Navarre, FL

floridapolitics.com

Kiyan Michael, backed by Ron DeSantis, finding traction in HD 16 race

Fundraising slows for Lake Ray, Chet Stokes as donors find Michael late. Kiyan Michael lagged far behind her two opponents in the House District 16 race in terms of fundraising, until Gov. Ron DeSantis endorsed her last month. Headed into the homestretch of the campaign, Michael is find tractioning with...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Matching funds firm Daniel Uhlfelder’s lead in Dem AG Primary fundraising

Ashley Moody awaits the Democratic Primary winner in the General Election. Democratic Attorney General candidate Daniel Uhlfelder has been touting his campaign’s decision to take matching funds in recent weeks and the most recent fundraising reports in the three-way race say that was a good idea. Uhlfelder reported raising...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Laurel Lee dominates CD 15 field in fundraising and spending for July

Kelli Stargel still has more cash on hand, but Jackie Toledo's fundraising has slowed. Former Secretary of State Laurel Lee significantly outraised and outspent all competitors in her campaign in Florida’s 15th Congressional District. The Thonotosassa Republican reported $187,937 in new funding to her campaign between July 1 and...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

NewDem Coalition backs Alan Cohn, Annette Taddeo in contested Primaries

'I am so honored to be named to the New Democrat Action Fund’s watch list.'. The New Democrat Coalition’s political arm added Tampa Democrat Alan Cohn and Miami Democrat Annette Taddeo to its Candidate Watch List. The addition likely means a fresh avenue of financial support for two seats Democrats hope to win in an otherwise challenging election cycle.
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

New Ron DeSantis Ad: ‘Florida is Our Nation’s Hope’

This week, the Republican Party of Florida (RPOF) released a new TV and digital ad as Gov. Ron DeSantis runs for a second term. “America has long been the world’s bastion of freedom,” the ad’s narrator says. “Now, Florida is our nation’s hope. When other states shut people down, Florida lifted people up. We make decisions based on facts, not fear. But some want to take it all away.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Jackie Toledo-tied super PAC spends $70K slashing Laurel Lee

Engineering America's Future also funded text messages and voter outreach in CD 15. A super PAC just dropped more than $70,000 on negative media against congressional candidate Laurel Lee. Funding for the group traces back to a political committee once run by Republican Primary opponent Jackie Toledo. Engineering America’s Future,...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Teachers’ unions put Jared Moskowitz at the head of his class

Veterans groups endorse his closest Primary rival Ben Sorensen in the race to represent CD 23. Jared Moskowitz is tops in his class for his bid for a congressional seat representing South Florida. The major teachers’ unions for the state and the country have endorsed his campaign to succeed Rep. Ted Deutch.
FLORIDA STATE
News Break
Politics
floridapolitics.com

GOP Primary heats up with six-figure attack ad buys in CD 13 race

The district is being flooded with cash from Super PACs supporting frontrunners Anna Paulina Luna and Kevin Hayslett. Republican opponents Anna Paulina Luna and Kevin Hayslett are putting up a fierce fight for the Republican nomination in Florida’s 13th Congressional District, with political committees dishing out six-figures in the last week on attack ads targeting each of the front-runners.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

If Florida Gov. DeSantis wants to oust officials, here’s a list

Quality Journalism for Critical Times You probably heard all the hoopla last week about Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis removing — excuse me, “suspending” with extreme prejudice — the outspoken Democratic prosecutor in Hillsborough County, Andrew Warren. He’s not quite fired but he’s on the verge. Usually when officeholders in Florida get pink-slipped by the governor, it’s because they’ve been charged […] The post If Florida Gov. DeSantis wants to oust officials, here’s a list appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

FEC warns Kelli Stargel-tied super PAC about failing to disclose spending

The Federal Election Commission (FEC) said a super PAC supporting Republican Kelli Stargel’s bid for Congress has not filed the proper campaign finance reports. “Failure to adequately respond by the response date noted above could result in an audit or enforcement action,” a letter from the FEC to Conservative Warriors PAC Treasurer Brett Doster reads.
FLORIDA STATE

