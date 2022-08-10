Read full article on original website
‘Apex Legends’ Season 14 has snuck in a ‘Titanfall 2’ cameo
Apex Legends’ recent Season 14 update appears to have a sly reference to another Respawn Entertainment game, Titanfall 2. Whilst likely nothing major, it’s interesting to see as the new lobby in Apex Legends has a silhouetted figure in the background, which Twitter user KralRindo managed to find, showing off in the video below (via The Loadout).
‘Total War: Warhammer 3’ reveals huge Immortal Empires map
Total War developer Creative Assembly has shared an extended trailer and details about the upcoming Total War: Warhammer 3 map Immortal Empires. A new video detailing the Immortal Empires map was shared today (August 11), and it features 13 minutes of details and footage of the upcoming map, which releases on August 23.
‘Tower Of Fantasy’ players compensated for long queue times
Developer Hotta Studio is compensating Tower Of Fantasy players for waiting in lengthy queues, among other issues. Tower Of Fantasy has officially launched but players are currently experiencing long queue times, disconnections due to the high number of people trying to get into the free-to-play game, as well as problems with registering an account (via PCGamesN).
‘Back 4 Blood’ DLC to introduce Wolverine claw weapon and more
Turtle Rock Studios has released some new weapon teasers for Back 4 Blood‘s second expansion, Children Of The Worm. Sharing the news on Twitter earlier this week (August 8) the developer revealed the first looks at two new low-tech weapons players will be able to get their hands on in the second expansion (via PCGamesN).
‘Arcade Paradise’ review: A neon-dripped nostalgia trip
I spent the best summers of my formative youth in and out of beachside arcades. But as I explored their many treasures, it was always some forgotten cabinet stuffed into a backroom that caught my attention. It would be missing lights, its buttons unresponsive, and the plastic detailing faded through use. I’d wonder how long it had sat in that very spot until it fell into disrepair. Arcade Paradise, a new retro arcade management sim from Nosebleed Interactive, explores this concept of humble beginnings.
Geoff Keighley says Gamescom Opening Night Live will be a “big spectacle”
Geoff Keighley has revealed a little more about what people can expect from Gamescom Opening Night Live, promising a “big spectacle”. Gamescom runs August 24 to 28 but will begin with a two hour live presentation on August 23, hosted by Geoff Keighley. During a Twitter Spaces chat...
Microsoft claims Sony pays developers to keep them off Xbox Game Pass
Microsoft has alleged that Sony has a practice of paying developers “blocking rights” to stop games from being launched on Xbox Game Pass. The statement has been filed in response to Sony’s recent comments on Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard. Speaking to a Brazilian regulatory body, Sony claimed Microsoft acquiring Call Of Duty would make it challenging to rival; which would in turn have an effect on what console gamers chose to play their titles on.
‘MultiVersus’ tier list: ranking all 17 characters from best to worst
With platform fighter MultiVersus currently having 17 playable characters across its roster and five available from the start, it can be difficult to choose who to invest your time into. Couple that with 1v1 and 2v2 matchups alongside five different classes, and it gets even harder. That’s why we put together a tier list of the best and worst of the roster, whilst explaining a little about how each character plays as we go.
‘Kirby Star Allies’ paved the way for ‘Kirby And The Forgotten Land’ says developer
The developers behind Kirby And The Forgotten Land believe 2018’s Kirby Star Allies paved the way for this year’s 3D Kirby title. Released earlier this year, Kirby And The Forgotten Land is the first fully 3D game in the franchise, but general director Shinya Kumazaki believes the mostly 2D Kirby Star Allies blazed a trail they followed.
‘Escape From Tarkov’ will launch Streets Of Tarkov this year – with “at least” 30-player raids
Escape From Tarkov developer Battlestate Games has confirmed that Streets Of Tarkov’s “first iteration” will be launched later this year, and will feature raids with 30 to 40 players (PMCs). Speaking on the latest episode of TarkovTV Live yesterday (August 11), Battlestate Games COO Nikita Buyanov shared...
‘Destiny 2’ buffs several “under-utilised” weapons in latest update
Bungie has confirmed that several “under-utilised” weapons have been buffed in the latest update for Destiny 2. Announcing the upgrades in the latest This Week At Bungie newsletter, an associate designer on the Sandbox team explained that “we moved a good bit of the balance changes from Season 18 forward to the mid-Season patch of Season 17, so this will be a bit lighter of a weapons-Sandbox TWAB than usual. That being said, there are still some changes we’re really excited about.”
‘Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’ unveils its own version of Shoothouse map
Infinity Ward has revealed more details of a new map that’s coming to Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 via a TikTok. According to the clip, the new map is called Farm 18 and was inspired by Modern Warfare‘s Shoothouse map. Geoff Smith, the director of multiplayer map...
‘Gotham Knights’ developers share details on “unique” open-world
Some of Gotham Knights’ lead developers have shared a deeper look at the game’s open-world. One defining factor appears to be the extensive dive into Gotham City’s history, with it being split into five different boroughs and each being shaped by “the worldview of the families that historically controlled them.”
