Rilling orders Norwalk’s flags back up
NORWALK, Conn. – Norwalk’s flags have returned to full-mast, 22 days after the death of former Mayor Bill Collins. Mayor Harry Rilling ordered flags at all City properties to be lowered to half-staff on July 26 in Collins’ honor. On Friday, Rilling directed the flags to rise by sunset.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Former Connecticut home of ‘King of Swing’ lists for $1.29M
Late musician and band leader Benny Goodman, known as the “King of Swing,” lived in this Stamford, Connecticut, property from 1952 until his death in 1986. When it came to composing his music, Goodman worked in a one-bedroom guest cottage with a cathedral ceiling on the grounds. The...
4 CT residents seriously injured in MA crash
RANDOLPH, Mass. (WTNH) – Four Connecticut residents were seriously injured in a crash in Massachusetts early Friday morning. Massachusetts State Police said just before 6 a.m., state troopers responded to a crash on Route 93/Route 1 southbound in Randolph near the Canton line. Officials said a 23-year-old man from South Windsor who was driving the […]
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Connecticut mega-mansion with 30-car garage lists for $33.8M
This home functionally comes with its own car dealership. A sprawling estate in a secluded, forested corner of affluent Greenwich, Connecticut, has hit the market, and its owners need never worry about finding a legal parking spot again. An expansive, lower-level garage at the 10-bedroom, 14½-bathroom compound can accommodate up...
Pedestrian struck by train after falling onto tracks
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A pedestrian was struck by a train after falling onto the tracks at the Bridgeport Train Station on Saturday morning. Authorities responded to the incident around 9 a.m. The extent of any potential injuries is unknown at this time. The 8:39 a.m. train from New Haven to Grand Central Terminal in […]
1 Killed, 2 Wounded In Bridgeport Shooting, Police Say
One person was killed and two others seriously injured during a shooting in Fairfield County overnight. The incident took place in Bridgeport, on Saturday, Aug. 13, around 1:50 a.m. in the area of Barnum Avenue & Knowlton Street. Bridgeport police received reports of multiple parties struck by gunfire in the...
theorangetimes.com
Milford Resident To Be Featured At Times Square
Ava Skye Perrella of Milford will appear in the bright lights of Broadway on Saturday, Sept. 17 as part of the annual National Down Syndrome Society Times Square video presentation. The one-hour video of roughly 500 photographs includes children, teens and adults with Down syndrome from all 50 states. These collective images promote the value, acceptance and inclusion of people with Down syndrome in a visible way.
Eyewitness News
Restaurant owner arrested in Waterbury homicide
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – A Waterbury restaurant owner was charged with murder after a shooting overnight, police said. Authorities said it happened at Mikey’s Jamaican Restaurant on East Main Street around 1:40 a.m. Officers found a 28-year-old man lying on the ground outside of the restaurant. He was...
Splash Car Wash acquires Brewster rival
Fast Lane Oil Change & Car Wash in Brewster has been acquired by Splash Car Wash, headquartered in Milford, Connecticut. The acquisition marks Splash’s 36th car wash in New York State; the company has operated a Brewster location since 2007, which was also an acquisition. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Perez Tire Center relocates from Bridgeport to Stratford
Perez Tire Center has relocated from Bridgeport to 1800 Stratford Ave. in Stratford.
Postal Employee From Bridgeport Admits To Theft Of Mail
A Connecticut postal worker who admitted to carrying a gun and using drugs on the job has also copped to federal charges of mail theft. Umberto Pignataro, age 46, of Bridgeport, waived his right to be indicted and pleaded guilty in federal court in Bridgeport Tuesday, Aug. 9. Prosecutors said...
Shelton shoe store donates money to help Norwalk man awaiting heart and liver transplant
Hawley Lane Shoes in Shelton is donating 20% of proceeds from sales at its store to help a man awaiting a double organ transplant.
2 Nabbed In Bridgeport Double Homicide Carried Out From Back Of Scooter
Two men have been charged in a drive-by double homicide in Fairfield County that was carried out from the back of a scooter. The arrests took place in Bridgeport on Wednesday, Aug. 10, exactly one month from the date of the murders. Jahmir Daniel, age 18, of Bridgeport, and Jack...
DoingItLocal
Stratford News: Woman Injured In Crash
2022-08-12@2:35pm–#Stratford CT– A woman in her thirties was on trauma alert after crashing her car on Paradise Court. Witnesses said she crashed into a road sign on Main Street, ran up on a curb across the street from this location, then up another curb before coming to a rest on Paradise Court. Firefighters had to help extricate her from the car. It is not known at this time what caused her to lose control of her car.
WTNH.com
Nyberg: Popular Milford brunch spot to bring delicious dishes to new location
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A restaurant and foodtruck owner in Milford is bringing his popular brunch spot, The Plate, on the road with a new destination. The new gig, in West Haven, is dubbed The Side Plate. Ryan Trevethan, owner of The Plate, explained that the restaurant opened back...
Register Citizen
Stamford family mourns after teenager’s unexpected death: ‘It wasn’t his time’
STAMFORD — Djmayley Vernet, a former Stamford High School football player who died last week at the age of 16, wanted to provide for his family, so “no one would struggle, everyone would be okay,” his cousin said Friday. Instead, after the first day at his first...
5 Excellent Spots to Get Filet Mignon in the Hudson Valley
We've got the Top 5 Best Filet Mignon Spots in the Hudson Valley. If you love steak, you probably are a big fan of Filet mignon. There are many great options around the Hudson Valley to get great Filet mignon. Each year in August, National Filet Mignon Day is celebrated. The day celebrates the specialty cut of beef. We asked the Hudson Valley where their favorite restaurant was to get a good Filet Mignon and have compiled a top 5 list.
Poughkeepsie man dies after head-on crash
On Wednesday, Aug. 10, at about 4:38 p.m., officers of the East Fishkill Police Department responded to a head-on crash on Route 376, just north of Robinson Lane and Lake Walton Road.
pix11.com
Chef Todd English invites New Yorkers to Hey Stamford! Food Festival
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Looking for a great food trip this weekend?. It will take an actual trip to Connecticut, but it’s worth it. Hey Stamford! Food Festival has a seal of approval from celebrity chef Todd English, who would be there in the weekend for culinary demonstrations.
Register Citizen
Stratford aviation enthusiasts plan ‘fly-in’ at Sikorsky Memorial Airport
STRATFORD — Pilots and aircraft from across the region are expected to touch down at Igor I. Sikorsky Memorial Airport this weekend as part of a two-day celebration of the area’s storied aviation history. The Connecticut Air and Space Center is hosting a general aviation fly-in during the...
