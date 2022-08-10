Read full article on original website
1 dead, 1 shot, 2 fires in 6 separate vehicle incidents in Denver area overnight
Police in the Denver metro area responded to at least six separate vehicle incidents Friday night and into Saturday morning that left one person dead, multiple people injured, and one person shot.
Police: Man stabs motorcyclist in road rage incident
A Castle Rock man has been hospitalized after a Winter Park man stabbed him during a road rage incident, according to the Fraser Winter Park Police Department.
Teenager arrested in connection with fatal I-70 shooting
A 17-year-old was arrested by Denver police on Thursday night in connection with the fatal shooting of 31-year-old Kevin Piaskowski last month on Interstate 70. The teenager was arrested in Westminster and is being held on first-degree murder. His identity will not be released due to his juvenile status, according to the Denver Police Department.
17-year-old arrested in fatal shooting of man driving on I-70
DENVER — A 17-year-old was arrested Thursday night in connection to the fatal shooting last month on Interstate 70, the Denver Police Department (DPD) said. The suspect, who wasn't named because he's a juvenile, was arrested in Westminster, DPD said in a news release. It appeared that the victim,...
KKTV
Car stolen in Colorado with a 15-month-old child inside, police say the infant was found and is safe
AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado were asking the public to be on the lookout for a stolen vehicle with a 15-month-old child inside. The child has since been located. The alert came from Aurora Police at about 5:15 p.m. on Friday. Police posted to social media asking the public for help. At about 5:33 p.m., police provided an update that both the child and vehicle were located. Police added the child was unharmed. At that time, the suspect was still at large.
Police: Road rage incident leads to stabbing
An alleged road rage incident led to a man being stabbed in the middle of the road Thursday night.
Disgusting + Shameless: Colorado Police Sergeant Arrested for Internet Luring of a Child
Sworn to serve and protect, a Colorado cop is now facing some egregious charges stemming from his internet usage. According to a press release from the Jefferson County Sherriff's Office, Denver Police Sergeant, Timothy Ronald Hyatt, 45, was arrested on charges of internet luring of a child on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.
Man wanted in theft of SUV with baby inside
Police in Aurora were searching for a vehicle that was stolen Friday afternoon with a 15-month-old baby inside.
Westword
Cop Accused of Child Luring Has Made Bad News Before
Today, August 10, Denver Police Department Sergeant Timothy Hyatt, 45, will make his first appearance in a Jefferson County court on an internet-luring-of-a-child charge — and the announcement of his arrest wasn't the first time he's made news for dubious reasons. Hyatt's bust marked the third time in the past six years that he's generated uncomfortable headlines — one for illegally dumping trash and another for a fatal police shooting during which his gun jammed.
Summit Daily News
Police arrest man who bragged about criminal activity during Summit County Uber ride
Michael McManus has seen a lot in his 6.5 years driving for Uber in Summit County. Daily drives to Denver and more than 15,000 trips have given him many stories, but a trip to the Denver area on July 5 proved to be his most memorable yet. It was on that drive when a passenger told McManus he stole money from multiple banks, according to video footage captured by McManus that day.
3 injured when car plows into attached garage
Aurora Fire Rescue's Technical Rescue Team responded to a car into a house early Saturday morning. It happened around 2:00 a.m. in the Lynn Knoll neighborhood, on East Parkview Dr. Aurora Police say that the incident started at 12500 East 7th Drive, where a motorcycle hit a parked car. The owner of the car heard the crash, got into a Jeep Cherokee and began to pursue the motorcyclist. As the Jeep was following the motorcycle, it struck a Suburban, pushing it into the garage on East Parkview Dr. Occupants of the Jeep and the Suburban stayed on scene. The motorcyclist left the scene. The three injured people were in the Suburban, two were transported to the hospital. No one in the home was injured. Detectives will evaluate both the crashes to determine what charges should be filed. They're also looking for the driver of the motorcycle. Firefighters had to shore up the building after the vehicle was removed.
Denver deputy suspended after punching inmate in the head 19 times
A Denver deputy will serve a 25-day suspension after a video obtained by the Problem Solvers shows him punching an inmate in the head 19 times on Sept. 15, 2021.
1310kfka.com
1 hurt in shooting at Greeley dollar store
One person was hurt in a shooting at a dollar discount store in Greeley. It happened at the Greeley Family Dollar on the 100 block of 22nd Street just before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police arrived to find one person suffering from a gunshot wound. The person was hospitalized and is expected to survive. The shooter remains on the lam.
Former officer sued in teen’s shooting death
A late teenager's family has filed a lawsuit against the former Greenwood Village police officer charged with murder in his killing.
Denver father of two killed in hit-and-run crash at problem intersection
Steve Perkins, a husband and father of two, died Wednesday morning after police say a driver ran a red light, struck the bicyclist and took off.
Man taken into custody following weapons call, police shooting at Denver home
A man was taken into custody following a weapons call and a police shooting at a home in Denver Wednesday evening.
Caught on camera: Man defecates on neighbor’s lawn
This happened last week and now we’re learning police are looking into who did this and why this happened.
14-year-old killed near rec center had gunshot wound, other injuries
After a 14-year-old was found dead near a Denver rec center, the office of the medical examiner released his cause of death.
Grandfather killed in crash at dangerous turn into Aurora neighborhood
A dangerous street crossing may be partly to blame for a crash that killed a man from Aurora according to the man’s family and people who live in the Vista subdivision.
One dead after crash in Denver
Denver police are investigating a crash that left one woman dead on Saturday morning. The accident between at least two vehicles unfolded at 7:22 a.m. near the intersection of W. 11th Ave and N. Speer Boulevard in Denver. First responders pronounced one woman dead at the scene. Denver police PIO...
