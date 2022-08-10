Read full article on original website
Related
Stroll Through Stunning Sunflower Labyrinth on CNY Farm This Summer
Move over corn fields. There's a new maze in town. And it's a lot prettier to look at than dry corn stocks. This year, get lost in the beauty of summer as you stroll through a Sunflower Labyrinth. Stroll through rows and rows of sunflowers at Critz Farms in Cazenovia,...
Bacon Festival Closes Roads In Upstate New York
Americans love bacon. According to the U.S. Census data and Simmons National Consumer Survey, 268 million Americans consumed bacon in 2020, with over 16 million eating five pounds of the pork product or more during the year. Stack up 5 pounds of bacon on a plate some day and you'll be amazed how much bacon we enjoy. Starting Thursday, our favorite smoked pork delicacy will be creating traffic issues for one Upstate New York city.
NewsChannel 36
30th Annual Ithaca Artist Market
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Ithaca Artist Market returned for its 30th year at the Ithaca Farmer’s Market grounds. Over 80 artists came out to share their work with the community. Robin Schwartz is the Program Director of the Community Arts Partnership of Tompkins County. She has helped with...
Take a tour with the Finger Lakes Rail Riders
PENN YAN, NY (WETM)- Family and friends are encouraged to come out and experience rail biking for themselves. The Finger Lakes Rail Riders lets you get a workout in while also learning the history of Penn Yan and the rail system. “We showcase the pristine farm lands here and the scenery,” says tour guide Dave […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
An Eerie Inside Look at a Dilapidated Upstate New York Girl Scout Camp
Nearly 30 years ago, the Girl Scouts of Rochester and Genesee Valley closed down its Camp Beechwood, however the structures of the former camp were left standing and have now become something of a spot for the curious and for thrill seekers. Situated between Syracuse and Rochester on Lake Ontario...
The Most Mysterious Place In New York State
Remember when you were a kid and you and your friends would go on adventures together? It could have been something as simple as rummaging through neighbors backyards, but you found yourself exploring eerie and weird things. That kind of feeling never really leaves you as an adult. Even watching...
The bears are back in town
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—It’s been about a century in the making, but black bears have moved back into Tompkins County. Up until 10 or 15 years ago, a black bear sighting in Tompkins County was a rarity, and only now has become somewhat common. Their curious faces, large furry bodies, and their lumbering — yet purposeful — saunter have become consistently spotted on rural roadsides, on trail and security cameras, and in backyards, especially if there’s a bird feeder or another tasty meal left out.
newyorkupstate.com
Rent a luxury yurt in Upstate New York for a ‘well-rounded’ vacation
Sleeping in a cabin with no corners makes for a unique vacation and Upstate New York has several to choose from. Traditional yurts are a circular tent used by nomads in places like Mongolia and Turkey. These yurt-inspired vacation rentals in New York range from insulated tents to cozy cabins, sometimes rustic or full of modern amenities.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Largest Farm Animal Sanctuary in New York State is a Must-Visit
Many people are unaware that New York state is home to one of the largest animal sanctuaries in the entire country. This 300-acre park is home to more than 800 rescued farm animals and is an absolute must-visit for any and all animal lovers. Keep reading to learn more.
chronicle-express.com
Bluff Point Association cancels meeting, continues activities
The Bluff Point Association of Keuka Lake was formed in 1988 to address common issues that are unique to the geography and development of this very unusual area of the Finger Lakes, located in the Town of Jerusalem. The group’s annual meeting will again be cancelled this year. With...
Dangerous Algal Bloom in Cayuga Lake
A trip to the Finger Lakes this weekend could be spoiled by an aquatic plant. The Tompkins County Health Department is reporting a Harmful Algal Bloom (cyanobacteria bloom) in the Tompkins County portion of Cayuga Lake. The health department cautions Harmful Algal Bloom, or HABS can cause illness in some...
Upstate New York Natural Wonder Named Best Place To Travel In The World
Upstate New York is known for its many amazing travel destinations, but one stands above the rest and is getting recognition among the world's best. When you think of the most beautiful or maybe your favorite destination to visit in the Empire State, I am sure many destinations come to mind.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What’s Actually an ‘Oversized Load’ for NY State Bridge Authority?
You see the signs nearly every time you go across one of the New York State Bridge Authority Bridge, wide-loads or over-sized loads can only go across the bridges during certain times of the day, and some have to be escorted across the bridge, plus there is usually a phone number for that driver to call.
ithaca.com
The Historic State Diner Offers Well-Prepared Authentic Fare
I was having lunch the other day with a few friends and one asked if I had ever reviewed The State Diner. She said, “It’s been here forever!”. Actually, I’ve never reviewed it, so her query was all the incentive I needed. The State has not...
No HABs on Canandaigua Lake
Another of the Finger Lakes is free of Harmful Algal Blooms. A Friday water quality update from the Canandaigua Lake Watershed Association says that no HABs were reported on the lake. Seneca Lake has also been reported as HAB free. Isolated blooms have been spotted on Owasco, Skaneateles, Cayuga, Keuka,...
newyorkled.com
2022 New York Renaissance Faire in Tuxedo, NY
We’ve been to this special item many years back and it was quite the blast! Looking forward to once again visiting this season for a review. Spend the day in the SPIRIT of IMAGINATION and PLAY!. SEVEN WEEKENDS INCLUDING LABOR DAY. August 27 through October 9 2022. Saturdays, Sundays...
Free Kids Lunches May End After Disrespectful Punks Vandalize CNY Restaurant
What is wrong with some people? A free lunch program for kids in Central New York may soon come to an end after a few disrespectful punks took advantage and vandalized the restaurant. Franco's Pizza in Ilion started the 'No Kids Hungry' campaign to make sure all kids had something...
Have You Heard of This Mysterious ‘Phantom Town’ in Upstate New York?
If you carefully examine an old map of New York, odds are, you'd be able to find a small hamlet, called Agloe. Agloe was founded around the year 1930, and sits in Colchester in Delaware County, southwest of Albany and the Capital Region. Nestled into the area around the Catskill Mountains, Agloe was about as rural as it gets.
chronicle-express.com
Douglas Donald Bergeron
Douglas Donald Bergeron, 77, of Mooresville, NC formerly of Penn Yan, NY passed away on Monday, November 22, 2021 at home surrounded by his family. He was born July 21, 1944 in Penn Yan, NY, son of the late Estella Bergeron and Stanley Perry. Douglas will be laid to rest in Lakeview Cemetery, Penn Yan, NY.
localsyr.com
Dogs rescued with porcupine quills making some progress
FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Animal rescues around the region are overwhelmed and at capacity. Tanya Semchenko, the board president of the Oswego County SPCA, which is a foster-based organization says they have a waitlist. This week the organization worked with New York State Police to rescue two yellow labs...
Comments / 0