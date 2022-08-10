Diontae Johnson sued over no-show at football camp

Might be a good thing that Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson signed a two-year $36.71 million contract last week, because he’s being sued.

The suit stems from a football camp Johnson was supposed to host this past offseason, one he allegedly didn’t show up for.

FlexWork Sports Management LLC is suing Johnson. They are the company the organized the camp.

The management group claims they suffered financial and reputation damage.

The cost of attendance was $125, reports the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette , though there were a variety of packages. A team photo with Johnson was part of the advertised deal.

Back in May, one parent told 93.7 The Fan that the event started 90 minutes late and that the organizers seemed disorganized.

A representative for Johnson said that weather-related travel delays forced him to miss the camp.

FlexWork claims they reimbursed those that signed up for the camp, totaling over $36,000 in fees and credits.

But some parents took issue with the camp organizers as well.

“I just don’t know how they planned on running the camp even if Diontae did show,” the parent told 93.7 The Fan in May.

A t-shirt from the event showed that the Johnson’s name was spelled wrong with his first name reading, “Dionte.”