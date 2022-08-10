Demand for supplies for Greater Pittsburgh Food Bank on the rise

Inflation is making everyone feel the pinch at the grocery story, including organizations that are supplying food to those in need.

While the Greater Pittsburgh Food Bank currently has plenty of supplies, the charity organization is feeling the pinch like most Americans.

“The cost for our purchased food is up 50%. That’s per pound from the Fall of 2019. A lot of this is impacting our neighbors and their pocket books. It’s also impacting us as well,” said Greater Pittsburgh Food Bank spokesperson Ronnell Hunt.

He added they’re close to peak pandemic levels.

He says they've been helping around 97 families a day, during the height of COVID, they were helping a little over 100 families a day. Details on donating to volunteering can be found at PittsburghFoodBank.org.

Be sure to listen live and follow KDKA NewsRadio on Facebook and Twitter for the latest news and updates. You can download the Audacy App here .