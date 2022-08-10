This week, the Republican Party of Florida (RPOF) released a new TV and digital ad as Gov. Ron DeSantis runs for a second term. “America has long been the world’s bastion of freedom,” the ad’s narrator says. “Now, Florida is our nation’s hope. When other states shut people down, Florida lifted people up. We make decisions based on facts, not fear. But some want to take it all away.

