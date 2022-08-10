ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broomfield, CO

The Denver Gazette

Teenager arrested in connection with fatal I-70 shooting

A 17-year-old was arrested by Denver police on Thursday night in connection with the fatal shooting of 31-year-old Kevin Piaskowski last month on Interstate 70. The teenager was arrested in Westminster and is being held on first-degree murder. His identity will not be released due to his juvenile status, according to the Denver Police Department.
9NEWS

17-year-old arrested in fatal shooting of man driving on I-70

DENVER — A 17-year-old was arrested Thursday night in connection to the fatal shooting last month on Interstate 70, the Denver Police Department (DPD) said. The suspect, who wasn't named because he's a juvenile, was arrested in Westminster, DPD said in a news release. It appeared that the victim,...
DENVER, CO
KKTV

Car stolen in Colorado with a 15-month-old child inside, police say the infant was found and is safe

AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado were asking the public to be on the lookout for a stolen vehicle with a 15-month-old child inside. The child has since been located. The alert came from Aurora Police at about 5:15 p.m. on Friday. Police posted to social media asking the public for help. At about 5:33 p.m., police provided an update that both the child and vehicle were located. Police added the child was unharmed. At that time, the suspect was still at large.
AURORA, CO
Westword

Cop Accused of Child Luring Has Made Bad News Before

Today, August 10, Denver Police Department Sergeant Timothy Hyatt, 45, will make his first appearance in a Jefferson County court on an internet-luring-of-a-child charge — and the announcement of his arrest wasn't the first time he's made news for dubious reasons. Hyatt's bust marked the third time in the past six years that he's generated uncomfortable headlines — one for illegally dumping trash and another for a fatal police shooting during which his gun jammed.
DENVER, CO
Summit Daily News

Police arrest man who bragged about criminal activity during Summit County Uber ride

Michael McManus has seen a lot in his 6.5 years driving for Uber in Summit County. Daily drives to Denver and more than 15,000 trips have given him many stories, but a trip to the Denver area on July 5 proved to be his most memorable yet. It was on that drive when a passenger told McManus he stole money from multiple banks, according to video footage captured by McManus that day.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

3 injured when car plows into attached garage

Aurora Fire Rescue's Technical Rescue Team responded to a car into a house early Saturday morning. It happened around 2:00 a.m. in the Lynn Knoll neighborhood, on East Parkview Dr. Aurora Police say that the incident started at 12500 East 7th Drive, where a motorcycle hit a parked car. The owner of the car heard the crash, got into a Jeep Cherokee and began to pursue the motorcyclist. As the Jeep was following the motorcycle, it struck a Suburban, pushing it into the garage on East Parkview Dr. Occupants of the Jeep and the Suburban stayed on scene. The motorcyclist left the scene. The three injured people were in the Suburban, two were transported to the hospital. No one in the home was injured. Detectives will evaluate both the crashes to determine what charges should be filed. They're also looking for the driver of the motorcycle. Firefighters had to shore up the building after the vehicle was removed. 
AURORA, CO
1310kfka.com

1 hurt in shooting at Greeley dollar store

One person was hurt in a shooting at a dollar discount store in Greeley. It happened at the Greeley Family Dollar on the 100 block of 22nd Street just before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police arrived to find one person suffering from a gunshot wound. The person was hospitalized and is expected to survive. The shooter remains on the lam.
GREELEY, CO
The Denver Gazette

One dead after crash in Denver

Denver police are investigating a crash that left one woman dead on Saturday morning. The accident between at least two vehicles unfolded at 7:22 a.m. near the intersection of W. 11th Ave and N. Speer Boulevard in Denver. First responders pronounced one woman dead at the scene. Denver police PIO...
DENVER, CO

