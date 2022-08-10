Read full article on original website
5 upstate races to watch in New York primaries for Congress
It’s been a tumultuous year for New York’s delegation in the U.S. House of Representatives. Following the 2020 Census, the state lost a seat in Congress, lowering its representation in Washington to 26 members. This was followed by a politically messy redistricting process and months-long legal battle that resulted in a bifurcated primary election in the unusual voting month of August. Two incumbents bowed out of seeking re-election, candidates jumped to running in different districts multiple times, powerful incumbents were forced to run against one another, and two congressmen resigned this spring, prompting two special elections for two districts that will no longer exist in just over four months at the same time as primary elections for the very districts that will replace them.
New York health commissioner orders pharmacies to dispense naloxone
Pharmacies in New York beginning Aug. 15 will be required to carry and dispense the medication naloxone without a prescription in order to counteract overdoses in the state as part of an order issued Thursday by Health Commissioner Mary Bassett. Naloxone is used to block the effects of opioids and...
Duke Aiona wins Republican nomination for governor in Hawaii primary election.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Duke Aiona wins Republican nomination for governor in Hawaii primary election. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Voter groups object to proposed Nevada hand-counting rules
RENO, Nev. (AP) — As officials in some parts of rural Nevada vow to bypass voting machines in favor of hand counting ballots this November, the Nevada secretary of state’s office is proposing statewide rules that would specify how to do it, including requiring bipartisan vote counters, room for observation and how many ballots to count at a time.
New York pension fund to review oil and gas firms' energy transition
New York's pension fund will review more than two dozen oil and gas companies to assess their transition to low-carbon operations, state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli's office on Friday announced. The review all together will comprise 28 publicly traded firms. “Oil and gas companies face significant and complex economic, environmental and...
Endwell church supporting Kentucky following flooding
The dramatic images in Kentucky continue to be felt across the nation. Lives lost, homes destroyed, and communities changed forever. Hundreds of miles away, in the small hamlet of Endwell, New York, one church is leading a charge to support a mission far beyond their community. In the days following...
Citing a ‘troubling vacuum in oversight’ animal welfare groups call for new rules to govern fish farms
A petition filed by animal welfare groups seeks to require state officials to more aggressively enforce animal cruelty laws at aquaculture facilities, saying that a “troubling vacuum in oversight exists” at the state level. “Despite overwhelming scientific evidence that fish are sentient, conscious, capable of pain, suffering and...
Officials: Loud 'boom' heard in north Utah likely a meteor
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A loud “boom” heard across areas of northern Utah was likely a meteor, officials said Saturday. Reports of the loud noise circulated at about 8:30 a.m., with people from Orem to southern Idaho posting that they heard the “boom," The Salt Lake Tribune reported.
Armed man in body armor approaches FBI office in Ohio, flees and exchanges gunfire with police, authorities say
CINCINNATI (AP) — Armed man in body armor approaches FBI office in Ohio, flees and exchanges gunfire with police, authorities say. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Ohio police: Armed man killed by law enforcement after attempting to breach FBI office, fleeing into rural area
CINCINNATI (AP) — Ohio police: Armed man killed by law enforcement after attempting to breach FBI office, fleeing into rural area. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
