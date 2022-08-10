Read full article on original website
LCS Picks Week 7 Summer 2022
The LCS is back for the Summer with some teams making a lot of changes and others sticking with their five from the Spring. Each of these teams will be duking it out to not only win an LCS Championship but also to get the chance to go to Worlds. With that people may be wondering who to pick on their way to Worlds. Here are the LCS Picks for Week 7 of the 2022 Summer Split.
The Great Confluence Isn’t Coming To Dota 2
On July 29, Twitter user @gabefollower tweeted about a supposedly leaked upcoming event for Dota 2. The account was known for typically posting CSGO leaks, but nonetheless, the information seemed legitimate. The leak called the event “The Great Confluence”, something mentioned in passing by several characters. However, on July 30, the account posted an update saying that the leak was not actually real. The source used to datamine the information was getting false positives. Since similar rumors had been circulating before, these false positives lead to the mistaken “leak”.
LCQ NA Preview: Sentinels vs. The Guard
This Thursday, August 4, the Last Chance Qualifiers NA starts off with an exciting matchup, Sentinels vs The Guard. The match will begin at 4pm EST (1pm PT). Here’s a look at how both teams have been doing this season. Key Stats. Polling by thespike.gg. Sentinels: 86%. The Guard:...
Apex Legends Skullpiercer Returns in Hop-up Changes
Apex Legends Season 14 is bringing major weapon changes including the return of fan favorite hop-ups. Hop-ups are attachments that provide buffs to specific weapon when equipped. Two powerful hop-ups previously removed from the game are making their return. The Apex Legends Skullpiercer and Double Tap hop-ups are back in Season 14.
Is Free-To-Play The Future of Fighting Games?
With the release of MultiVersus, people are discussing whether free-to-play fighting games are the future of the genre. MultiVersus currently has the most concurrent players on steam, well over 100,000 players. This is on Steam alone, MultiVersus is available on consoles as well like PS4/PS5, and Xbox consoles. Many free-to-play fighting games have been offering rollback and crossplay, which fans consider essential. However, games like Dragon Ball FighterZ, and Granblue Fantasy: Versus are still missing them.
No Double Elimination at Worlds 2022
The 2022 League of Legends World Championship format will have no changes. LoL Esports fans have been asking Riot Games to implement a double elimination bracket for more bo5, games and storylines at Worlds. Here is how it was solved that there would be no Double Elimination series at Worlds 2022.
What is the Udyr Rework Release Date?
In 2021, Udyr was picked to be the next League of Legends champion to get a major rework. While some champions have received small reworks more recently, Udyr is getting more than just one or two aspects about him upgraded. He is going to have new abilities, a new look and likely a new passive. This could even see Udyr getting more added to his story. With this update, many will be wanting to know what is the Udyr Rework Release Date?
League of Legends Steel Valkyries Skins Take to the Skies
Just like that, it is the middle of 2022 and League of Legends is still bringing out skins for a lot of champions that have not had many in the past few years. They are finally bringing out a the Steel Valkyries skins. The champions getting new Skins are Camille, Lucian, Nasus and Janna . Here is a look at the new League of Legends Steel Valkyries Skins.
Apex Legends: Hunted Legend Nerfs And Buffs
Apex Legends: Hunted introduces not only a new Legend but also adjustments to previous Legends as well. Here are all the Apex Legends: Hunted Legend Nerfs And Buffs happening in season 14. VTOL Jets Changes. Acceleration on activation decreased by about 8%. Fuel consumption on activation increased by 33%. Aerial...
League of Legends 12.15 Patch Notes: Ninjas Unite
The new League of Legends 12.15 Patch Notes address many of the frustrations players have had with the game for a long time. There’s a massive amount in these League of Legends 12.15 Patch Notes, so buckle up. Here are all the League of Legends 12.15 Patch Notes. League...
All Pokemon Scarlet Version Exclusive Pokemon
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are coming soon and many people will be wondering what the roster is for the new games. Some things have been released and some have been leaked. Right now there have been three separate trailers that have revealed the games, new Pokemon and older Pokemon making their way into Scarlet and Violet. Not every Pokemon will be in each game though. As in the past, there are exclusive Pokemon. Here are the Pokemon Scarlet Version Exclusive Pokemon.
MultiVersus Season One Delayed
While still in open beta, MultiVersus officially announced on Aug. 3, via Twitter that season one and Morty from Rick and Morty will be delayed until further notice. The delay announcement comes a week before the original date for season one and Morty was going to release on Aug. 9. Here is the latest on MultiVersus Season One being delayed.
Every Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Pokemon
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are coming soon and many people will be wondering what the roster is for the new games. Some things have been released and some have been leaked. Right now there have been three separate trailers that have revealed the games, new Pokemon and older Pokemon making their way into Scarlet and Violet. Here is every Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Pokemon known so far.
Neco-Arc Leads Season 2 of Melty Blood: Type Lumina (8/4)
Developers of Melty Blood: Type Lumina, French Bread announces one of the newest characters in the game’s second season, Neco-Arc. Melty Blood: Type Lumina is a 2021 sequel/reboot to the original PC fighting game Melty Blood from 2002. Melty Blood takes characters from Type-Moons visual novel from 2000, Tsukihime. Type Lumina’s release coincides with the Tsukihime remake from 2021.
BOOM Esports Wins APAC LCQ, locks Champions Istanbul Slot
The VALORANT Champions Tour enters its last stage with the Last Chance Qualifiers leading up to Champions 2022 Istanbul. Sixteen teams will represent their regions for a chance to be crowned 2022 VCT Champion. APAC will send three teams to Champions Istanbul, with Paper Rex and XERXIA locking the first two spots to Circuit Points. The APAC LCQ ran from August 1 to August 7, with the winner earning the third and final APAC slot at Istanbul. BOOM Esports of Indonesia take first place with a 3-1 Grand Finals against fellow Indonesian team ONIC G.
Udyr Rework Abilities
After over a year, the Udyr rework has finally been revealed. He is everyone’s favorite shaman that used to just run at a player and strike fear into their heart. It seems as though he may do the same, but a bit different and in a much more fun and interesting way. Here is what was seen in the Udyr Rework Reveal trailer including the Udyr Rework Abilities.
TFT 12.15 Patch Notes: All Comps Buff
With patches every couple of weeks, TFT players need to make sure that they are keeping up with all of the changes. Some are extremely important and can change the Meta immensely, while others likely won’t. In this case, the TFT 12.15 Patch Notes will definitely be bringing changes. It is important for players to stay up to date on what changes are coming and how they could affect them. With that, here are the TFT Patch 12.15 Notes.
League of Legends Fright Night Skins Teased
At the beginning of the year, the Riot Games skins team for League of Legends allowed for the fans to vote again. This time though, it was to bring back an older skin line. One that had essentially been forgotten about and one that they felt could have some big changes. The one that won was the Gothic skin line. Now though, the League of Legends Skin team decided to change things and have them be the Fright Night skins. Here is what was shown so far.
With the Help of Shroud, Sentinels Break Viewership Records
The Sentinels lost their first Last Chance Qualifier match on August 4 against The Guard. They were knocked down to the lower bracket, but they still found a sort of victory. The broadcast of their match broke viewership records for North America VALORANT streams with an astonishing peak of 623,475 viewers. The stream was listed seventh in the top ten largest VALORANT competitions of all time thanks to some help from Shroud and Sentinels.
Mash from Fate/Grand Order Crosses Over To Melty Blood
Developers of Melty Blood: Type Lumina, French Bread announces one of the newest characters in the game’s second season, Mash Kyrielight from Fate/Grand Order. Melty Blood: Type Lumina is a 2021 sequel/reboot to the original PC fighting game Melty Blood from 2002. Melty Blood takes characters from Type-Moons visual novel from 2000, Tsukihime. Type Lumina’s release coincides with the Tsukihime remake from 2021.
