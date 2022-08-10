ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seneca County, NY

Hot 99.1

Bacon Festival Closes Roads In Upstate New York

Americans love bacon. According to the U.S. Census data and Simmons National Consumer Survey, 268 million Americans consumed bacon in 2020, with over 16 million eating five pounds of the pork product or more during the year. Stack up 5 pounds of bacon on a plate some day and you'll be amazed how much bacon we enjoy. Starting Thursday, our favorite smoked pork delicacy will be creating traffic issues for one Upstate New York city.
SYRACUSE, NY
NewsChannel 36

30th Annual Ithaca Artist Market

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Ithaca Artist Market returned for its 30th year at the Ithaca Farmer’s Market grounds. Over 80 artists came out to share their work with the community. Robin Schwartz is the Program Director of the Community Arts Partnership of Tompkins County. She has helped with...
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

Take a tour with the Finger Lakes Rail Riders

PENN YAN, NY (WETM)- Family and friends are encouraged to come out and experience rail biking for themselves. The Finger Lakes Rail Riders lets you get a workout in while also learning the history of Penn Yan and the rail system. “We showcase the pristine farm lands here and the scenery,” says tour guide Dave […]
PENN YAN, NY
City
Penn Yan, NY
City
New York City, NY
County
Seneca County, NY
State
New York State
Seneca County, NY
Lifestyle
Power 93.7 WBLK

The Most Mysterious Place In New York State

Remember when you were a kid and you and your friends would go on adventures together? It could have been something as simple as rummaging through neighbors backyards, but you found yourself exploring eerie and weird things. That kind of feeling never really leaves you as an adult. Even watching...
LIFESTYLE
The Ithaca Voice

The bears are back in town

TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—It’s been about a century in the making, but black bears have moved back into Tompkins County. Up until 10 or 15 years ago, a black bear sighting in Tompkins County was a rarity, and only now has become somewhat common. Their curious faces, large furry bodies, and their lumbering — yet purposeful — saunter have become consistently spotted on rural roadsides, on trail and security cameras, and in backyards, especially if there’s a bird feeder or another tasty meal left out.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Rent a luxury yurt in Upstate New York for a 'well-rounded' vacation

Sleeping in a cabin with no corners makes for a unique vacation and Upstate New York has several to choose from. Traditional yurts are a circular tent used by nomads in places like Mongolia and Turkey. These yurt-inspired vacation rentals in New York range from insulated tents to cozy cabins, sometimes rustic or full of modern amenities.
TRAVEL
chronicle-express.com

Bluff Point Association cancels meeting, continues activities

The Bluff Point Association of Keuka Lake was formed in 1988 to address common issues that are unique to the geography and development of this very unusual area of the Finger Lakes, located in the Town of Jerusalem. The group’s annual meeting will again be cancelled this year. With...
BLUFF POINT, NY
Lite 98.7

Dangerous Algal Bloom in Cayuga Lake

A trip to the Finger Lakes this weekend could be spoiled by an aquatic plant. The Tompkins County Health Department is reporting a Harmful Algal Bloom (cyanobacteria bloom) in the Tompkins County portion of Cayuga Lake. The health department cautions Harmful Algal Bloom, or HABS can cause illness in some...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
ithaca.com

The Historic State Diner Offers Well-Prepared Authentic Fare

I was having lunch the other day with a few friends and one asked if I had ever reviewed The State Diner. She said, “It’s been here forever!”. Actually, I’ve never reviewed it, so her query was all the incentive I needed. The State has not...
FL Radio Group

No HABs on Canandaigua Lake

Another of the Finger Lakes is free of Harmful Algal Blooms. A Friday water quality update from the Canandaigua Lake Watershed Association says that no HABs were reported on the lake. Seneca Lake has also been reported as HAB free. Isolated blooms have been spotted on Owasco, Skaneateles, Cayuga, Keuka,...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
newyorkled.com

2022 New York Renaissance Faire in Tuxedo, NY

We’ve been to this special item many years back and it was quite the blast! Looking forward to once again visiting this season for a review. Spend the day in the SPIRIT of IMAGINATION and PLAY!. SEVEN WEEKENDS INCLUDING LABOR DAY. August 27 through October 9 2022. Saturdays, Sundays...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
chronicle-express.com

Douglas Donald Bergeron

Douglas Donald Bergeron, 77, of Mooresville, NC formerly of Penn Yan, NY passed away on Monday, November 22, 2021 at home surrounded by his family. He was born July 21, 1944 in Penn Yan, NY, son of the late Estella Bergeron and Stanley Perry. Douglas will be laid to rest in Lakeview Cemetery, Penn Yan, NY.
PENN YAN, NY
localsyr.com

Dogs rescued with porcupine quills making some progress

FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Animal rescues around the region are overwhelmed and at capacity. Tanya Semchenko, the board president of the Oswego County SPCA, which is a foster-based organization says they have a waitlist. This week the organization worked with New York State Police to rescue two yellow labs...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY

