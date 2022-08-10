Read full article on original website
New principals replace previous leadership at two Newark high schools
Newly appointed principals at Science Park High School and Newark Vocational High School, both named over the summer by the Newark Board of Education, sent out welcome letters to parents this week to announce their arrival and set the stage for the year. The new arrivals come amid concerns over principal turnover in the district after their first-year predecessors were ousted from their positions. But parents aren’t sure if the reshuffling will...
Five New Jersey teens selected as Bank of America Student Leaders
Bank of America on Thursday announced five Northern New Jersey high school students have been selected as Student Leaders (#BofAStudentLeaders), an eight-week paid internship providing students with first-hand experience in serving their communities. The students are mid-way through their internship experience of workforce skills, leadership, and civic engagement with local...
St. John’s University to close Staten Island campus in spring 2024
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- One of Staten Island’s three college campuses will soon be a thing of the past. On Friday, St. John’s University announced that it will be closing its Staten Island campus at the end of the spring 2024 semester, marking the end of a 50-plus year run in the borough.
Nearby jail gets perfect accreditation score on mandatory review items
The Essex County Correctional Facility earned accreditation from the American Correctional Association, which sets the standards for correctional facilities and detention centers in the United States, American territories and some foreign countries, Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. said. The facility scored a 100% rating to receive a three-year...
The country’s 1st Black country club is in N.J. Now, it’ll be on national historic register.
An important piece of history in New Jersey is being added to the National Register of Historic Places. The Shady Rest Golf and Country Club in Scotch Plains is considered to be the first African American country club in the nation. Members of a committee to preserve its legacy recently announced it had won the listing.
YSP Morristown Takes Group Photo
Campers and staff of Yeshiva Summer Program of Morristown, New Jersey, posed for a group photo as the summer comes to an end. Campers and staff of Yeshiva Summer Program of Morristown, New Jersey, posed for a group photo as the summer comes to an end. Photos by SG Photography.
Hudson & Bergen prosecutors hosting combined vigil for OD awareness in North Bergen
The Hudson and Bergen county prosecutors’ offices are hosting a combined Candlelight Vigil and Memorial Walk in recognition of International Overdose Awareness Month Wednesday, Aug. 17, at 6 p.m. at James J. Braddock Park, Bruins Stadium, in North Bergen. The event is being organized in conjunction with the New...
Ascend Fort Lee expands the N.J. presence to three locations in the Tri-State area
Ascend Wellness Holdings announced the opening of its Fort Lee dispensary for medical patients. The Ascend Fort Lee dispensary features 29 registers to maximize efficiency and ease in the checkout process. The large scale of Fort Lee operations will facilitate the anticipated transition to adult-use sales later this fall, allowing the storefront to seamlessly serve both medical patients and recreational consumers in the New York metropolitan area.
Rename sports complex for heroic Jersey City police officer; Enforce traffic laws; Remembering Mayor Cucci; Dem congressmen fail us | Letters
I would like to affirm my support for the dedication of the sports complex that has been historically referred to as the Montgomery Gateway in honor of the late Jersey City Police Lt. Chirstopher Robateau, who died tragically on Jan. 5, 2018. It will help cement his memory in the community, honoring a good man, loving husband and father and a proud product of Jersey City who died as he lived, serving and helping others.
$9.8M in financing secured for Jersey City multi-housing development
JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has arranged $9.775 million in construction financing for One Mallory, a 44-unit, seven-story luxury multi-housing development at 70 Fisk Street in Jersey City’s West Side. JLL represented the borrower, 70 Fisk, LLC, to secure the 2.5-year, floating-rate construction loan through Spencer Savings...
‘A priest with a heart for people’: Monsignor Jeff Conway, beloved pastor of St. Patrick’s R.C. Church, remembered for caring spirit, unwavering support
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Monsignor Jeff Conway, the 17th pastor of St. Patrick’s R.C. Church, was more than just a religious leader in the community. “He was a priest with a heart for people,” according to Bishop John O’Hara, of the Archdiocese of New York. Msgr. Conway,...
Ukrainian Parliament member gets firsthand look at American schools in Rockland
Natalya Pipa, who is also the secretary of education, science and innovation, was on a mission at Viola Elementary School in Suffern to spread peace and learn about education in the United States.
Well-known physical therapist opens new Staten Island practice
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- After working as a teacher for several years at Moore Catholic High School, Barry Goldman, 46, went back to college to become a physical therapist. In both careers, he found himself educating people. “I might not be educating students [as a physical therapist], but I’m still...
Top Latino group jumps into contested NY House primary
The Latino Victory Fund endorsed a candidate Friday in a newly drawn New York House district where 12 Democrats are fighting for a wide-open nomination. The group’s endorsement of New York City Council member Carlina Rivera comes two days after the race’s first televised debate drew blood among its six participants, but no knockout punches. […]
Mayor Adams Asks for Help From the Biden Administration
With the growing number of migrants entering New York, the mayor is in talks with the Biden administration. Texas Governor Greg Abbott has sent migrants that cross Mexico to the Texas border to locations out of state including New York City and Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser was denied her request for National Guard support. Now, Mayor Eric Adams is working with the White House for assistance.
New York To Crackdown On ‘Domestic Terrorism, White Supremacists’
New York State is taking new steps in hopes it will stop domestic terrorism and white supremacy. On Tuesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul released guidance for all counties in New York State and New York City. The guidance will support the development of Domestic Terrorism Prevention Plans. New Guidance To Support...
Attorney General James Stops Robocall Company Hired in Scheme to Suppress Black Voters Ahead of 2020 Election
Conspiracy Theorists Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman Paid Message Communications to Send Out Voter Intimidation Robocall. Lawsuit Against Wohl and Burkman for Targeting Black Voters Continues. New York – New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced a settlement with robocalling platform Message Communications, Inc. (Message Communications) for its involvement...
Appeals court sides with Adams administration on cuts to NYC schools
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Planned cuts for schools are back in effect after a judge ruled Tuesday to allow Mayor Eric Aams to keep his budget. City officials have called it a win, but parents feel it’s a loss for students. Cuts, planned because of falling enrollment, will impact about 75 percent of public schools […]
Hospitals failed to keep air conditioning working as indoor temps soared, N.J. health dept. says
Ambulances in Essex County have been diverted from delivering patients to the emergency department at Saint Michael’s Medical Center in Newark since Monday, after several days of indoor temperatures soaring above 80 degrees because of a malfunctioning air conditioning system, according to the state Department of Health. The state...
Bike Hoboken member says city council should ask for Amy DeGise to resign in Jersey City
Kevin Davis, a member of Bike Hoboken, said the local city council should ask Jersey City Councilwoman-at-Large Amy DeGise to resign after a number of unflattering stories have come to light after her July 19th hit-and-run. “Now the Jersey City Chappaquiddick scandal was the Jersey City councilwoman hit-and-run, six hours...
