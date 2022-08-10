ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

'Justified' production faces another scare just weeks after gunfight crashed set

By Christi Carras
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago

The cast and crew of FX's "Justified" revival experienced another scare this week when an unidentified person ignited an object and threw it toward the set of the TV show, which was filming in the South Loop of Chicago. The object did not explode and no one from the production was injured, according to the Chicago Police Department.

The incident, which occurred at about 10 p.m. Central on Monday evening, comes about three weeks after two drivers engaged in a gunfight crashed through set barricades while "Justified: City Primeval" was filming near Chicago's Douglass Park. None of the cast and crew members — who took cover as soon as the shooters drove onto the set — were harmed during the violent encounter.

According to local authorities, detectives are still investigating what happened Monday night. No one had been detained or arrested as of Wednesday morning.

Following last month's gunfight interruption, FX halted production on "Justified: City Primeval" for several days, and Sony Pictures TV increased security measures on set, according to the Hollywood Reporter .

“We took a break and made sure everyone was OK,” FX chairman John Landgraf said last week. “It was a pretty traumatic experience for the cast and crew to be anywhere near that kind of gunfire.”

"Justified: City Primeval" is a spinoff of the crime drama "Justified," which ran for six seasons on FX from 2010 to 2015. Based on Elmore Leonard's book "City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit," the sequel series will see Timothy Olyphant reprise his lead role as Deputy U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens.

Also among the project's ensemble are Aunjanue Ellis , Boyd Holbrook, Marin Ireland, Victor Williams, Adelaide Clemens, Vondie Curtis-Hall, Norbert Leo Butz and Timothy Olyphant's on- and off-screen daughter, Vivian Olyphant.

A premiere date for the first season of "Justified: City Primeval" has not been announced.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 0

 

