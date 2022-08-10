ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
96-year-old Gillioz Theatre asks public for support after extensive rain damage

By Andrew Sullender, Springfield News-Leader
Springfield News-Leader
 3 days ago

Though Springfield has been in drought conditions for most of the summer, last Friday saw a brief but torrential rain in downtown Springfield. That downpouring flooded the 96-year-old Historic Gillioz Theatre.

A video shared by the theatre shows several inches of standing water and water shooting from the ceiling in the theatre's rotunda and first floor.

"That video is a little disturbing for me to watch this because of my deep seated affection for the theatre and I know many of you share that enthusiasm for the Gillioz as you've been incredibly generous with your support over the years," said Gillioz Executive Director Jeff Steele in the video.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zbpfZ_0hBxIcS600

But damage remains outside the theatre itself, which was protected by a roof that worked "flawlessly" and the theatre will continue programming as they assess damage to the lobby and rotunda.

"But the reality is we experienced a lot of water in the rotunda and the first floor lobby area of the Gilroy, the theater itself is intact and our programming will continue unabated from that regard, but we have a significant amount of damage in that space," Steele said.

Repairs to those areas will be extensive and expensive — far exceeding what the theatre's insurance will cover.

"The price tag for repairs and restoration of this landmark space remains unclear. What is clear is there will be unbudgeted expenses above insurance coverage," reads an online fundraiser for the repairs.

As of Wednesday morning, the theatre had raised $575 of a $40,000 goal to save the historic lobby and rotunda.

"I need your help to be able to continue our message and our mission of preserving the past in this historic space will be 96 years old in October. And this is a challenge that we weren't budgeted for. So if you're inclined to be able to help us with this, we would appreciate your help," Steele said in the video.

The next event at the theatre is next Tuesday, according to the theatre's website.

"Gillioz is poised for a great run of programming for the remainder of 2022 and into 2023, so these repairs are critical and time-sensitive. Your support is crucial to seeing our non-profit mission continue to preserve the past, celebrate community and make memories," reads the online fundraiser.

Andrew Sullender is the local government reporter for the Springfield News-Leader. Follow him on Twitter @andrewsullender. Email tips and story ideas to asullender@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: 96-year-old Gillioz Theatre asks public for support after extensive rain damage

Comments / 3

 

Springfield, MO
