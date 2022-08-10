Read full article on original website
Kiyan Michael, backed by Ron DeSantis, finding traction in HD 16 race
Fundraising slows for Lake Ray, Chet Stokes as donors find Michael late. Kiyan Michael lagged far behind her two opponents in the House District 16 race in terms of fundraising, until Gov. Ron DeSantis endorsed her last month. Headed into the homestretch of the campaign, Michael is find tractioning with...
floridapolitics.com
Matching funds firm Daniel Uhlfelder’s lead in Dem AG Primary fundraising
Ashley Moody awaits the Democratic Primary winner in the General Election. Democratic Attorney General candidate Daniel Uhlfelder has been touting his campaign’s decision to take matching funds in recent weeks and the most recent fundraising reports in the three-way race say that was a good idea. Uhlfelder reported raising...
floridapolitics.com
Christina Pushaw moves to Ron DeSantis campaign, Bryan Griffin in as Press Secretary
Pushaw’s successor hopes to ‘ensure the Governor’s message is amplified and that false narratives are debunked.’. Christina Pushaw, Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Press Secretary, departed her administrative role Friday to join the Republican Governor’s re-election campaign. The Florida Standard, a conservative new media outlet, was the...
floridapolitics.com
Laurel Lee dominates CD 15 field in fundraising and spending for July
Kelli Stargel still has more cash on hand, but Jackie Toledo's fundraising has slowed. Former Secretary of State Laurel Lee significantly outraised and outspent all competitors in her campaign in Florida’s 15th Congressional District. The Thonotosassa Republican reported $187,937 in new funding to her campaign between July 1 and...
floridapolitics.com
As Reggie Gaffney stumbles, Tracie Davis kicks SD 5 fundraising into high gear
Over the last three weeks, Davis' committee has raised over $310,000 and has spent roughly the same amount. Momentum in the Senate District 5 Democratic Primary is going the way of state Rep. Tracie Davis, whose strong stretch run continues. In the week ending Aug. 5, Davis raised more than...
Seminole Tribe Sends $1 Million To Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis
The Seminole Tribe of Florida contributed $1 million to Governor Ron DeSantis’ political committee on Aug. 1, according to a newly filed finance report. The tribe contribution was part of nearly $2.225 million that the Friends of Ron DeSantis committee received from July 30
floridapolitics.com
Charlie Crist to visit Aventura, Miami Gardens on first day of “Hope for Florida” Tour
U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist will kick-off a pre-Primary campaign tour Saturday in South Florida as the Congressman preps for the upcoming Democratic Primary in the state’s Governor’s race. The tour will last 10 days, leading up to the Aug. 23 Primaries. The statewide “Hope for Florida” Tour will...
floridapolitics.com
Statewide bus tour to be Nikki Fried’s last lap in Primary race for Governor
The state Agriculture Commissioner has a distance to go for the Democratic Party's nomination for Governor. Nikki Fried’s Primary campaign for Governor has a long way to go — her campaign Friday announced a statewide bus tour that starts Tuesday and will be burning rubber until the polls close.
floridapolitics.com
Charlie Crist embarks on ‘Hope For Florida’ tour to close out Primary
The tour is his 25th statewide trip this Primary cycle. With less than two weeks left before the Democratic Primary Election, U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist is embarking on an expansive, 10-day tour across Florida to energize voters and convince them he’s their best chance to beat Gov. Ron DeSantis.
floridapolitics.com
NewDem Coalition backs Alan Cohn, Annette Taddeo in contested Primaries
'I am so honored to be named to the New Democrat Action Fund’s watch list.'. The New Democrat Coalition’s political arm added Tampa Democrat Alan Cohn and Miami Democrat Annette Taddeo to its Candidate Watch List. The addition likely means a fresh avenue of financial support for two seats Democrats hope to win in an otherwise challenging election cycle.
New Ron DeSantis Ad: ‘Florida is Our Nation’s Hope’
This week, the Republican Party of Florida (RPOF) released a new TV and digital ad as Gov. Ron DeSantis runs for a second term. “America has long been the world’s bastion of freedom,” the ad’s narrator says. “Now, Florida is our nation’s hope. When other states shut people down, Florida lifted people up. We make decisions based on facts, not fear. But some want to take it all away.
floridapolitics.com
Last Call for 8.11.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics
A digest of the day's politics and policy while the bartender refreshes your drink. Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics. Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried’s campaign announced it has made more than 1 million voter contacts ahead of the Democratic Primary for Governor.
floridapolitics.com
Jackie Toledo-tied super PAC spends $70K slashing Laurel Lee
Engineering America's Future also funded text messages and voter outreach in CD 15. A super PAC just dropped more than $70,000 on negative media against congressional candidate Laurel Lee. Funding for the group traces back to a political committee once run by Republican Primary opponent Jackie Toledo. Engineering America’s Future,...
floridapolitics.com
Charlie Crist blames Ron DeSantis for Panhandle school Black hero controversy
‘This is the sad reality of Ron DeSantis’ Florida.’. U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist is blaming Gov. Ron DeSantis for the treatment of a Pensacola-area teacher who walked out after a district employee removed pictures of historic Black “heroes” from his classroom walls. The Pensacola News Journal on...
floridapolitics.com
Teachers’ unions put Jared Moskowitz at the head of his class
Veterans groups endorse his closest Primary rival Ben Sorensen in the race to represent CD 23. Jared Moskowitz is tops in his class for his bid for a congressional seat representing South Florida. The major teachers’ unions for the state and the country have endorsed his campaign to succeed Rep. Ted Deutch.
floridapolitics.com
Roger Stone endorses candidate running in Palm Beach County state House race
Jane Justice wrote to Donald Trump's political operative, who is a convicted felon, and he responded with a video endorsement. Republican Jane Justice is aiming high in her first try for elected office: Trying to unseat two-term Republican Rep. Mike Caruso in the Primary. And now she has an instantly...
wlrn.org
Here are the constitutional amendments going before Florida voters in November
There will be three Constitutional amendments on the statewide ballot this November:. This would abolish the Constitution Revision Commission, which meets at 20-year intervals and is scheduled to next convene in 2037, as a way to submit proposed amendments or revisions to the State Constitution. The commission is made up...
floridapolitics.com
GOP Primary heats up with six-figure attack ad buys in CD 13 race
The district is being flooded with cash from Super PACs supporting frontrunners Anna Paulina Luna and Kevin Hayslett. Republican opponents Anna Paulina Luna and Kevin Hayslett are putting up a fierce fight for the Republican nomination in Florida’s 13th Congressional District, with political committees dishing out six-figures in the last week on attack ads targeting each of the front-runners.
If Florida Gov. DeSantis wants to oust officials, here’s a list
Quality Journalism for Critical Times You probably heard all the hoopla last week about Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis removing — excuse me, “suspending” with extreme prejudice — the outspoken Democratic prosecutor in Hillsborough County, Andrew Warren. He’s not quite fired but he’s on the verge. Usually when officeholders in Florida get pink-slipped by the governor, it’s because they’ve been charged […] The post If Florida Gov. DeSantis wants to oust officials, here’s a list appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
floridapolitics.com
FEC warns Kelli Stargel-tied super PAC about failing to disclose spending
The Federal Election Commission (FEC) said a super PAC supporting Republican Kelli Stargel’s bid for Congress has not filed the proper campaign finance reports. “Failure to adequately respond by the response date noted above could result in an audit or enforcement action,” a letter from the FEC to Conservative Warriors PAC Treasurer Brett Doster reads.
