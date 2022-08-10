ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson County, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
Chalkbeat

New principals replace previous leadership at two Newark high schools

Newly appointed principals at Science Park High School and Newark Vocational High School, both named over the summer by the Newark Board of Education, sent out welcome letters to parents this week to announce their arrival and set the stage for the year. The new arrivals come amid concerns over principal turnover in the district after their first-year predecessors were ousted from their positions. But parents aren’t sure if the reshuffling will...
NEWARK, NJ
roi-nj.com

Five New Jersey teens selected as Bank of America Student Leaders

Bank of America on Thursday announced five Northern New Jersey high school students have been selected as Student Leaders (#BofAStudentLeaders), an eight-week paid internship providing students with first-hand experience in serving their communities. The students are mid-way through their internship experience of workforce skills, leadership, and civic engagement with local...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
theobserver.com

Nearby jail gets perfect accreditation score on mandatory review items

The Essex County Correctional Facility earned accreditation from the American Correctional Association, which sets the standards for correctional facilities and detention centers in the United States, American territories and some foreign countries, Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. said. The facility scored a 100% rating to receive a three-year...
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kearny, NJ
State
Florida State
County
Hudson County, NJ
Hudson County, NJ
Education
anash.org

YSP Morristown Takes Group Photo

Campers and staff of Yeshiva Summer Program of Morristown, New Jersey, posed for a group photo as the summer comes to an end. Campers and staff of Yeshiva Summer Program of Morristown, New Jersey, posed for a group photo as the summer comes to an end. Photos by SG Photography.
roi-nj.com

Ascend Fort Lee expands the N.J. presence to three locations in the Tri-State area

Ascend Wellness Holdings announced the opening of its Fort Lee dispensary for medical patients. The Ascend Fort Lee dispensary features 29 registers to maximize efficiency and ease in the checkout process. The large scale of Fort Lee operations will facilitate the anticipated transition to adult-use sales later this fall, allowing the storefront to seamlessly serve both medical patients and recreational consumers in the New York metropolitan area.
FORT LEE, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dickinson College#College Student#Community Colleges#Harvard#Acct#Americans#Peopl
NJ.com

Rename sports complex for heroic Jersey City police officer; Enforce traffic laws; Remembering Mayor Cucci; Dem congressmen fail us | Letters

I would like to affirm my support for the dedication of the sports complex that has been historically referred to as the Montgomery Gateway in honor of the late Jersey City Police Lt. Chirstopher Robateau, who died tragically on Jan. 5, 2018. It will help cement his memory in the community, honoring a good man, loving husband and father and a proud product of Jersey City who died as he lived, serving and helping others.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
rew-online.com

$9.8M in financing secured for Jersey City multi-housing development

JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has arranged $9.775 million in construction financing for One Mallory, a 44-unit, seven-story luxury multi-housing development at 70 Fisk Street in Jersey City’s West Side. JLL represented the borrower, 70 Fisk, LLC, to secure the 2.5-year, floating-rate construction loan through Spencer Savings...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

‘A priest with a heart for people’: Monsignor Jeff Conway, beloved pastor of St. Patrick’s R.C. Church, remembered for caring spirit, unwavering support

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Monsignor Jeff Conway, the 17th pastor of St. Patrick’s R.C. Church, was more than just a religious leader in the community. “He was a priest with a heart for people,” according to Bishop John O’Hara, of the Archdiocese of New York. Msgr. Conway,...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
WKBN

Top Latino group jumps into contested NY House primary

The Latino Victory Fund endorsed a candidate Friday in a newly drawn New York House district where 12 Democrats are fighting for a wide-open nomination. The group’s endorsement of New York City Council member Carlina Rivera comes two days after the race’s first televised debate drew blood among its six participants, but no knockout punches. […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Tom Handy

Mayor Adams Asks for Help From the Biden Administration

With the growing number of migrants entering New York, the mayor is in talks with the Biden administration. Texas Governor Greg Abbott has sent migrants that cross Mexico to the Texas border to locations out of state including New York City and Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser was denied her request for National Guard support. Now, Mayor Eric Adams is working with the White House for assistance.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
urbancny.com

Attorney General James Stops Robocall Company Hired in Scheme to Suppress Black Voters Ahead of 2020 Election

Conspiracy Theorists Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman Paid Message Communications to Send Out Voter Intimidation Robocall. Lawsuit Against Wohl and Burkman for Targeting Black Voters Continues. New York – New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced a settlement with robocalling platform Message Communications, Inc. (Message Communications) for its involvement...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy