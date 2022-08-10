ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman charged with meth possession in McDowell Co.

By Nikolette Miller
 3 days ago

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A woman was arrested on a drug charge in McDowell County.

The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Peggy Lee Cantrell, 37, of Marion with felonious possession of methamphetamine.

Deputies said detectives were patrolling the Montford Cove community when they stopped Cantrell’s vehicle for not having a registration plate.

Deputies located methamphetamine while searching her vehicle.

Cantrell was booked into custody on a $2,500 bond.

