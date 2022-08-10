ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deal, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Beach Radio

NJ woman, 65, charged with killing her own mother

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (Gloucester) — An 80-year-old woman's obituary says she "passed away peacefully," but prosecutors say she was killed by her daughter. Loretta Barr, 65, is charged with manslaughter and possession of a weapon for the attack last week according to the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office. Washington police arrived...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Beach Radio

South Howell, NJ Little League offers reward for info on vandalism

HOWELL — A Little League that plays its games in late summer and fall finds itself scrambling after its snack bar and equipment room were vandalized. The Howell South Little League’s snack bar and equipment room at the fields in Deerwood Park in the Ramtown section was broken into late Thursday night or early Friday morning, according to South League president Rory Durnin.
HOWELL, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Deal, NJ
Monmouth County, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Ocean Township, NJ
County
Monmouth County, NJ
Beach Radio

Bus rolls over on NJ Turnpike, killing 2 women

WOODBRIDGE — Two women died after a double-decker Megabus overturned on the New Jersey Turnpike on Tuesday night. The bus carrying 22 passengers was headed south in the left lane outer lanes near the Thomas Edison service area around 6:50 p.m. when the driver lost directional control and struck a Ford F-150 pickup truck in the center lane, according to State Police trooper Brandi Slota.
WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Beach Radio

Why This New Jersey Woman Got a Spotted Lanternfly Tattoo

Most New Jersey residents hunt and kill the destructive Spotted Lanternfly, but one woman chose to immortalize it instead. Yep, there's a person who decided to have the pest tattooed onto her body. While you might be shaking your head asking, 'Why?', her justification for the ink might change your...
JAMESBURG, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Sex Abuse#Violent Crime#Nj#Deal Police
Beach Radio

Two more die in NJ Amazon facilities within two weeks

Two more Amazon workers have died in New Jersey since the Prime Day death at the Carteret facility. A worker died on July 13 as the result of a "personal medical condition" at the facility. He was rushed to a hospital on the second day of the retail giant's annual sales event.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Beach Radio

Are These the 5 Worst Intersections in Brick, NJ

Traffic, traffic, and more traffic. Brick is always crazy, take it easy on the roads. I feel Brick has become completely out of control with traffic. It's crazy. Our roads are packed with or without summer traffic. Summer traffic just brings on the extra stress, something we don't need. But, now I feel the traffic is horrendous, especially in Brick.
BRICK, NJ
Beach Radio

Could the key to revitalizing Trenton, NJ be reconfiguring a highway?

TRENTON — Municipal officials are trying to rally support for a plan to reconfigure Route 29 in one downtown section of the city. According to Mayor Reed Gusciora, the area between the Route 29 tunnel and the Statehouse, which is currently a multi-lane highway running in both directions, cuts the city off from the Delaware Riverfront.
TRENTON, NJ
Beach Radio

Beach Radio

Toms River, NJ
14K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mybeachradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy