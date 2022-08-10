Read full article on original website
Orange Park woman faces charges for striking victim with lawnmower, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
Middleburg man arrested in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet parking lot, fentanyl found, deputies reportZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
7 Clay County road projects announced; public meeting to provide detailsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County school bus driver shortage may cause delays in arrival, pick-up timesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
News4Jax.com
More owners surrendering pets at shelter, blaming economy
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Shelters across the country are blaming inflation and rising rent for an increase in owners surrendering their pets. It’s a sad reality that means shelters are overfilling and in need of help. Jacksonville’s city shelter leaders said Friday that they’re temporarily requiring appointments for someone...
News4Jax.com
Handmade, raw soaps & more for any body
Located in Jacksonville, Florida, and are just a short drive from St. Augustine and Georgia, Ponte Vedra Naturals supplies soap makers, skin care artisans, candle makers and aromatherapists with high quality affordable raw materials. Ponte Vedra Naturals also carries a line of in house artisan handcrafted soaps and spa skin care products perfect for yourself or for gifts for any occasion.
‘The festival is in full swing this year’; Caribbean Carnival returns to Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — If you’re Caribbean-American, you know that carnival is a big part of the culture. It’s the return of the Jacksonville Caribbean Carnival, after being canceled for the past two and half years because of COVID-19. Jacksonville Carnival Committee President Theo Jack says the festival...
News4Jax.com
Score the best thrift store finds for back-to-school shopping
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Thrifting -- that’s an option for parents as they get their students ready for school. Thrifting clothing and school supplies are friendly to your wallet! It also gives kids a chance to learn how to shop smart. We are showing you what you can get...
News4Jax.com
Families of Slain Children, Inc. hosts back-to-school event to equip children with the supplies, clothing they need
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s back-to-school time, and while some children might be excited to meet their new teachers and start a new school year, other children may be filled with anxiety because they do not have the basic supplies needed to succeed in school. A local philanthropist is...
Baby Kaltrin celebrates NICU graduation at Wolfson Children's Hospital in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After 173 days in the NICU, the care team at Wolfson Children's Hospital announced that baby Kaltrin is finally going home. She was born on Feb. 18 and was with made the move to the hospital's new NICU floors just days later, says Wolfsons. "After five...
Yulee residents say their new custom homes riddled with problems
YULEE, Fla. — Flooding, broken doors, and unfinished construction are just a few of the issues homeowners in the Tributary Community in Yulee are living with. Residents say they were excited to move into their new custom-built home but instead say when they moved in, their homes were riddled with broken appliances, plumbing problems, flooding, broken doors and holes in the wall.
News4Jax.com
The go-to spot for vintage apparel
A new spot has opened up off Beach Blvd. & Hodges and it has unique items from everything Vintage, Sneakers, and Streetwear in Duval County. This will be you new #1 go to spot for vintage Jaguar apparel as well. Owner Kameron Mitchell said he dedicated the last 3 years...
Water quality warning: Alligator Creek in Nassau County
Fernandina Beach, Fla. — The St. Marys Riverkeeper is asking you to avoid swimming or fishing on Alligator Creek for a while. According to the Riverkeeper, unsafe levels of E. coli were found during routine tests on Aug. 3 and Aug. 9 in the creek near Escambia Street. E....
WCJB
Melrose animal sanctuary cleared to have license restored
MELROSE, Fla. (WCJB) - A North Central Florida exotic animal sanctuary its license was restored after correcting issues found during an inspection in May. Single Vision in Melrose was under a relicensing phase after a USDA inspection found multiple violations including an obese jaguar and a list of new species that had not been updated for more than two years.
Smilies Coffee host soft opening Thursday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Smilies Coffee is the newest business to set up shop on Jacksonville's west side. “It’s going to be our first shop and we just want to give it our all here," Co-owner Slav Mikhalets said. The drive-thru-only shop is located at 7411, 103rd Street and...
Free hurricane kits donated by Habitat for Humanity, State Farm
Clay County Habitat for Humanity is partnering with State Farm to give away free hurricane kits to those in need. Those unable to drive to the event are able to reserve a kit online.
St. Augustine arborist warns against trimming healthy trees before big storms
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — When a big storm approaches, people will often trim tree branches, thinking it’s better than having them fall and hit their home. Instead of trimming their trees, Certified Master Arborist Danny Lippi said, "People should have their trees assessed to see if they are structurally sound."
'A man that could light up any room' is how family describes 23-year-old Gavin Conroy
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A mother’s worst nightmare. Watching her 23-year-old son suffering and in so much pain. “I can’t imagine a more painful injury than to have your whole entire bpdy burned," said Donna Conroy, mother of Gavin Conroy. "All of his skin removed and for him to undergo surgery after surgery and have staples head to toe from everywhere you looked."
News4Jax.com
Delicious smash burgers with Carolina Jax
Carolina Jax started as a quaint little food trailer in late 2016. Chef Anthony’s vision was to bring the tastes of the Carolinas down to his new home in Jacksonville, FL. Carolina Jax, then operating under another name, quickly gained traction and began to win several local awards with their imaginative burgers.
News4Jax.com
‘We are because she was’: Service celebrates life of beloved Raines High School educator
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Family, friends and community members came together Saturday to remember an educator who served as a guidance counselor at Raines High School for 35 years. A celebration of life service was held at the First Baptist Church of Oakland for Deborah Mosley Norman, who was a...
News4Jax.com
Celebrating World Diamond Day with Miriam’s Jewelry
August 12th is World Diamond Day, and we are celebrating with Miriam’s Jewelry, a family-owned and female-operated jewelry store with locations in San Marco, Ponte Vedra and Jacksonville Beach. Miriam’s creates custom diamond jewelry including diamond engagement rings, diamond earrings and more. Misconceptions abound when it comes to...
'He is out of his mind today': Documents lay out botched procedures Jacksonville surgeon allegedly performed
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Videos, photos and documents obtained by First Coast News to be used as evidence in Dr. Richard David Heekin's trial detail the botched surgeries he is accused of preforming. Over 350 lawsuits have been filed, with at least 100 more expected by the end of the...
Dreamette Ice Cream Springfield opens this weekend in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This story was originally published by the Florida Times-Union. Dreamette soft serve ice cream — a beloved Jacksonville mainstay treat for 74 years — has arrived in historic Springfield. Dreamette Ice Cream Springfield, 1401 N. Main St., will celebrate its grand opening at 11...
News4Jax.com
Masks will be required again on base at NAS Jacksonville, starting Monday
NAVAL AIR STATION JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – All facilities at Naval Air Station Jacksonville will require facemasks until further notice, starting Monday, because of a rise in COVID-19 cases in Duval County, base officials announced Thursday. The base is shifting to “Health Protection Condition Level Charlie,” which also means ceremonies...
