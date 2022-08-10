ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Diontae Johnson sued over no-show at football camp

93.7 The Fan
93.7 The Fan
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CJb1G_0hBxJ16n00

Might be a good thing that Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson signed a two-year $36.71 million contract last week, because he’s being sued.

The suit stems from a football camp Johnson was supposed to host this past offseason, one he allegedly didn’t show up for.

FlexWork Sports Management LLC is suing Johnson. They are the company the organized the camp.

The management group claims they suffered financial and reputation damage.

The cost of attendance was $125, reports the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette , though there were a variety of packages. A team photo with Johnson was part of the advertised deal.

Back in May, one parent told 93.7 The Fan that the event started 90 minutes late and that the organizers seemed disorganized.

A representative for Johnson said that weather-related travel delays forced him to miss the camp.

FlexWork claims they reimbursed those that signed up for the camp, totaling over $36,000 in fees and credits.

But some parents took issue with the camp organizers as well.

“I just don’t know how they planned on running the camp even if Diontae did show,” the parent told 93.7 The Fan in May.

A t-shirt from the event showed that the Johnson’s name was spelled wrong with his first name reading, “Dionte.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
ClutchPoints

‘I have such beef right now’: 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan furious at NFL over game day policy

Kyle Shanahan has had his fair share of disputes in the NFL since he came onto the scene. This time around, however, the San Francisco 49ers head coach has taken a shot at the league for what some might see as a very trivial matter. Well, this isn’t the case for the 42-year-old shot-caller. Hats. […] The post ‘I have such beef right now’: 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan furious at NFL over game day policy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Colts Release Former Second-Round Pick

There's been a lot of roster turnover at key positions for the Indianapolis Colts this offseason. Their latest move comes at the expense of a former second-round draft pick. On Friday, the Colts announced the release of offensive tackle Jason Spriggs. The move comes two months to the day after signing Spriggs to a one-year deal.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
Yardbarker

Hall of Famer Deion Sanders: Hall of Fame is becoming a 'free for all'

The 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame class was announced back in February. The inductees included offensive tackle Tony Boselli, wide receiver Cliff Branch, safety LeRoy Butler, official Art McNally, linebacker Sam Mills, defensive lineman Richard Seymour, coach Dick Vermeil and defensive lineman Bryant Young. It's been 11 years since...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS News

New Niners starting QB hailed as hometown hero

The 49ers believe Trey Lance is ready to be a star on the field but folks back in his Minnesota hometown say he's special for what he'll do off the field. Max Darrow reports. (8-11-22)
NFL
93.7 The Fan

Don’t count out Anthony McFarland

Anthony McFarland is part of a Steelers backup running back battle — one spurred on by starter Najee Harris, who seemed to put out the call for a reliable backup when players reported to training camp a couple of weeks ago.
PITTSBURGH, PA
AthlonSports.com

Notre Dame Football: All-Time Fighting Irish Team

Notre Dame enters the season ranked fifth in the preseason AP poll. Over its nearly 140-year history, the Fighting Irish have won 11 national titles and more than 900 games. As I recently did with Georgia, if one were to take the best players and coaches from all of Notre Dame's teams (based on their level of success in college and/or the NFL) to put together an all-time lineup, the Irish would have a Super Bowl-caliber team. Let’s take a look, but as we do, note that I am going on an individual's peak success and how he would fare today, i.e., no 180-pound linemen or coaches who could not adjust past the single wing. With that in mind, let’s dive in.
NFL
dawgnation.com

Qua Russaw and James Smith: 5-star HS teammates that intend to play together drop matching lists of their final six schools

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with Alabama high school 5-stars Qua Russaw and James Smith. Smith ranks as the nation’s No. 2 DT and the No. 13 overall recruit. Russaw ranks as the nation’s No. 5 EDGE and the No. 26 overall prospect for 2023 on the 247Sports Composite ratings.
NFL
93.7 The Fan

93.7 The Fan

Pittsburgh, PA
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Pittsburgh, including the Pirates, Steelers, Penguins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/937thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy