, a potential 14-story hotel and a parking garage.
The chief prosecutor in the Tampa area says he will fight his removal from office

In Florida, the chief state prosecutor in the Tampa area says he will vigorously fight his removal from office by Governor Ron DeSantis. DeSantis says Hillsborough County state attorney Andrew Warren was neglecting his duty by failing to enforce Florida's laws that restrict abortion or prohibit gender-affirming care for minors. From Miami, NPR's Greg Allen reports.
Hillsborough’s new State Attorney wants to bring back Tampa’s racist ‘Biking While Black’ policy, leaders say

Local Black leaders are speaking out after the newly-appointed Hillsborough State Attorney repealed a policy that was meant to help protect Black bicyclists and pedestrians from being targeted for certain charges. Yesterday, Hillsborough State Attorney for District 13 Susan Lopez—who was appointed last week by DeSantis after he suspended Andrew...
CCSO Warns Of Two Scams

It has been brought to our attention that, yet again, scammers are calling and pretending to be members of the CCSO. Be extra cautious when answering a number you don’t recognize or when someone is asking about something of which you have no knowledge. You can always call our...
Tampa, Florida, Is Only US Metro Area With Double-Digit Inflation

Most US cities saw a break last month from relentless price increases, as cheaper gasoline helped slow inflation. Only the Tampa, Florida, metropolitan area had double-digit inflation -- up 11.2%, little changed from the 11.3% high in May. Several cities saw declines of at least a half percentage point, including San Diego, where inflation cooled to 7.3% on a year-over-year basis from 8.3% two months earlier.
If Florida Gov. DeSantis wants to oust officials, here’s a list

Quality Journalism for Critical Times You probably heard all the hoopla last week about Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis removing — excuse me, “suspending” with extreme prejudice — the outspoken Democratic prosecutor in Hillsborough County, Andrew Warren. He’s not quite fired but he’s on the verge. Usually when officeholders in Florida get pink-slipped by the governor, it’s because they’ve been charged […] The post If Florida Gov. DeSantis wants to oust officials, here’s a list appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Well-known realty firm promotes Sarasota executive

A top-notch realty brokerage announced it promoted Shelley Whiteside to senior regional marketing director for the Sarasota region. Whiteside has been with Naples-based Premier Sotheby’s International Realty since 2016. With the promotion, she’ll oversee regional marketing plans, media buying and corporate training for the office locations in Lakewood Ranch, Longboat Key, Sarasota and Venice Beach.
Sarasota County Schools experiencing a teacher shortage

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A total of 81 instructional jobs have been posted for the Sarasota County Schools. According to the Sarasota Classified Teachers Association, the shortage got worse after the COVID pandemic and has only grown with the start of the 2022-23 school year. Schools are currently relying on...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL

