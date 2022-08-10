Read full article on original website
CDC: Much of North Alabama now at ‘high’ community level for COVID-19
Alabama continues to see a “high” COVID-19 transmission rate, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
Mixed opinions among parents regarding new CDC school guidelines
Kids exposed to COVID can now stay in the classroom without getting tested. It's one of the major changes the CDC made earlier this week when updating their COVID guidelines. There are some mixed opinions among parents on the new CDC guidelines. While some parents are thankful things are moving...
Pair of earthquakes shake North Alabama
The United States Geological Survey (USGS) says two earthquakes hit North Alabama within hours of each other. The first was in Stevenson along the Tennessee River near the Highway 117 bridge. The 1.9 magnitude quake happened at 7:51 p.m. Friday night. See more details HERE. The second was a 2.7...
Alabama reaches 20,000 deaths from COVID-19
Just over 20,000 Alabamians have died as a result of COVID-19 since the pandemic began more than two years ago.
Body found in field near Governors Drive
Authorities are conducting a death investigation after a body was discovered in a field off Seminole Drive near Governors Drive in Huntsville on Friday.
Decatur's Carrie Matthews Center awaiting its fate
DECATUR, Ala. — Decatur's Carrie Matthews Center may soon be just another part of River City history. Clarence Holmes, a lifelong Decatur resident, says, "When it opened, we played morning, noon and night every day. That was a great group of people that came down to play all the time. All the staff was great." Holmes was born and raised in Decatur and has been coming to this rec center since he was 12 years old. He's now 67.
Alabama parents concerned about school lunch
Parents of students at Grissom High School are shocked after what they saw being served to their children for lunch.
Airplane makes emergency landing at Huntsville International Airport
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A small twin-engine airplane was forced to make an emergency landing at the Huntsville International Airport Friday morning. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI), anyone that was on the plane at the time of the crash was able to make it out safely.
Did you feel it? Magnitude 2.7 earthquake shakes Tennessee Valley Saturday
A magnitude 2.7 quake falls in what the United States Geological Survey deems a minor earthquake.
Grissom High School parents respond to nutrition director on school lunches
HUNTSVILLE, Ala., (WHNT) — Complaints from the parents of Grissom High School students have turned the issue of school lunches into a wide-ranging conversation about the district’s health foods policy. The conversation has opened the door for parents from other North Alabama school districts to chime in. Most...
Huntsville City Schools clarifies policy against guns in schools
Students in Huntsville are back in class, and across the country student safety remains a concern for parents dropping their kids off for the day.
Former Huntsville nurse submits motion for new trial
A former Huntsville nurse, who was found guilty of the 2018 murder of her husband, has filed for a new trial.
Taylor Haynes body found in Trinity, old co-worker speaks in rememberance
TRINITY, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people have been detained while law enforcement investigates a body that was found in Trinity. Deputies detained the people near the designated search area for Taylor Haynes. A missing person report was filed in Decatur for Haynes on July 8. At 1:40 p.m., investigators located...
Alabama lawmakers rebuff requests for budget increases as prison staffing crisis boils over
State lawmakers are reacting to WAAY 31's exclusive reporting on the critical staff shortages inside Limestone Correctional Facility, saying the agency needs to figure out the problem without additional funding. State Sen. Greg Albritton chairs the Finance and Taxation General Fund committee that heard from Alabama Department of Correction Commissioner...
Huntsville Police search for alleged wallet thief
Huntsville Police are asking for the public's help to find an alleged wallet thief.
NASA Super Guppy returns test article to Huntsville
A piece of the Space Launch System (SLS) returned home to the Marshall Space Flight Center in a unique way on Wednesday.
1 killed in crash near Cracker Barrel in Huntsville
One person was killed in a crash on Memorial Parkway in Huntsville on Friday.
‘Floating in the air’: Huntsville skybridge anchors major downtown project
This being Huntsville, an elevated pedestrian bridge over a busy highway is not merely an effort to get from here to there. This being Huntsville, it’s also to dazzle and amaze. It’s to make eyebrows arch and jaws drop. It’s to address a problem and make it an asset, to give Alabama’s largest city one more layer to its prosperous personality.
Slim Chickens opening in Huntsville
Huntsville is getting its own piece of Slim Chickens. A new location of the restaurant is set to open Aug. 15 at 11594 Memorial Parkway South. It joins two other Madison County locations. Both of those are in the city of Madison. All three are owned by experienced restaurateurs Alan Renfroe and Dana Price of Legends Development LLC.
Bonus for Retired City Employees
Huntsville City Council approves nearly $1 million in bonuses for retired city employees. Retired Huntsville city employees are getting a big bonus, paid for with taxpayer dollars. Thursday night, Huntsville city council approved nearly $1 million to go towards retirement bonuses in the form of a one-time, lump sum payment.
