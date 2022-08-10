ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News4Jax.com

More owners surrendering pets at shelter, blaming economy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Shelters across the country are blaming inflation and rising rent for an increase in owners surrendering their pets. It’s a sad reality that means shelters are overfilling and in need of help. Jacksonville’s city shelter leaders said Friday that they’re temporarily requiring appointments for someone...
News4Jax.com

Handmade, raw soaps & more for any body

Located in Jacksonville, Florida, and are just a short drive from St. Augustine and Georgia, Ponte Vedra Naturals supplies soap makers, skin care artisans, candle makers and aromatherapists with high quality affordable raw materials. Ponte Vedra Naturals also carries a line of in house artisan handcrafted soaps and spa skin care products perfect for yourself or for gifts for any occasion.
First Coast News

Yulee residents say their new custom homes riddled with problems

YULEE, Fla. — Flooding, broken doors, and unfinished construction are just a few of the issues homeowners in the Tributary Community in Yulee are living with. Residents say they were excited to move into their new custom-built home but instead say when they moved in, their homes were riddled with broken appliances, plumbing problems, flooding, broken doors and holes in the wall.
News4Jax.com

The go-to spot for vintage apparel

A new spot has opened up off Beach Blvd. & Hodges and it has unique items from everything Vintage, Sneakers, and Streetwear in Duval County. This will be you new #1 go to spot for vintage Jaguar apparel as well. Owner Kameron Mitchell said he dedicated the last 3 years...
WCJB

Melrose animal sanctuary cleared to have license restored

MELROSE, Fla. (WCJB) - A North Central Florida exotic animal sanctuary its license was restored after correcting issues found during an inspection in May. Single Vision in Melrose was under a relicensing phase after a USDA inspection found multiple violations including an obese jaguar and a list of new species that had not been updated for more than two years.
First Coast News

Smilies Coffee host soft opening Thursday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Smilies Coffee is the newest business to set up shop on Jacksonville's west side. “It’s going to be our first shop and we just want to give it our all here," Co-owner Slav Mikhalets said. The drive-thru-only shop is located at 7411, 103rd Street and...
First Coast News

'A man that could light up any room' is how family describes 23-year-old Gavin Conroy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A mother’s worst nightmare. Watching her 23-year-old son suffering and in so much pain. “I can’t imagine a more painful injury than to have your whole entire bpdy burned," said Donna Conroy, mother of Gavin Conroy. "All of his skin removed and for him to undergo surgery after surgery and have staples head to toe from everywhere you looked."
News4Jax.com

Delicious smash burgers with Carolina Jax

Carolina Jax started as a quaint little food trailer in late 2016. Chef Anthony’s vision was to bring the tastes of the Carolinas down to his new home in Jacksonville, FL. Carolina Jax, then operating under another name, quickly gained traction and began to win several local awards with their imaginative burgers.
News4Jax.com

Celebrating World Diamond Day with Miriam’s Jewelry

August 12th is World Diamond Day, and we are celebrating with Miriam’s Jewelry, a family-owned and female-operated jewelry store with locations in San Marco, Ponte Vedra and Jacksonville Beach. Miriam’s creates custom diamond jewelry including diamond engagement rings, diamond earrings and more. Misconceptions abound when it comes to...
News4Jax.com

Masks will be required again on base at NAS Jacksonville, starting Monday

NAVAL AIR STATION JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – All facilities at Naval Air Station Jacksonville will require facemasks until further notice, starting Monday, because of a rise in COVID-19 cases in Duval County, base officials announced Thursday. The base is shifting to “Health Protection Condition Level Charlie,” which also means ceremonies...
