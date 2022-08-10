ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Lady Gaga tackles tough issues at U.S. 'Chromatica Ball' kickoff: 'We will not stop until it’s right'

By Allison Hazel
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EGuQ9_0hBxHkTh00

Lady Gaga is tackling tough issues live on stage, and literally using her platform for the greater good.

After two years of postponements, Gaga kicked off the U.S. leg of her Chromatica Ball Tour on Monday night (Aug. 8) in support of her 2020 album Chromatica. Taking place at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., the pop icon and ally paused the concert to speak on abortion rights and same-sex marriage.

"I would like to dedicate this song to every woman in America,” Gaga said before performing her 2011 hit “Edge of Glory.” “To every woman who now has to worry about her body if she gets pregnant. I pray that this country will speak up and we will not stop until it's right!," she continued. Also, during her performance of “Born This Way,” a beloved gay anthem, Gaga announced “I see a lot of people in this audience who know exactly who you are." She added, addressing Republicans, "better not mess with gay marriage in this country.”

The Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the conferred right to have an abortion, back in June. The Supreme Court’s decision sparked concerns among Americans that LGBTQ rights, including same-sex marriage, could be rolled back as well. Since 2015, gay marriage has been legal in the U.S.

Additionally, Lady Gaga has been a long time LGBTQ advocate. The GRAMMY-winning singer previously made a surprise appearance at the Stonewall Inn in New York City during Pride Month.

