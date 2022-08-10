Read full article on original website
If You Invested $1000 In Tesla When Elon Musk Was Sued By The SEC In 2018, Here's How Much You'd Have Right Now
Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns since fall 2018. The S&P 500, Nasdaq-100 and Dow Jones Industrial Average have returned 37.95%, 65.14% and 21.69% respectively. As good as investors in the major U.S. indices have had it since 2018, investors in the...
Rick Perry shuts down Biden's electric vehicle push, says it will spike electricity costs for Americans
Former Energy Secretary Rick Perry warned the Biden administration's push for electric vehicles will drive up costs for Americans who can't afford high electricity bills. On "Fox & Friends" Wednesday, Perry argued the U.S. needs fossil fuels to support the power grid. RICK PERRY: And driving the cost of electricity...
'It was devastating': Inside the 'bloodbath' at 7-Eleven, where nearly 900 corporate jobs were just cut
7-Eleven just laid off at least 880 corporate employees. Insider spoke with three verified employees and contractors about the corporate "bloodbath." These workers took us inside the mass layoffs, which some have described as "sloppy." The night before the layoffs, hundreds of 7-Eleven corporate employees — including "superstars" who'd shined...
‘We absolutely have too many people’: Ford ready to wield the axe as U.S. economy slips into technical recession
Ford CEO Jim Farley is looking to let go of staff as the industry faces harsher economic headwinds. Facing costly investments in electric vehicles, U.S. carmakers are following Tesla’s lead by laying off staff as the U.S. economy slipped into a technical recession. On Wednesday, Ford chief executive Jim...
Elon Musk's fixer faces ax from his job at Tesla after 'suspicious' purchase of special glass 'he claimed was being used by Musk for "secret" personal project'
A top Tesla executive has left the electric vehicle maker amid an investigation into whether he misused his position to purchase a hard-to-get glass for Elon Musk. Omead Afshar, one of Musk's top lieutenants, is expected to part ways with Tesla, likely through a leave of absence, insiders allege. Investigators...
americanmilitarynews.com
US military tested something with Elon Musk – here’s what it is
Earlier this year, the United States Air Force started testing Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite internet to see if it could be used to support F-35A fighter jets in locations that are typically isolated. The 388th Fighter Wing’s Operations Support Squadron stated in a March 31 press release that the...
Dollar General Announces a Sweeping Change Through the Duration of 2022
Though individual locations have been recently announced as closing, company expansion is occurring at a hastened pace. With that pace comes an important technological change presently being tested.
Elon Musk says remote workers are just pretending to work. Turns out he’s (sort of) right
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. “Remote work is no longer acceptable,” thundered Elon Musk in a leaked memo to Tesla staff in late May. The world’s richest man doubled down when he confirmed the...
Business Insider
Elon Musk was said to have dropped to one knee and begged for forgiveness for an affair with Google cofounder Sergey Brin's wife
Sources told The Wall Street Journal the apology came at a party this year.Brin was said to have acknowledged the apology but stopped speaking "regularly" with Musk. Elon Musk is said to have dropped to one knee and begged the Google cofounder Sergey Brin for forgiveness over an affair involving Musk and Brin's wife.
Billionaires are losing their fortunes, but it isn’t just because of the stock rout—some of them are giving their money away
After announcing a $20 billion donation, Bill Gates is now fifth in the world wealth rankings, falling behind Gautam Adani, Asia's richest billionaire.
Jeff Bezos' megayacht was quietly towed from a Dutch shipyard after the company building it scrapped a request to dismantle a historic bridge to let it pass — watch the video
Bezos' yacht was moved from a Dutch shipyard before dawn Tuesday, likely to avoid local attention. After public outcry from locals, it did not involve the dismantling of a historic bridge. Watch Bezos' yacht make its journey. Jeff Bezos' megayacht has quietly left the Dutch shipyard where it was built,...
The Richest Women in the World
Through much of history, men have held most of the world’s wealth, and as recently as 2014, women made less than 17% of the top 1% of earners in the United States. A large majority of the richest Americans are men. (These are the 30 richest Americans of all time.) The financial success of women […]
The Reason Why The VW Beetle Was Banned In The US
When you think of how prolific Volkswagen's Beetle was globally, and how much of an impact it had on American car culture, it's hard to remember that the "Pregnant roller skate" was banned in the United States. Adolph Hitler's "People's Car" first came to America in 1949, and by the time it was banned in 1977, VW had sold 21,529,464 units, more than any other car in history.
CARS・
More bad news for consumers as McDonalds, Coca Cola and Huggies are among brands to warn of price hikes as America struggles with rocketing inflation – even the humble NYC bodega breakfast price doubles
Enjoying a Big Mac and a glass of Coca-Cola will no longer be a cheap treat amid soaring inflation. Major companies including McDonalds, Coca-Cola, Huggies maker Kimberly-Clark and even the humble bodega owners in New York City have been forced to make their products more expensive to cope with higher costs - adding more pressure on ordinary households.
Elon Musk’s stark warning for the first people who’ll go to Mars as billionaire continues plans for human colony
ELON Musk has warned people about the dangers of living on Mars as he continues his plan for a human colony on the red planet. While on an episode of the Full Send podcast, the tech tycoon, spoke about what it would be like for the first people that arrive on Mars.
Jeep Is Leaving China Before It's Too Late
Stellantis-owned Jeep has taken the decision to shut its only factory in China over increasing political concerns, said CEO Carlos Tavares. This follows an announcement that the SUV maker would be terminating its 12-year-long partnership with Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC), a state-owned company that produced Jeeps for the Chinese market.
As Tesla Prepares To Split Shares, Here's How Much $1,000 Invested Ahead Of August 2020 Stock Split Is Worth Now
Tesla, Inc. TSLA confirmed a 3:1 stock split through a press release late Friday, following approval by shareholders at the annual meeting held on Thursday. The split is implemented as a stock dividend, which will be paid on Aug. 24 to shareholders of record as of Aug. 17. The stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on Aug. 25.
I cut my energy bill by $330 per month with a simple trick that takes seconds before leaving my house for work
ENERGY bills continue to rise as record-setting heat hits all parts of the country. Millions of people are looking for ways to save money on their energy bills without sacrificing comfort. While some states have offered energy rebates and free air conditioning, most people are stuck paying more than they...
See inside the $50,000, prefab tiny house that Elon Musk uses as a guest house in Texas
The Las Vegas company Boxabl is creating the $49,500 Casita, a 375-square-foot prefab tiny home. Elon Musk said he owns one of the units, which he uses as a guest house near his home in Texas. Take a tour inside the tiny home, which has a bedroom, bathroom, living room,...
Elon Musk reveals he lives in a ‘very small’ $45k house and was subjected to random drug tests as he countersues Twitter
ELON Musk has said he has moved into a small home that's worth $45,000 and claimed he was subjected to drug testing. It comes after the Tesla mogul countersued Twitter after they accused him of buying the social networking giant before trying to disrupt its operations. Musk revealed on The...
