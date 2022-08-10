ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5dc.com

2 juveniles hurt after Northwest DC shooting: police

WASHINGTON - Two juveniles were injured in an early morning shooting Saturday in Northwest D.C., according to police. The Metropolitan Police Department says officers responded to the shooting in the 3100 block of 11th Street around 12:22 a.m. Saturday. At the scene, officers found a 13-year-old boy and a 12-year-old...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

13-year-old, 12-year-old boy injured in Columbia Heights shooting: Police

WASHINGTON (7NEWS) — Two boys are recovering after an overnight shooting left them injured early Saturday morning, authorities said. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened just after 12:20 a.m. near the 3100 block of 11th Street Northwest. Police found a 13-year-old boy and a 12-year-old boy,...
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
WUSA9

Police: Armed man shot by officer during chase in SE DC

WASHINGTON — A man has been taken to the hospital after being shot by a DC Police officer during a chase in Southeast D.C. Friday evening, according to officials. Assistant Chief Andre Wright said officers were called to the 1900 block of Savannah Street, SE around 7 p.m. for reports that a man was assaulting a woman and hitting her with a gun. When police arrived, they say the man began running away, and police chased him.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Mpd
CBS Baltimore

Man, 33, killed in Northeast Baltimore shooting, police say

BALTIMORE -- A 33-year-old man was killed Friday afternoon in a shooting in northeast Baltimore, authorities said.About 1:14 p.m., patrol officers were called to a shooting behind a home in the 4200 block of Parkside Drive, Baltimore Police said. When they arrived, they found the victim shot multiple times.The 33-year-old was taken to an area hospital, where he died of his injuries, police said.No information about a possible suspect or motive in the shooting was immediately released.Anyone with information about this case is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WUSA

More juveniles have been killed in DC this year than during the entirety of 2021

WASHINGTON — The number of children under the age of 18 who have died in D.C. this year is already more than the number of children who died during the entirety of 2021. The tragic milestone coincides with an already deadly year in the District. There have been 133 homicides in D.C. this year. At this same time, last year, there were 118 homicides.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Man hurt in DC officer-involved shooting after allegedly assaulting his partner

WASHINGTON - Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Friday evening after reports came in that a man was assaulting his partner in Southeast D.C., according to police. The Metropolitan Police Department confirms that the incident started around 7:00 p.m. Friday, after police received reports of a man assaulting...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Juvenile dead after shooting in Prince George's County

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. - A juvenile is dead after a shooting in Prince George's County Friday night, according to police. Prince George's County Police say the incident happened around 8:45 p.m. Friday in the 6300 block of Seat Pleasant Drive in Capitol Heights. At the scene, officers found a boy...
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man found shot inside vehicle in Baltimore's Broadway East neighborhood, police say

BALTIMORE -- Detectives are investigating a shooting that left a man with serious injuries in East Baltimore on Friday, according to authorities.Officers on patrol on the east side of the city responded to ShotSpotter alerts indicating that someone had fired a weapon in the 1400 block of North Montford Avenue around 6:45 p.m., police said.Once there, they found a 30-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside of a vehicle, according to authorities.The man was taken to a local hospital where he remains in critical condition, police said.Anyone with information about the shooting should contact detectives at 410-396-2433.Anonymous tipsters call Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. 
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA

Person who tried to stop robbery shot in the foot, police say

WASHINGTON — A person who tried to stop an armed robbery in Southeast D.C. earlier this month was shot in the foot, and police are still searching for the people who fired the shot. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 2500 block of Alabama Avenue Southeast for...
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Greenbelt woman hit by stray bullet speaks out

GREENBELT, Md. (DC News Now) — A Maryland woman says she’s afraid in her own home after she was hit by a stray bullet in her Greenbelt apartment. Now Prince George’s County police are looking for the shooter. The woman did not want to be identified but said that was her life’s scariest moment. She […]
GREENBELT, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy