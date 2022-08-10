ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Check Out This Castle For Sale In Burlington, North Carolina (Real Estate Listing) – Mike Swanson

The most expensive home for sale now in Burlington, North Carolina is essentially a castle that is close to 18,000 square feet in size. Yep! It’s that big. If it was in California this place would probably be selling for tens of millions of dollars, so it is a bargain for the mega rich. It’s listed as contingent so it may go off the market very soon. Check it out in this video tour.
BURLINGTON, NC
Alina Andras

3 Underrated Beaches in North Carolina

There is no secret that North Carolina has some of the most beautiful beaches in the country. Along with Florida and South Carolina, the beautiful state of North Carolina attracts lots of American families every year thanks to its pristine beaches. And it case you have already been to North Carolina a lot of times and feel like there aren't beaches left for you to explore, I have put together a list of three amazing but underrated beaches that you should really visit if you haven't already. These beautiful beaches might not be as well-known as other places in North Carolina but they are definitely worth visiting. Once you visit them once, you'll want to go back for more. Here are the three gorgeous but underrated beaches in North Carolina that made it on this list:
Real Simple

HGTV Home by Sherwin Williams Released the 2023 Colors of the Year—and They're All About Vintage Comfort

In a fast-paced, increasingly digital world, it can be comforting to surround ourselves with the nostalgia of analog-driven times. Adorning our homes with a vinyl record player in the living room or an antique clock in the kitchen doesn't only serve as charming decor but also as a reminder to slow down and settle in. That is, in part, the inspiration behind HGTV Home by Sherwin Williams' 2023 Color Collection of the Year. The Vintage Homestead Collection, which includes 10 complementary paint colors, was curated to embody many of the things you might expect to experience when stepping into an antique store: romanticism, tradition, nostalgia, and comfort.
