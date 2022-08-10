ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Hillcrest Cityfest

By Darrell "Ditter" Fulton
The Urban Menu
The Urban Menu
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xuZMz_0hBxIMWa00

San Diego’s Hillcrest CityFest, which will be held on the 14th of August, takes place at 5th Avenue from 12 pm to 11 pm! This year, CityFest features an Art and Craft “ramble”, where artists, performers, crafters, and many attractions will be scattered around the whole event mixed together. Explore neighborhood businesses, shop small and local, and enjoy local arts and crafts at this year’s CityFest! Of course, this annual festivity will once again feature live bands and EDM DJs, which will make your walk over the 9-city block-stretched festival more fun. Hillcrest Cityfest, which attracts over 150,000 visitors each year, makes it San Diego’s largest and best art and music festival- so it is something you cannot miss! Alongside many food and drinks stands, you will be able to find a massive cocktail and beer Garden feature, which will keep you refreshed and entertained. So, save the date- you know that the colorful and vibrant Hillcrest community is the place to be on the 14th of August!

The post Hillcrest Cityfest appeared first on The Urban Menu .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Urban Menu

Top 5 Sushi Places in San Diego

Wrench And The Rodent Davin Waite, a well-known local chef who also owns a number of other eateries in Oceanside, started out making sushi and has since gained a devoted following for his humorous yet honest approach to the dish, which combines regional fish with inventive sauces in unusual taste combinations. If you're going to stray from the norm, do it right here. 1815 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside, CA 92054 Himitsu This La Jolla restaurant, run by chef Mitsu Aihara, who spent 16 years at the renowned Sushi Ota, offers an intimate dining experience with just eight seats at the sushi bar and a...
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Urban Menu

Must Visit Events in San Diego: August

With August still ahead of us, there's plenty of fun to be had, so let's look at some must-see events in San Diego. ArtWalk @ Liberty Station, August 6 -7 At the stunning Liberty Station, ArtWalk @ Liberty Station will mark 17 years of showcasing fine art in San Diego in 2022. More than 150 artists from several states and Mexico attend the exhibition to showcase and sell their works of art, which include paintings, photographs, glass and ceramics, jewelry, and sculpture. The event honors creativity on both sides of the border. San Diego's main location for the arts, museums, eating, and...
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Urban Menu

The Urban Menu publisher WINS Mr. San Diego Pride 2022

UPDATE: San Diego publisher Darrell "Ditter" Fulton, won Mr. San Diego Pride 2022. As the publisher of The Urban Menu a lifestyle magazine that reports on the urban lifestyle in San Diego and Southern California. This nomination comes from the Imperial Court de San Diego, which San Diego celebrates Pride from July 9 thru July 17.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Urban Menu

The Urban Menu

San Diego County, CA
2K+
Followers
195
Post
134K+
Views
ABOUT

The urban menu explores everything you want to know see and read about because you are passionate about making a difference in your community; it is about finding your connection and it is about what culture influences our everyday life. A publication of culture, art, food, and conversation. YOUR CITY, YOUR PASSION, YOUR LIFE

 http://www.theurbanmenu.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy