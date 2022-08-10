Read full article on original website
Back-to-school drives take over the Queen city
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Summer break is almost over and kids will soon be back in the classroom. Several community groups kicked off back-to-school events throughout the Charlotte area to help families get ready for school. “This is phenomenal, we got bookbags, school supplies, and a lot of good resources...
WCNC
YouDay: The beauty of fall
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — I love this time of year. It's a season when change is in the air. But many years ago fall taught me a great lesson. One day I strolled through a park, amazed at the beauty I saw. All the leaves were displaying beautiful colors. As I admired the beauty this intense revelation came upon me: What I saw as beauty, the leaves saw as their last breath. When leaves change their colors they are literally dying, giving their best before they fall from the tree.
WCNC
Keep your kids safe and healthy as they head back to school
This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. It’s that time of the year again. As parents are getting ready to send their kids back to school, there are a ton of questions and concerns about how to keep kids healthy and safe.
High-tech eFoil boards trending on Lake Norman
CORNELIUS, N.C. — A new water sport is taking over Lake Norman and is stunning lake-goers with its hoverboard-like technique. High-flying, high-tech eFoil boards are carving things up from typical water sports like wake boarding and wake surfing because they don't require a boat or water scooter to be pulled.
Businesses pushed out of Plaza Midwood and NoDa find new life on Monroe Road
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Rising rents and properties changing hands are forcing local businesses out of the buildings. Take a stroll down the main strip of Plaza Midwood and you'll see a lot of character -- no store looks the same. Each spot is full of charm. People told WCNC Charlotte the neighborhood is full of life, flavor and authenticity. On one corner is Soul Gastrolounge.
WCNC
'We need more talent' | Nearly 20k jobs added in the Charlotte area in recent months
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In the second quarter of 2022, 19,900 new jobs were created in the Charlotte region, according to the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance. "The problem remains that we need more talent. So there's still a lot of openings, and it's a good time to be looking for a job," Kelly O'Brien, the chief advocacy and strategy officer for the Alliance, said.
EV manufacturer downsizing in Charlotte area, dozens of jobs impacted
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Arrival, the London-based electric vehicle maker, has proposed a global "reorganization" of its business, citing "the challenging economic environment" in a statement released in July 2022. Layoffs in Charlotte are one consequence of the company's business restructuring process. This reorganization includes a 30% reduction in spending,...
Here's how you can 'adopt' an animal at Grandfather Mountain
LINVILLE, N.C. — Grandfather Mountain just announced a great way to give back to wildlife in our state. The Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation is asking people to "adopt" animals in its care. There are five levels of donations, with some including free passes to the park. There are multiple...
Missing elderly man may be driving to Florida, Charlotte police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An elderly man who went missing from his home on Friday could be trying to drive to Florida, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. CMPD has activated a Silver Alert for 76-year-old Charles "Chick" Anderson. He was last seen at his family's home along Ryder Avenue. Anderson was driving a grey 2017 Dodge Caravan with Florida license plate JBV-B67.
WCNC
Make Fire Roasted Tomato Romesco for a quick no cook recipe
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Fire Roasted Tomato Romesco. ½ Cup almonds (unsalted) In a blender or food processor, combine everything but the olive oil. Securely fasten the lid and blend, starting on low and increasing the speed as you gain traction. Once the ingredients are mostly blended, start drizzling...
Carowinds announces new 'Aeronautica Landing' as part of 50th anniversary celebration
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carowinds will celebrate its 50th anniversary next year with an all-new area that pays tribute to the Carolinas' spirit of invention and the history of flight. Carowinds first opened on March 31, 1973, to 6,000 guests and great fanfare. Now, 50 years later, the beloved theme...
WCNC
How to buy tickets for Supperland's speakeasy
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Another new cocktail experience coming to Supperland in Plaza Midwood. Fans of the restaurant can now buy 10 seats to the Supperland Speakeasy for their new "agave and spice" themed experience. Supperland said you'll learn about the world of tequila and mezcal. Supperland said in a...
Missing Lancaster child found safe
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — A missing 3-year-old Lancaster girl was last seen with her mother was found safe, the Lancaster Police Department said. The department announced in a tweet that the child was found safe overnight Saturday. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just...
Charlotte girls turn into scientists with Project Scientist
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Several girls in Charlotte became "scientists" for the day as a part of Project Scientist, which offers summer STEM programs and after-school STEM clubs. Project Scientist partnered with school districts, individual schools, non-profits, and library systems to offer the programs. The organization said each program focuses on a theme, like climate change, brain science or materials engineering.
'I am so excited to be joining the Lion family' | Orlando Robinson named principal at West Charlotte High
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has named a new principal at West Charlotte High School. Orlando Robinson, who previously served as principal of Northridge Middle and Reedy Creek Elementary, will step into the role this upcoming school year. “West Charlotte High School is a very special place with a...
Concord teen missing since July 30, officials say
CONCORD, N.C. — The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for the public's help finding a 17-year-old from Concord who's been missing since July 30. Adryanna Prieto was last seen when she left her home in the middle of the night on July 30 and did not return, officials say.
Huntersville woman wins $1 million playing Mega Millions
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Huntersville woman tried her luck in the July 29 Mega Millions drawing and won a $1 million prize. Officials said Marjorie Robert bought her lucky $2 Mega Millions ticket from the Shop N Save on Mecklenburg Highway in Mooresville. She matched all five white balls to win the $1 million prize. The odds of matching all five white balls are 1 in 12.6 million.
WCNC
Call 811 before you dig!
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — August 11th, is 8-1-1 Day and Piedmont and Charlotte Fire are teaming up to remind everyone in the Carolinas about the importance of calling 811 before digging. Here to tell us more are Keith Napier of Piedmont Natural Gas, and Amy Rae from Charlotte Fire, and "Captain" the fire dog!
Matthews learning center provides safe haven for Ukrainian refugee kids
MATTHEWS, N.C. — It’s been months since Russia invaded Ukraine and millions of people have fled the war-torn country. North Carolina expects to receive anywhere between 2,200 to 2,700 Ukrainian refugees by the end of September, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services. A local...
Local family assists adults and children with disabilities with annual fundraising campaign
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Cooper Royall Foundation launched its annual #Coopers8for8, a week-long fundraising campaign that is asking for $8 donations in honor of their son Cooper's 8th birthday. All proceeds will provide funding for children and adults to attend Camp Royall, the oldest camp for Autistic individuals in the country. The campaign runs until Sunday, Aug.14th.
