Russell Wilson Reacts To 'Devastating' Broncos Injury

Russell Wilson should have a solid corps of wide receivers to throw to in Denver this season. Unfortunately, Tim Patrick won't be one of his targets. Patrick suffered a torn ACL during training camp, ending his 2022 campaign before it started. On Thursday, Wilson spoke with reporters on just how...
Jets Sign Tackle Duane Brown to Two Year Contract

Ladies and gentlemen, insurance has entered the building. The New York Jets have signed veteran offensive tackle Duane Brown from the Seattle Seahawks to a two-year, 22 million dollar contract. Brown, a first-round pick by the Houston Texans out of Virginia Tech, has made five pro bowls since entering the league in 2008.
