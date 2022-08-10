ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

aiptcomics

‘Dark Crisis: Worlds Without a Justice League – Green Lantern’ #1 is a truly epic hero’s tale

Arguably the biggest story of the week, there seems to be some kind of, um, kerfuffle happening over at Warner Bros./DC Comics. How else would you describe the perma-shelving of Batgirl, not to mention the mostly uncertain status of some other anticipated projects. And, sure, the mucky-mucks say they’ve got a plan, but it sort of feels dire for the DCEU — which would be more surprising if that wasn’t generally the case for the company. Oh, and it’s made all the more difficult as Marvel keeps pace toward, like, phase 30 or whatever.
The Guardian

A scientist in the public eye has taken her own life. This has to be a wake-up call

Lisa-Maria Kellermayr, an Austrian GP, was a doctor who dedicated her life to her patients and was vocal about the risks of Covid-19 on Twitter and in the media. She had endured months of death threats from Covid conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers. Colleagues expressed frustration with the lack of support she received for dealing with the daily abuse. Last month, Kellermayr took her own life.
epicstream.com

Warner Bros. Reportedly Wanted to Replace Henry Cavill's Superman Since 2017

Henry Cavill debuted as Superman in 2013's Man of Steel. Following his debut, he reprised the role in two major DCEU films; Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League. Sadly, 2017's Justice League had a disappointing run at the global box office with 657.9 million, enormously lower than Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice's 872.7 million box office receipt.
Daily Mail

Holy woke, Batman! Warner Bros SCRAPS $100m Batgirl movie because of shockingly bad test screen reactions - making it one of the most costly Hollywood castoffs EVER (and it won't even go to streaming)

Warner Bros executives have dramatically scrapped its $100million Batgirl origin film after it received poor test reviews. The decision to axe the film — which was slated to be released on HBO Max later this year — came after a series of test screenings were panned by audiences, an unnamed source told the New York Post, and studio execs thought it would hurt the future of the brand as they seek to streamline the DC Extended Universe.
Popculture

'Godzilla vs. Kong 2' Release Date: What to Know

The sequel to Godzilla vs. Kong is now scheduled to premiere on March 15, 2024, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The movie is not yet titled and only a few details are available, but it seems like it will continue Warner Bros. and Legendary's attempts to build a lasting franchise out of their megalithic monster intellectual properties. The movie's premiere date came with the rearranging of a few other films on the slate.
aiptcomics

EXCLUSIVE BOOM! First Look: Behold, Behemoth #1

Courtesy of BOOM! Studios, AIPT can exclusively reveal Tate Brombal (House of Slaughter) and Nick Robles (The Dreaming: Waking Hours) are teaming up for a brand new series called Behold, Behemoth. It’s an original horror series about how a man’s fracturing world and monstrous nightmares foreshadow the unthinkable. Fans can expect to find it in comic book shops in November 2022.
aiptcomics

‘Thanos: Death Notes’ #1 to explore Mad Titan’s past

Marvel Comics has revealed a new one-shot set for release on November 30th called Thanos: Death Notes. The oversized anthology spins out of Donny Cares and Nic Klein’s Thor run bringing together creators including Ron Lim, J. Michael Straczynski, Torunn Grønbekk, Kyle Starks, Christopher Cantwell, Andrea Di Vito, and Travel Foreman.
aiptcomics

‘Ms. Marvel & Wolverine’ #1 is a must read for X-Men fans

Starting this week, Ms. Marvel is embarking on a series of team-ups in one-shot stories written by Jody Houser. First up is Wolverine, in an adventure set in New York with art by Ze Carlos. Considering Ms. Marvel just wrapped up the first season of her Disney+ show, and Wolverine is one of the most popular superheroes ever, it’s a match made in heaven. That said, is it an adventure worth exploring?
ComicBook

Christina Ricci Cast as Harley Quinn in New Harley Quinn and the Joker Spotify Podcast Series

Hot on the heels of Batman Unburied's success and renewal, Spotify today announced new details about the upcoming original scripted podcast Harley Quinn and The Joker: Sound Mind. Created in partnership with Warner Bros. and DC, the series is written by Eli Horwitz (Homecoming) and tells a brand new story from the perspective of some of DC's most iconic villains. Emmy nominee Christina Ricci (Yellow Jackets, The Matrix Resurrections, The Addams Family) leads the series cast as Dr. Harleen Quinzel, a psychologist working at Arkham Asylum in Gotham City. She's determined to aid even the patients that her colleagues in the field have written off, including "Patient J." What follows is a dangerous psychological game as Harleen tries to leverage her relationship with J to get what she wants.
aiptcomics

‘Predator’ #1 review: A new hunt begins at Marvel

The Predator makes its debut at Marvel Comics in Predator #1 by Ed Brisson, Kev Walker, and Frank D’Armata. Taking readers into the near future and alien worlds, Predator takes its time building out its lead character rather than jumping straight into a gore fest – but that’s not to say it skimps on the action.
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: Captain Marvel #40

THE HAMMER OR THE NAIL? Captain Marvel’s magical tribunal doubles down as Carol struggles to break free of her prison using only what she came with—namely, herself. But if Earth’s Mightiest Hero can’t solve this puzzle, she’ll be Captain Marvel no more, which was maybe the master plan all along?
aiptcomics

‘Shang-Chi by Gene Luen Yang Vol. 3: Family of Origin’ review

Shang-Chi has been nothing less than exciting and action-packed since Gene Luen Yang took over the series. Yang has also done some important world-building involving Shang-Chi’s family, creating a giant tapestry of characters to explore and use. With the second story arc collected in a second volume, readers can now explore the third story arc out this week. To say “Family of Origin” makes the story around Shang-Chi’s family more complex would be an understatement.
aiptcomics

‘Superman: Son of Kal-El’ #14 is addictive superhero storytelling

Superman is slowly building up a team – or maybe it’s the other way around, and a team is slowly folding Superman into it. Tom Taylor and Nicole Maines introduced Dreamer into the DCU in the last issue, and now she’s joining Superman and Jay with the Revolutionaries to bring the fight to Bendix. Who is Bendix? Why, only the president of a nation that turns innocent people into mind-controlled monsters for his gain!
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: The Avengers: 1,000,000 B.C. #1

THE SECRET ORIGIN OF THOR—REVEALED! They are the defenders of the dawn of time. Marvel’s first and mightiest legacy heroes. But their greatest secrets have never been revealed. Until now. Witness the dark events that shatter their ranks. See how their lives come to shape the entire future of the Marvel Universe. And be there for the monumental event that reunites them one last time: the true story of Thor’s birth.
aiptcomics

aiptcomics

