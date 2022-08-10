Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fun in the Sun at Papi Grande’s Beach BarJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Summer Cuisine and Then Some at Taste of Orchard ParkJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
This Man Paid Off the Mortgage for the Family of Someone Killed in the Buffalo ShootingKennardo G. JamesBuffalo, NY
Josh Allen Has Been Named as The Scariest Player for 2022PamKazBuffalo, NY
Dramatic rise of gun violence amid teens and young adults – Treasure Coast resources to help before tragedy strikesEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
Related
Wale, Fabolous, and Jeezy Are Coming To Buffalo, Details Here
Buffalo is really the place to be this summer for great events, shows, and concerts. Make sure you check our Ultimate Summer Show Guide to set your to-do list because it's sure to be packed and the very first major Hip Hop and Rap festival is this weekend in Buffalo.
buffaloscoop.com
Connor Fields agrees to three-year contract with Knighthawks
Rochester Knighthawks General Manager and Vice President of Lacrosse Operations Dan Carey announced the team has signed forward Connor Fields to a three-year contract, pending league approval. Acquired by Rochester along with goaltender Riley Hutchcraft and the first overall pick in the upcoming 2022 NLL Entry Draft from the Las...
Conway the Machine's Drumwork Fest takes place Saturday night at Outer Harbor
BUFFALO, N.Y. — With all the success Buffalo native Conway the Machine has had, he's now trying to give some of it right back to the place that's supported him for so many years. "Yeah, Absolutely, absolutely," Conway said. "We're inspired for the city. We do it for the...
Boxing Scene
Mikiah Kreps To Return on All Star Boxing Card on October 14 in Niagara Falls
Miami, Florida: Tuto Zabala's All Star Boxing, Inc returns to the beautiful Seneca Resort and Casino in Niagara Falls, New York on Friday, October 14 with their successful series 'Seneca Fight Nights.'. "Our winning formula does not change, supporting the local talent from Western New York is key and our...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WKBW-TV
7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: August 12 - August 14
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're looking for something to do this weekend, there are plenty of family-friendly events taking place across Western New York. The 182nd Erie County Fair kicked off on Wednesday and continues through August 21 at The Fairgrounds in Hamburg. Adult admission (13 and over) is $13.50 online or $15 at the gate with a credit or debit card only. Children 12 and under are free. You can find more information here.
Albino Deer Spotted in The City of Buffalo
You have probably seen a deer a time or two in your life. They are pretty much everywhere in Western New York. I remember growing up in Amherst and there were so many deer running around our neighborhood and around Sweet Home Road -- to the point there was added emphasis for drivers to be on the lookout.
Top 11 Weekend Events In Western New York
It feels like summer is winding down, but it is far from over. Make the most of this weekend by enjoying the nice weather and all the fun events this weekend. For this weekend of August, there are a lot of events planned in Western New York that can make it difficult to decide on what to do this weekend. Don’t worry; like every week, we have narrowed down the top events for this weekend.
WGRZ TV
Drumwork Fest will be annual Rap Festival
Saturday night is Buffalo's first annual drum-work festival. East Buffalo native "Conway the Machine" is performing along with many of his friends.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NYS Music
Buffalo Music Coalition Presents “Summer of Love ‘22 – A Buffalo Salute to the Monterey Pop Festival” on August 20 at Riverfest Park
On August 20 at River Fest Park in Buffalo, Buffalo Music Coalition will bring the Summer of Love from 1967 all the way to 2022 with “Summer of Love ’22 – A Buffalo Salute to the Monterey Pop Festival.”. Comprised of a group of music lovers and...
wnypapers.com
Man, machine and the 'Mighty Niagara'
The crowd roared as man and machine met on the mighty Niagara for the annual running of Thunder on the Niagara this past weekend at Gratwick Park in North Tonawanda. “We had a good showing of what we call the Grand Island Navy, with some individuals from Grand Island that did extremely well,” said Gary Roesch, commodore of the Niagara Frontier Boat Racing Association.
New York’s Most Shameful Pizza Served In Buffalo [PHOTO]
Buffalo is known as the home of the Chicken Wing, but there are plenty of pizza places around Western New York that serve amazing pizza along with those wings. But it looks like one place has missed the mark when it comes to showing off the amazing pizza that Western New Yorkers enjoy on a daily basis.
buffalorising.com
South Buffalo Irish Festival Culture Circle (Fáinne Cultúrtha)
Open Workshops and Master Classes include Irish Music, Song, and Dance. Looking to unleash your inner Irish-ness? If that’s the case, then South Buffalo Roots makes it easy, as the group hosts the second annual South Buffalo Irish Festival Culture Circle (Fáinne Cultúrtha). On Friday, August 26,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Spin
Goo Goo Dolls’ Chaos In Bloom
“We had to create our own scene because there wasn’t one in Buffalo at the time that was that welcoming…” Goo Goo Dolls frontman John Rzeznik tells me, of the early days, long before they became a household name. Goo Goo Dolls began as an unpretentious, late-80s punk band who had a hard time fitting in with the hair-metal music scene that was thriving in Buffalo at the time. Their scene was built through raw DIY work ethic: printing posters, calling college radio stations, renting spaces for shows – shows that attracted misfits and outsiders of similar ilk, all searching for a less-judgmental sanctuary.
Western New Yorker performing Thursday at Metallica concert
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — This week there are two big concerts at Highmark Stadium. However, before the headliner Metallica takes the stage Thursday, another band featuring a musician from Western New York will perform. Kenmore native Patrick Galante is getting what he calls the chance of a lifetime to...
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Buffalo, NY USA
We were at the Buffalo Zoo this afternoon when my son noticed a heart hanging from a little piece of wood in front of a display. We didn’t know what it was at first so left it be. As we were nearing the end of our visit my son said “Hey mom, remember that heart we saw, I think we should go back and look for it again”. I wasn’t sure if it would still be there but agreed to go look.
NYS Music
The Stadium Tour 2022 Brings 80’s Rock to Buffalo
On Wednesday, August 10th, The Stadium Tour 2022 made a stop at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo. This tour was delayed for two years due to Covid. It features Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard as the headliners, who rotate as the main acts each night, and Def Leppard was the headliner for this show. Poison, with Joan Jett and the Blackhearts were direct support, and Classless Act was the opening band.
Jim's Steakout eyes Orchard Park for next drive-thru location
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Jim’s Steakout is eyeing Orchard Park for its 11th area location. The company has filed plans to open a new restaurant with a drive-thru at 3185 Orchard Park Road between a Ted's Hot Dogs and Taco Bell on a site that currently houses a food pantry, operated by the Tabernacle next door.
What Is The East Buffalo Down Payment Assistance Plus Program
In early August 2022, New York Governor Hochul announced a series of new programs that were designed to help improve the lives of people who live in East Buffalo, a neighborhood that had been systematically neglected by local, county, and state officials for decades. The new East Buffalo Down Payment...
14 Things We Miss From The 90’s In Western New York
If you grew up in the 90's in Western New York, you had it good. Check out all the things that used to be here that aren't anymore. Yeah...I know...kids these days have some pretty incredible technology. But man did we have cool places to go and hang out! When you look back at some of the places we miss the most, many of them were restaurants or stores. The thing about them was that they all had their one thing that made them stand out.
Traveling barber giving free haircuts in all 50 states stops in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — We are celebrating Western New York with a barber who is making his way across the United States in his RV giving free haircuts to anyone in need. This week, he's done dozens of haircuts at the Buffalo City Mission. Inspired by cutting the hair of...
Comments / 1