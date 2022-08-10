ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Business Insider

'It was devastating': Inside the 'bloodbath' at 7-Eleven, where nearly 900 corporate jobs were just cut

7-Eleven just laid off at least 880 corporate employees. Insider spoke with three verified employees and contractors about the corporate "bloodbath." These workers took us inside the mass layoffs, which some have described as "sloppy." The night before the layoffs, hundreds of 7-Eleven corporate employees — including "superstars" who'd shined...
IRVING, TX
Daily Mail

Elon Musk's fixer faces ax from his job at Tesla after 'suspicious' purchase of special glass 'he claimed was being used by Musk for "secret" personal project'

A top Tesla executive has left the electric vehicle maker amid an investigation into whether he misused his position to purchase a hard-to-get glass for Elon Musk. Omead Afshar, one of Musk's top lieutenants, is expected to part ways with Tesla, likely through a leave of absence, insiders allege. Investigators...
BUSINESS
americanmilitarynews.com

US military tested something with Elon Musk – here’s what it is

Earlier this year, the United States Air Force started testing Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite internet to see if it could be used to support F-35A fighter jets in locations that are typically isolated. The 388th Fighter Wing’s Operations Support Squadron stated in a March 31 press release that the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Business Insider

Jeff Bezos' megayacht was quietly towed from a Dutch shipyard after the company building it scrapped a request to dismantle a historic bridge to let it pass — watch the video

Bezos' yacht was moved from a Dutch shipyard before dawn Tuesday, likely to avoid local attention. After public outcry from locals, it did not involve the dismantling of a historic bridge. Watch Bezos' yacht make its journey. Jeff Bezos' megayacht has quietly left the Dutch shipyard where it was built,...
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

The Richest Women in the World

Through much of history, men have held most of the world’s wealth, and as recently as 2014, women made less than 17% of the top 1% of earners in the United States. A large majority of the richest Americans are men. (These are the 30 richest Americans of all time.) The financial success of women […]
ECONOMY
SlashGear

The Reason Why The VW Beetle Was Banned In The US

When you think of how prolific Volkswagen's Beetle was globally, and how much of an impact it had on American car culture, it's hard to remember that the "Pregnant roller skate" was banned in the United States. Adolph Hitler's "People's Car" first came to America in 1949, and by the time it was banned in 1977, VW had sold 21,529,464 units, more than any other car in history.
CARS
Daily Mail

More bad news for consumers as McDonalds, Coca Cola and Huggies are among brands to warn of price hikes as America struggles with rocketing inflation – even the humble NYC bodega breakfast price doubles

Enjoying a Big Mac and a glass of Coca-Cola will no longer be a cheap treat amid soaring inflation. Major companies including McDonalds, Coca-Cola, Huggies maker Kimberly-Clark and even the humble bodega owners in New York City have been forced to make their products more expensive to cope with higher costs - adding more pressure on ordinary households.
BUSINESS
CarBuzz.com

Jeep Is Leaving China Before It's Too Late

Stellantis-owned Jeep has taken the decision to shut its only factory in China over increasing political concerns, said CEO Carlos Tavares. This follows an announcement that the SUV maker would be terminating its 12-year-long partnership with Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC), a state-owned company that produced Jeeps for the Chinese market.
ECONOMY
