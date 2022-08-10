Read full article on original website
‘Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty’ #3 opens a Pandora’s box of secrets
The first two issues of Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty were a charming and fun return to form for Steve’s comics as well as an interesting step into a brand new plot. Issue #3 begins to unravel those mysteries a bit more, touching on key moments like the Peggy and Bucky showdown as well as unmasking Steve’s new threat.
‘Thanos: Death Notes’ #1 to explore Mad Titan’s past
Marvel Comics has revealed a new one-shot set for release on November 30th called Thanos: Death Notes. The oversized anthology spins out of Donny Cares and Nic Klein’s Thor run bringing together creators including Ron Lim, J. Michael Straczynski, Torunn Grønbekk, Kyle Starks, Christopher Cantwell, Andrea Di Vito, and Travel Foreman.
‘Ms. Marvel & Wolverine’ #1 is a must read for X-Men fans
Starting this week, Ms. Marvel is embarking on a series of team-ups in one-shot stories written by Jody Houser. First up is Wolverine, in an adventure set in New York with art by Ze Carlos. Considering Ms. Marvel just wrapped up the first season of her Disney+ show, and Wolverine is one of the most popular superheroes ever, it’s a match made in heaven. That said, is it an adventure worth exploring?
EXCLUSIVE BOOM! First Look: Behold, Behemoth #1
Courtesy of BOOM! Studios, AIPT can exclusively reveal Tate Brombal (House of Slaughter) and Nick Robles (The Dreaming: Waking Hours) are teaming up for a brand new series called Behold, Behemoth. It’s an original horror series about how a man’s fracturing world and monstrous nightmares foreshadow the unthinkable. Fans can expect to find it in comic book shops in November 2022.
‘Dark Crisis: Worlds Without a Justice League – Green Lantern’ #1 is a truly epic hero’s tale
Arguably the biggest story of the week, there seems to be some kind of, um, kerfuffle happening over at Warner Bros./DC Comics. How else would you describe the perma-shelving of Batgirl, not to mention the mostly uncertain status of some other anticipated projects. And, sure, the mucky-mucks say they’ve got a plan, but it sort of feels dire for the DCEU — which would be more surprising if that wasn’t generally the case for the company. Oh, and it’s made all the more difficult as Marvel keeps pace toward, like, phase 30 or whatever.
‘DCeased: War of the Undead Gods’ #1 review
Tom Taylor and Trevor Hairsine return to the world of DCeased for a new miniseries, War of the Undead Gods. The titles and covers make it clear the New Gods will be featured heavily in this story arc. I don’t know about you, but back in the first DCeased miniseries, I was super excited to see a zombified version of Darkseid, and I hope we will see more of him in this tale. The creative team comes out swinging for this first issue as they open with that deadly preview, filling our emotions with hope and joy with the featured characters. Remember, though – in this world, it isn’t always a good thing to see your favorite character appear.
Watch ‘Midnight Suns’ #1 trailer
Marvel Comics has released a trailer for the upcoming Midnight Suns miniseries. The five-issue series is written by Ethan Sacks with art by Luigi Zagaria and is set to kick off its first issue on September 14. Announced in June, the series promises to “embrace the legacy of the original fan-favorite series” with a new lineup that “reflects today’s Marvel Universe”.
Titan Comics Preview: Kamen Rider: Zero-One #1
NEW COMIC SERIES OF THE FURTHER ADVENTURES OF THE NEW TOKUSATSU TV SHOW KAMEN RIDER ZERO-ONE!. Kamen Rider Zero-One is the first Kamen Rider TV series to debut during the Reiwa period and the 50th overall in the Franchise!. Aruto Hiden is KAMEN RIDER ZERO-ONE! Along with his trusty humagear...
EXCLUSIVE DC Preview: Black Adam: The Justice Society Files – Atom Smasher #1
Don’t miss our interview with Cavan Scott and Bryan Q. Miller about Black Adam: The Justice Society Files – Atom Smasher. Al Rothstein has big shoes to fill. Very big shoes. But he needs to prove himself before he can call himself Atom Smasher. He has the costume, and he has a mission…he just has to make it through the night in one piece.
‘Star Wars: Doctor Aphra Vol. 2: The Engine Job’ review
Something is refreshing about Doctor Aphra as a character in a universe where the good guys seem to take themselves far too seriously. An adventurer and artifact hunter, Aphra is also quite good at getting herself into trouble, as is seen in the latest collection out this week titled The Engine Job. Collecting Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #6-10, Alyssa Wong continues to write an exceptional lead character and proves they are very good at getting Doctor Aphra in and out of trouble in the nick of time.
EXCLUSIVE Marvel Preview: Edge of Spider-Verse #2
And get to know your antagonist for this huge story!
Marvel Preview: The Avengers: 1,000,000 B.C. #1
THE SECRET ORIGIN OF THOR—REVEALED! They are the defenders of the dawn of time. Marvel’s first and mightiest legacy heroes. But their greatest secrets have never been revealed. Until now. Witness the dark events that shatter their ranks. See how their lives come to shape the entire future of the Marvel Universe. And be there for the monumental event that reunites them one last time: the true story of Thor’s birth.
‘The Last Annihilation’ TPB has high stakes and great character exploration
Trade waiting readers should delight in knowing last summer’s cosmic crossover event, The Last Annihilation, is getting collected this week. It’s an adventure that spanned Black Panther, the Guardians of the Galaxy, and more across seven issues and 200 pages of action, adventure, and teamwork. It’s also a curious event, as teamwork ends up being the focal point since Dormammu isn’t so much a threat to be punched but planned for.
EXCLUSIVE AHOY Preview: Justice Warriors #3
Courtesy of AHOY Comics, AIPT can exclusively reveal the preview for Justice Warriors #3. Set for release next week on August 17th, it’s a series AIPT has rather liked as it mixes satire, cops, and comedy well. For more on this series, don’t miss our interview with the creators!...
‘Shang-Chi by Gene Luen Yang Vol. 3: Family of Origin’ review
Shang-Chi has been nothing less than exciting and action-packed since Gene Luen Yang took over the series. Yang has also done some important world-building involving Shang-Chi’s family, creating a giant tapestry of characters to explore and use. With the second story arc collected in a second volume, readers can now explore the third story arc out this week. To say “Family of Origin” makes the story around Shang-Chi’s family more complex would be an understatement.
Marvel launches ‘Marvel’s Voices: Amadeus Cho’ #11
Marvel Comics is launching a new chapter in the Marvel’s Voices line, featuring Amadeus Cho. Written by John Tsuei with art by Lynne Yoshii, the Infinity Comic is available on Marvel Unlimited right now. What’s Marvel’s Voices: Amadeus Cho #11 about?. Marvel’s Voices shines a spotlight on...
‘Captain America Epic Collection: Sturm und Drang’ proves that the character never needed elevating
There has been some terribly reductive discourse on Twitter lately (when isn’t there?) concerning Captain America. Specifically, there’s a contingent of fans who feel that the MCU has somehow ‘elevated’ the character from some boring, lesser-than hero that existed before 2011’s The First Avenger. A...
‘A.X.E.: Judgment Day’ #2 is an exciting, layered, action extravaganza
A.X.E.: Judgment Day is Marvel’s 2022 summer event, bringing the Avengers and X-Men together in a battle against the Eternals. With its second issue out today, the event proves this week, like any good story, it’s not the surface layer of the story that makes it genuinely exceptional but its layers. After the first issue set up the confrontation, it’s safe to say Kieron Gillen and Valerio Schiti have prepared a comic event that will have you gasping for breath in the best of ways.
‘Amazing Spider-Man’ #7 (LGY #901) explores Peter Parker’s anger
After the excellent Amazing Spider-Man #900, Amazing Spider-Man #901 has much to live up to. It’s not a milestone issue, though, so the story is back on track, the page count is reduced, and there are fewer stories. That said, if you’ve been on board for Zeb Wells and John Romita Jr.’s story, you’re probably eagerly awaiting some answers as far as the big mystery. Do we get answers? Maybe…a little.
X-Men Monday Call for Questions: Alyssa Wong for ‘Deadpool’
Marvel’s Merc with a Mouth is back — and he’s bringing a new creative team along for what’s sure to be a wild ride! As Marvel announced, Deadpool #1 will drop this November, written by Alyssa Wong and illustrated by Martin Coccolo. That’s a pretty long...
