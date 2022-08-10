This year, CityFest features an Art and Craft “ramble”, where artists, performers, crafters, and many attractions will be scattered around the whole event mixed together. Explore neighborhood businesses, shop small and local, and enjoy local arts and crafts at this year’s CityFest! Of course, this annual festivity will once again feature live bands and EDM DJs, which will make your walk over the 9-city block-stretched festival more fun. Hillcrest Cityfest, which attracts over 150,000 visitors each year, makes it San Diego’s largest and best art and music festival- so it is something you cannot miss! Alongside many food and drinks stands, you will be able to find a massive cocktail and beer Garden feature, which will keep you refreshed and entertained. So, save the date- you know that the colorful and vibrant Hillcrest community is the place to be on the 14th of August!

