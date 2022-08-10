Read full article on original website
fox5dc.com
2 juveniles hurt after Northwest DC shooting: police
WASHINGTON - Two juveniles were injured in an early morning shooting Saturday in Northwest D.C., according to police. The Metropolitan Police Department says officers responded to the shooting in the 3100 block of 11th Street around 12:22 a.m. Saturday. At the scene, officers found a 13-year-old boy and a 12-year-old...
52 Year-Old Woman Shot To Death In D.C., Suspect Kills Himself
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 52 year-old woman is dead in D.C., and the suspect in...
WJLA
13-year-old, 12-year-old boy injured in Columbia Heights shooting: Police
WASHINGTON (7NEWS) — Two boys are recovering after an overnight shooting left them injured early Saturday morning, authorities said. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened just after 12:20 a.m. near the 3100 block of 11th Street Northwest. Police found a 13-year-old boy and a 12-year-old boy,...
20 Year-Old Shot And Killed In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Homicide Branch of the Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating...
Police: Man shot by officer in DC had gun, ‘brutally assaulted’ woman
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said an officer shot a man in Southeast after the man refused to put down a gun. Police said officers received a call about a man with a gun assaulting a woman in the 1900 block of Savannah St. SE around 7 p.m. on Friday. […]
Police: Armed man shot by officer during chase in SE DC
WASHINGTON — A man has been taken to the hospital after being shot by a DC Police officer during a chase in Southeast D.C. Friday evening, according to officials. Assistant Chief Andre Wright said officers were called to the 1900 block of Savannah Street, SE around 7 p.m. for reports that a man was assaulting a woman and hitting her with a gun. When police arrived, they say the man began running away, and police chased him.
D.C. Police Searching for Armed Robbery Suspect
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating an armed robbery and...
Victim in deadly Southeast DC shooting was installing solar panels when he was killed, police say
WASHINGTON — A Baltimore man in D.C. for work was shot in killed in Southeast D.C. on Wednesday, and detectives are asking for the public's help to find the person responsible. The shooting happened in broad daylight, around 3:41 p.m. That's when Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the...
One Dead After Overnight Upper Marlboro Shooting: Police
A man is dead after an overnight shooting in Upper Marlboro, authorities say. Officials responded to the 12900 block of William Beanes Road around 2:30 a.m. after reports of a shooting, according to Prince George's County police. The victim was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on...
D.C. Burglar Caught On Camera
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police is asking for the public’s help identifying...
popville.com
Shooting last night in Columbia Heights
From MPD at 12:53am: “Alert: Shooting Investigation in the 1200 block of Irving Street NW. No Lookout at this time.”. Updates when/if more is known.
Man, 33, killed in Northeast Baltimore shooting, police say
BALTIMORE -- A 33-year-old man was killed Friday afternoon in a shooting in northeast Baltimore, authorities said.About 1:14 p.m., patrol officers were called to a shooting behind a home in the 4200 block of Parkside Drive, Baltimore Police said. When they arrived, they found the victim shot multiple times.The 33-year-old was taken to an area hospital, where he died of his injuries, police said.No information about a possible suspect or motive in the shooting was immediately released.Anyone with information about this case is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
WUSA
More juveniles have been killed in DC this year than during the entirety of 2021
WASHINGTON — The number of children under the age of 18 who have died in D.C. this year is already more than the number of children who died during the entirety of 2021. The tragic milestone coincides with an already deadly year in the District. There have been 133 homicides in D.C. this year. At this same time, last year, there were 118 homicides.
fox5dc.com
Man hurt in DC officer-involved shooting after allegedly assaulting his partner
WASHINGTON - Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Friday evening after reports came in that a man was assaulting his partner in Southeast D.C., according to police. The Metropolitan Police Department confirms that the incident started around 7:00 p.m. Friday, after police received reports of a man assaulting...
fox5dc.com
Juvenile dead after shooting in Prince George's County
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. - A juvenile is dead after a shooting in Prince George's County Friday night, according to police. Prince George's County Police say the incident happened around 8:45 p.m. Friday in the 6300 block of Seat Pleasant Drive in Capitol Heights. At the scene, officers found a boy...
Man found shot inside vehicle in Baltimore's Broadway East neighborhood, police say
BALTIMORE -- Detectives are investigating a shooting that left a man with serious injuries in East Baltimore on Friday, according to authorities.Officers on patrol on the east side of the city responded to ShotSpotter alerts indicating that someone had fired a weapon in the 1400 block of North Montford Avenue around 6:45 p.m., police said.Once there, they found a 30-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside of a vehicle, according to authorities.The man was taken to a local hospital where he remains in critical condition, police said.Anyone with information about the shooting should contact detectives at 410-396-2433.Anonymous tipsters call Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.
WUSA
Person who tried to stop robbery shot in the foot, police say
WASHINGTON — A person who tried to stop an armed robbery in Southeast D.C. earlier this month was shot in the foot, and police are still searching for the people who fired the shot. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 2500 block of Alabama Avenue Southeast for...
Man Shot Multiple Times in Southeast, D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating a shooting that left...
tigerdroppings.com
Orthodox Jewish man shot dead while installing solar panels on a building.
BALTIMORE — Friends and family are mourning a Baltimore man as investigators look for whoever killed him in Washington, D.C. Aryeh Wolf, 25, of Baltimore, was fatally shot Wednesday afternoon in the 5100 block of Call Place SE. He was in D.C. on business installing solar panels at an apartment building.
Greenbelt woman hit by stray bullet speaks out
GREENBELT, Md. (DC News Now) — A Maryland woman says she’s afraid in her own home after she was hit by a stray bullet in her Greenbelt apartment. Now Prince George’s County police are looking for the shooter. The woman did not want to be identified but said that was her life’s scariest moment. She […]
