LCS Power Rankings: 2022 Summer Split Week 7
The LCS 2022 season started with EG surprising everyone and rising to the top much earlier than anticipated. Now, everyone is playing catchup. The end of the season is coming up quickly the top six teams look locked in, but where that group will finish is up for debate. With that here are the LCS 2022 Summer Split Week 7 Power Rankings.
Former Overwatch League pros form Apex Superteam
In a surprising turn of events, two former Overwatch League pros form an Apex superteam. Birdring, formerly a London Spitfire and LA Gladiators player will team up with Effect, formerly a Dallas Fuel player, and together with Zelo, they will form the Apex trio for LFO. Who is Birdring?. Probably...
The Great Confluence Isn’t Coming To Dota 2
On July 29, Twitter user @gabefollower tweeted about a supposedly leaked upcoming event for Dota 2. The account was known for typically posting CSGO leaks, but nonetheless, the information seemed legitimate. The leak called the event “The Great Confluence”, something mentioned in passing by several characters. However, on July 30, the account posted an update saying that the leak was not actually real. The source used to datamine the information was getting false positives. Since similar rumors had been circulating before, these false positives lead to the mistaken “leak”.
Is Free-To-Play The Future of Fighting Games?
With the release of MultiVersus, people are discussing whether free-to-play fighting games are the future of the genre. MultiVersus currently has the most concurrent players on steam, well over 100,000 players. This is on Steam alone, MultiVersus is available on consoles as well like PS4/PS5, and Xbox consoles. Many free-to-play fighting games have been offering rollback and crossplay, which fans consider essential. However, games like Dragon Ball FighterZ, and Granblue Fantasy: Versus are still missing them.
LCQ NA Preview: Sentinels vs. The Guard
This Thursday, August 4, the Last Chance Qualifiers NA starts off with an exciting matchup, Sentinels vs The Guard. The match will begin at 4pm EST (1pm PT). Here’s a look at how both teams have been doing this season. Key Stats. Polling by thespike.gg. Sentinels: 86%. The Guard:...
League of Legends Steel Valkyries Skins Take to the Skies
Just like that, it is the middle of 2022 and League of Legends is still bringing out skins for a lot of champions that have not had many in the past few years. They are finally bringing out a the Steel Valkyries skins. The champions getting new Skins are Camille, Lucian, Nasus and Janna . Here is a look at the new League of Legends Steel Valkyries Skins.
Udyr Rework Abilities
After over a year, the Udyr rework has finally been revealed. He is everyone’s favorite shaman that used to just run at a player and strike fear into their heart. It seems as though he may do the same, but a bit different and in a much more fun and interesting way. Here is what was seen in the Udyr Rework Reveal trailer including the Udyr Rework Abilities.
No Double Elimination at Worlds 2022
The 2022 League of Legends World Championship format will have no changes. LoL Esports fans have been asking Riot Games to implement a double elimination bracket for more bo5, games and storylines at Worlds. Here is how it was solved that there would be no Double Elimination series at Worlds 2022.
League of Legends 12.15 Patch Notes: Ninjas Unite
The new League of Legends 12.15 Patch Notes address many of the frustrations players have had with the game for a long time. There’s a massive amount in these League of Legends 12.15 Patch Notes, so buckle up. Here are all the League of Legends 12.15 Patch Notes. League...
TFT 12.15 Patch Notes: All Comps Buff
With patches every couple of weeks, TFT players need to make sure that they are keeping up with all of the changes. Some are extremely important and can change the Meta immensely, while others likely won’t. In this case, the TFT 12.15 Patch Notes will definitely be bringing changes. It is important for players to stay up to date on what changes are coming and how they could affect them. With that, here are the TFT Patch 12.15 Notes.
MultiVersus Season One Delayed
While still in open beta, MultiVersus officially announced on Aug. 3, via Twitter that season one and Morty from Rick and Morty will be delayed until further notice. The delay announcement comes a week before the original date for season one and Morty was going to release on Aug. 9. Here is the latest on MultiVersus Season One being delayed.
Apex Legends Skullpiercer Returns in Hop-up Changes
Apex Legends Season 14 is bringing major weapon changes including the return of fan favorite hop-ups. Hop-ups are attachments that provide buffs to specific weapon when equipped. Two powerful hop-ups previously removed from the game are making their return. The Apex Legends Skullpiercer and Double Tap hop-ups are back in Season 14.
Neco-Arc Leads Season 2 of Melty Blood: Type Lumina (8/4)
Developers of Melty Blood: Type Lumina, French Bread announces one of the newest characters in the game’s second season, Neco-Arc. Melty Blood: Type Lumina is a 2021 sequel/reboot to the original PC fighting game Melty Blood from 2002. Melty Blood takes characters from Type-Moons visual novel from 2000, Tsukihime. Type Lumina’s release coincides with the Tsukihime remake from 2021.
Udyr Rework Skins Revealed
The Udyr rework has finally been revealed. He is everyone’s favorite shaman that used to just run at a player and strike fear into their heart. It seems as though he may do the same, but a bit different and in a much more fun and interesting way. Here is what was seen in the Udyr Rework Reveal trailer including the Udyr Rework Skins.
Apex Legends: Hunted Legend Nerfs And Buffs
Apex Legends: Hunted introduces not only a new Legend but also adjustments to previous Legends as well. Here are all the Apex Legends: Hunted Legend Nerfs And Buffs happening in season 14. VTOL Jets Changes. Acceleration on activation decreased by about 8%. Fuel consumption on activation increased by 33%. Aerial...
Dota 2’s Arlington Major: The Group Stage Wraps Up
With the group stage of the Arlington Major concluded, fans can see how teams are faring. The major started off with a stumble, with many teams denied multiple visas. With numerous substitutes filling the gaps, teams found themselves in uncertain territory. While the major is far from over, fans can now tell how well the substitutes fit.
Pokemon GO Daily Incense Announced
Today’s Pokemon Direct has been an exciting one for players of Pokemon GO and those purchasing Scarlet and Violet. One thing that will definitely pump up GO players is the introduction of the new Pokemon GO Daily Incense. This piece will go over the details of them, along with other tidbits from that segment of the direct.
Persona 4 Arena Ultimax Rollback Netcode Went Live
The rollback netcode update for Persona 4 Arena Ultimax that much anticipation is now live for Steam and PS4. Persona 4 Arena Ultimax, originally released in 2013 in Arcades in Japan, and PS3, and Xbox 360 worldwide. It since had a re-release on Steam, Switch, and Playstation 4, however, it was using the original delay netcode.
With the Help of Shroud, Sentinels Break Viewership Records
The Sentinels lost their first Last Chance Qualifier match on August 4 against The Guard. They were knocked down to the lower bracket, but they still found a sort of victory. The broadcast of their match broke viewership records for North America VALORANT streams with an astonishing peak of 623,475 viewers. The stream was listed seventh in the top ten largest VALORANT competitions of all time thanks to some help from Shroud and Sentinels.
Agent 21, Taunts, Act 2: A Glimpse Down the VALORANT Pipeline
Episode five is kicking off a new era for VALORANT. Fans are already gearing up for what’s expected to be a historical episode. The first Act alone brought a whole new map, UI changes, an animatic and an awesome battle pass. Here is what else players can expect in Valorant’s future.
