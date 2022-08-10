Aurora Fire Rescue's Technical Rescue Team responded to a car into a house early Saturday morning. It happened around 2:00 a.m. in the Lynn Knoll neighborhood, on East Parkview Dr. Aurora Police say that the incident started at 12500 East 7th Drive, where a motorcycle hit a parked car. The owner of the car heard the crash, got into a Jeep Cherokee and began to pursue the motorcyclist. As the Jeep was following the motorcycle, it struck a Suburban, pushing it into the garage on East Parkview Dr. Occupants of the Jeep and the Suburban stayed on scene. The motorcyclist left the scene. The three injured people were in the Suburban, two were transported to the hospital. No one in the home was injured. Detectives will evaluate both the crashes to determine what charges should be filed. They're also looking for the driver of the motorcycle. Firefighters had to shore up the building after the vehicle was removed.

AURORA, CO ・ 4 HOURS AGO