Whole Foods' Checkout System Is About To Make An Unusual Change
There's no arguing that Amazon has been an innovator in the shopping space. As Speaking Human reported, it has literally changed the world with its new concepts from Prime, a service that offers the opportunity to pay a small, yearly subscription fee for the option of "fast and free" shipping, to Dash Buttons which allow people to order products they commonly want without even needing to open a browser. And that's not all. Amazon stepped up in-store shopping when they opened Amazon Go stores, a concept in which shoppers with an Amazon account can get what they need without even having to stop and pay on the way out.
Why The Bulk Nuts At Whole Foods Might Not Be Worth It
When it comes to buying on a budget, savvy grocery shoppers know that the bulk aisle is the way to go. Goods like dried pasta, oats, grains, legumes, and spices are not only fresher, but their lack of packaging usually makes for cheaper (and more environmentally friendly) options when broken down pound for pound. Whole Foods customers may find this tip particularly useful, as the organic market's packaged products may get you wondering, "How affordable is Whole Foods, really?"
Why Breakfast Is Being Devastated By Inflation
The equity markets cheered when the news came out on Wednesday, per Reuters, which showed that the measures the Federal Reserve was taking were finally starting to work. Data showed that inflation as a whole had declined — and instead of setting another 40-year inflation record we did in June, the Consumer Price Index or CPI actually was flat and remained unchanged, per NBC News. It was, in the words of Principal Global Investors chief global strategist Seema Shah, "All-out positive for consumers."
Is Kroger Really Letting Customers Gamble In The Store?
You may have been shopping at your local grocery store and thought, "The only way this grocery store could make my shopping trip better is if they had a dedicated area for people to go gamble." It sounds nice, doesn't it? After buying your milk and bread for the week and finishing up in the grocery store produce department, you can go to the casino by Aisle 7 and engage your fellow shoppers in a round of Baccarat or slots to try and score a couple of extra bucks for the ride home. While your local grocer probably doesn't have any future plans to install any Vegas-style slot machines near the checkout lane, it seems that one grocery company is making an attractive offer to sports fans looking to make some bank on their next grocery run.
The Inflation News Restaurant-Goers Have Been Waiting For
Anyone who has participated in the economy in any way this year (which is, by and large, all of us) can confirm that inflation has been rampant. In April, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) was up by an astonishing 8.3% globally, and in the United States alone, inflation rates were the highest they had been in 40 years (via World Economic Forum). Inflation is an inevitable principle of economics, but with the world re-opening after COVID-19 closures, the sudden spike in consumer demand has brought prices to historic highs. The war in Ukraine is also contributing to these staggering rates by disrupting global financial markets.
The Whole Foods CEO Has A Bizarre Government Conspiracy Theory
There are a lot of things you might expect to find at your neighborhood Whole Foods: someone in cycling gear stocking up on protein bars; aisles lined with vegetables that have been dried and seasoned, packaged into stylish bags, and labeled as "chips;" and people in Birkenstocks bogarting all the cashews in the bulk section, for example. What you probably wouldn't expect, however, is an underlying current of political conspiracy trickling down from the desk of the market chain's CEO, John Mackey.
Starbucks Is In Even More Hot Water After An Entire Store Walked Out
Although over 200 Starbucks stores have voted to unionize since December 2021, the path to better conditions for the coffee chain's workers has not been an easy one. Workers have had to deal with understaffing, verbal and physical abuse, and apparently, the health benefits that Starbucks loves to tout are not as great as CEO Howard Schultz lets on (via Twitter). Instead of the coffee giant listening to its workers and trying to come to a compromise, the company has allegedly engaged in union-busting efforts across the country. According to The Guardian, as of 2020, over 75 employees linked to unions have been fired and hundreds of misconduct allegations have been filed.
Oil refiners in Asia's economic powerhouses aren't snapping up extra crude even with prices below $100 a barrel as inflation bites
Global inflation, COVID-19 lockdowns and increasing intra-trade crude flows in China, and cheaper US crude are all factors depressing Asian demand.
digg.com
Major US Company Layoffs In 2022, Visualized
It's been a rough year for workers in corporate America. Visual Capitalist looked at publicly traded American companies to see which ones had the most layoffs in 2022. They scanned publicly available data to estimate how many workers lost their jobs this year. Key Takeaways. It's estimated that so far...
FOXBusiness
Inflation hits Americans' grocery bills as food prices accelerate
Inflation is crushing the grocery budgets of Americans across the U.S., with food prices accelerating to a new four-decade high in July. Although the consumer price index, which measures a basket of everyday goods including food, rent and gasoline, came in cooler than expected at 8.5% in July, food prices accelerated further, the Labor Department reported on Wednesday. The food at home category, which tracks the cost of groceries, surged 13.1% over the last year, the most significant increase since March 1979. On a monthly basis, prices jumped 1.4%.
America Finally Has Too Many Houses
One hallmark of the housing frenzy is that the inventory of homes for sales fell sharply in most cities. That has begun to end.
100,000 people have now pledged not to pay bills from October
We’re in the midst of a cost of living crisis, where British citizens are finding the cost of fuel, food and energy bills have reached extortionate prices. Now, more than 100,000 people have pledged not to pay bills from October when the next price hike is expected to hit households across the nation.
What To Expect From Caribou Coffee This Fall - Exclusive
Do you consider yourself a staunch Caribou Coffee aficionado? Then you likely are already familiar with the Midwest-based brand's locations across the country and world, as well as its bagged coffee and K-Cup products in stores. You might even know about the company's status as a 100% Rainforest Alliance-certified coffee brand and a 100% clean label beverage brand. But there's more to come from this player on the coffee scene, especially as we look forward to fall — and fall-flavored beverages aren't the only thing you have to eagerly anticipate.
A Fan-Favorite Costco Appliance Is Now Available At Sam's Club, Too
Costco is a popular outlet for people looking to snag a great deal on items they use frequently, from apparel to groceries and much more. Zippia says that in September of 2021, Costco counted more than 111 million people among its membership rolls and generates upwards of $195 billion in revenue each year due to carrying beloved products.
Here's How Expensive Bread Has Become After Inflation
If you visit the Egyptian Museum in Turin, Italy, you might come across a mastaba tomb that features a stone slab depicting its deceased subject sitting before a table lined with slices of bread. The carving, which dates back to 2543-2435 BC, is one of the earliest markers of humans turning yeast into fluffy pillows of carb-loaded goodness. Archeologists have even found earlier remnants of 5,000-year-old flatbread, which may be the oldest bread recipe in the world, in Jordan's Black Desert (per BBC).
Why We Could Soon See A New Fish On The Market
Some people enjoy discovering new foods, whether they're enticed by an exotic ingredient or a culinary innovation that produces a newfangled flavor. But, getting people to take that first bite can be about perception. Although many people might enjoy a kiwi in their fruit salad, some people might be less likely to have picked a Chinese gooseberry. It is the same food, but one description is more appetizing than the other. With fish, the right name can hook a consumer.
notebookcheck.net
Apple hopes consumers will buy the iPhone 14 in troves as it reportedly orders 90 million units despite a slumping market
Apple is set to follow up the hugely successful iPhone 13 with up to four new models of the iPhone 14 in the coming months. Bloomberg now reports that Cupertino is quite confident in its customer base and expects to sell 90 million iPhone 14 units. The figure lines up with a previous report that mentioned Apple had placed an order for the production of 95 million devices.
travelawaits.com
5 Tax Strategies For Retirement That Might Surprise You
Want To Connect With Retirees? Join Our Facebook Group. It’s not just how much you save or even when you start saving. While death and taxes are certain, with careful planning you can have some influence on the latter — including when, how, and how much you pay. Here are some tax strategies you may not be familiar with that you can use to your advantage in retirement. Since “the best defense is a strong offense,” all of these require planning now so you can reap benefits down the road.
USPS Is Announcing Some Big Changes This Autumn
Because the DFA plan has been in force for the Postal Service for more than a year, a great deal of progress has been made toward putting its recommendations into action. The United States Postal Service (USPS) implemented new service standards for First Class Mail in October 2021. One of the changes was an increase in the length of time needed to deliver around thirty percent of the mail that falls into this category.
biztoc.com
Live Off Dividends With 2 Big Income Picks
Summary There will be bull and bear markets; your retirement needs to thrive past economic challenges. REITs have a proven history of outpacing the market and are structurally designed to pay big dividends. Two picks with up to 9.2% yields to enable you to live-off dividends through market volatility. Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of High Dividend Opportunities get exclusive access to our model portfolio. Learn More »
