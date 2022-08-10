Read full article on original website
Check Out This Castle For Sale In Burlington, North Carolina (Real Estate Listing) – Mike Swanson
The most expensive home for sale now in Burlington, North Carolina is essentially a castle that is close to 18,000 square feet in size. Yep! It’s that big. If it was in California this place would probably be selling for tens of millions of dollars, so it is a bargain for the mega rich. It’s listed as contingent so it may go off the market very soon. Check it out in this video tour.
A major discount supermarket chain is set to open another location in North Carolina this month. Aldi is opening another new grocery store location in North Carolina in August 2022.
There is no secret that North Carolina has some of the most beautiful beaches in the country. Along with Florida and South Carolina, the beautiful state of North Carolina attracts lots of American families every year thanks to its pristine beaches. And it case you have already been to North Carolina a lot of times and feel like there aren't beaches left for you to explore, I have put together a list of three amazing but underrated beaches that you should really visit if you haven't already. These beautiful beaches might not be as well-known as other places in North Carolina but they are definitely worth visiting. Once you visit them once, you'll want to go back for more. Here are the three gorgeous but underrated beaches in North Carolina that made it on this list:
A highly anticipated new restaurant just opened its doors in North Carolina. So far, it's getting rave reviews. Read on to learn more. If you are looking for a world-class dining experience in North Carolina, you may want to check out the Wild Morel Restaurant that recently opened in Brevard.
This DIY outdoor sofa saved us a lot of money and looks great on our small patio space. Find out how to make your own
July 21 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman won a lottery jackpot worth more than $250,000 thanks to taking some advice from her mother. Gina Dillard, 55, of Mocksville, told North Carolina Education Lottery officials she had never tried a Fast Play game before when her mother recommended she buy one.
YOU may think that you’ll have to spend a small fortune to turn your house into your dream home - but that may not actually be the case. A number of interior experts spoke to Homes & Gardens and revealed some of their top tips to make your home look expensive, all without breaking the bank.
We underestimate the importance of our bathroom vanities, when not only do they play a huge part in safe-keeping our toothpaste, hair ties, and all the rest, but they can actually be a hugely defining element of a bathroom. So if you're remodeling a bathroom entirely or simply want to...
Learn how to paint baseboards like a pro, even with the carpet down, for a quick room refresh
You don't need a complete renovation to make a big impact on the tranquility of your garden. Follow these tips and your space will transform before your eyes.
In a fast-paced, increasingly digital world, it can be comforting to surround ourselves with the nostalgia of analog-driven times. Adorning our homes with a vinyl record player in the living room or an antique clock in the kitchen doesn't only serve as charming decor but also as a reminder to slow down and settle in. That is, in part, the inspiration behind HGTV Home by Sherwin Williams' 2023 Color Collection of the Year. The Vintage Homestead Collection, which includes 10 complementary paint colors, was curated to embody many of the things you might expect to experience when stepping into an antique store: romanticism, tradition, nostalgia, and comfort.
Nikol Slatinska is an intern for AT's commerce team. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Missouri - Columbia. In addition to writing about cool home finds, she loves reality television and her Pomeranian, Finn. published Yesterday. We independently select these products—if you buy from one...
