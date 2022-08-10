ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
NME

‘Apex Legends’ Season 14 has snuck in a ‘Titanfall 2’ cameo

Apex Legends’ recent Season 14 update appears to have a sly reference to another Respawn Entertainment game, Titanfall 2. Whilst likely nothing major, it’s interesting to see as the new lobby in Apex Legends has a silhouetted figure in the background, which Twitter user KralRindo managed to find, showing off in the video below (via The Loadout).
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Total War: Warhammer 3’ reveals huge Immortal Empires map

Total War developer Creative Assembly has shared an extended trailer and details about the upcoming Total War: Warhammer 3 map Immortal Empires. A new video detailing the Immortal Empires map was shared today (August 11), and it features 13 minutes of details and footage of the upcoming map, which releases on August 23.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Tower Of Fantasy’ players compensated for long queue times

Developer Hotta Studio is compensating Tower Of Fantasy players for waiting in lengthy queues, among other issues. Tower Of Fantasy has officially launched but players are currently experiencing long queue times, disconnections due to the high number of people trying to get into the free-to-play game, as well as problems with registering an account (via PCGamesN).
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Back 4 Blood’ DLC to introduce Wolverine claw weapon and more

Turtle Rock Studios has released some new weapon teasers for Back 4 Blood‘s second expansion, Children Of The Worm. Sharing the news on Twitter earlier this week (August 8) the developer revealed the first looks at two new low-tech weapons players will be able to get their hands on in the second expansion (via PCGamesN).
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Splatoon#War Game#Game Mode#Dungeons Dragons#Video Game#Nintendo#The Octo Expansion#Splatfest
NME

‘Arcade Paradise’ review: A neon-dripped nostalgia trip

I spent the best summers of my formative youth in and out of beachside arcades. But as I explored their many treasures, it was always some forgotten cabinet stuffed into a backroom that caught my attention. It would be missing lights, its buttons unresponsive, and the plastic detailing faded through use. I’d wonder how long it had sat in that very spot until it fell into disrepair. Arcade Paradise, a new retro arcade management sim from Nosebleed Interactive, explores this concept of humble beginnings.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Microsoft claims Sony pays developers to keep them off Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft has alleged that Sony has a practice of paying developers “blocking rights” to stop games from being launched on Xbox Game Pass. The statement has been filed in response to Sony’s recent comments on Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard. Speaking to a Brazilian regulatory body, Sony claimed Microsoft acquiring Call Of Duty would make it challenging to rival; which would in turn have an effect on what console gamers chose to play their titles on.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘MultiVersus’ tier list: ranking all 17 characters from best to worst

With platform fighter MultiVersus currently having 17 playable characters across its roster and five available from the start, it can be difficult to choose who to invest your time into. Couple that with 1v1 and 2v2 matchups alongside five different classes, and it gets even harder. That’s why we put together a tier list of the best and worst of the roster, whilst explaining a little about how each character plays as we go.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Card Game
NME

‘Destiny 2’ buffs several “under-utilised” weapons in latest update

Bungie has confirmed that several “under-utilised” weapons have been buffed in the latest update for Destiny 2. Announcing the upgrades in the latest This Week At Bungie newsletter, an associate designer on the Sandbox team explained that “we moved a good bit of the balance changes from Season 18 forward to the mid-Season patch of Season 17, so this will be a bit lighter of a weapons-Sandbox TWAB than usual. That being said, there are still some changes we’re really excited about.”
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Gotham Knights’ developers share details on “unique” open-world

Some of Gotham Knights’ lead developers have shared a deeper look at the game’s open-world. One defining factor appears to be the extensive dive into Gotham City’s history, with it being split into five different boroughs and each being shaped by “the worldview of the families that historically controlled them.”
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy