Buffalo, NY

Connor Fields agrees to three-year contract with Knighthawks

Rochester Knighthawks General Manager and Vice President of Lacrosse Operations Dan Carey announced the team has signed forward Connor Fields to a three-year contract, pending league approval. Acquired by Rochester along with goaltender Riley Hutchcraft and the first overall pick in the upcoming 2022 NLL Entry Draft from the Las...
7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: August 12 - August 14

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're looking for something to do this weekend, there are plenty of family-friendly events taking place across Western New York. The 182nd Erie County Fair kicked off on Wednesday and continues through August 21 at The Fairgrounds in Hamburg. Adult admission (13 and over) is $13.50 online or $15 at the gate with a credit or debit card only. Children 12 and under are free. You can find more information here.
Albino Deer Spotted in The City of Buffalo

You have probably seen a deer a time or two in your life. They are pretty much everywhere in Western New York. I remember growing up in Amherst and there were so many deer running around our neighborhood and around Sweet Home Road -- to the point there was added emphasis for drivers to be on the lookout.
Top 11 Weekend Events In Western New York

It feels like summer is winding down, but it is far from over. Make the most of this weekend by enjoying the nice weather and all the fun events this weekend. For this weekend of August, there are a lot of events planned in Western New York that can make it difficult to decide on what to do this weekend. Don’t worry; like every week, we have narrowed down the top events for this weekend.
Man, machine and the 'Mighty Niagara'

The crowd roared as man and machine met on the mighty Niagara for the annual running of Thunder on the Niagara this past weekend at Gratwick Park in North Tonawanda. “We had a good showing of what we call the Grand Island Navy, with some individuals from Grand Island that did extremely well,” said Gary Roesch, commodore of the Niagara Frontier Boat Racing Association.
South Buffalo Irish Festival Culture Circle (Fáinne Cultúrtha)

Open Workshops and Master Classes include Irish Music, Song, and Dance. Looking to unleash your inner Irish-ness? If that’s the case, then South Buffalo Roots makes it easy, as the group hosts the second annual South Buffalo Irish Festival Culture Circle (Fáinne Cultúrtha). On Friday, August 26,...
Goo Goo Dolls’ Chaos In Bloom

“We had to create our own scene because there wasn’t one in Buffalo at the time that was that welcoming…” Goo Goo Dolls frontman John Rzeznik tells me, of the early days, long before they became a household name. Goo Goo Dolls began as an unpretentious, late-80s punk band who had a hard time fitting in with the hair-metal music scene that was thriving in Buffalo at the time. Their scene was built through raw DIY work ethic: printing posters, calling college radio stations, renting spaces for shows – shows that attracted misfits and outsiders of similar ilk, all searching for a less-judgmental sanctuary.
We were at the Buffalo Zoo this afternoon when my son noticed a heart hanging from a little piece of wood in front of a display. We didn’t know what it was at first so left it be. As we were nearing the end of our visit my son said “Hey mom, remember that heart we saw, I think we should go back and look for it again”. I wasn’t sure if it would still be there but agreed to go look.
The Stadium Tour 2022 Brings 80’s Rock to Buffalo

On Wednesday, August 10th, The Stadium Tour 2022 made a stop at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo. This tour was delayed for two years due to Covid. It features Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard as the headliners, who rotate as the main acts each night, and Def Leppard was the headliner for this show. Poison, with Joan Jett and the Blackhearts were direct support, and Classless Act was the opening band.
14 Things We Miss From The 90’s In Western New York

If you grew up in the 90's in Western New York, you had it good. Check out all the things that used to be here that aren't anymore. Yeah...I know...kids these days have some pretty incredible technology. But man did we have cool places to go and hang out! When you look back at some of the places we miss the most, many of them were restaurants or stores. The thing about them was that they all had their one thing that made them stand out.
