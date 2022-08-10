ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamford, CT

Nancy on Norwalk

Rilling orders Norwalk’s flags back up

NORWALK, Conn. – Norwalk’s flags have returned to full-mast, 22 days after the death of former Mayor Bill Collins. Mayor Harry Rilling ordered flags at all City properties to be lowered to half-staff on July 26 in Collins’ honor. On Friday, Rilling directed the flags to rise by sunset.
NORWALK, CT
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Former Connecticut home of ‘King of Swing’ lists for $1.29M

Late musician and band leader Benny Goodman, known as the “King of Swing,” lived in this Stamford, Connecticut, property from 1952 until his death in 1986. When it came to composing his music, Goodman worked in a one-bedroom guest cottage with a cathedral ceiling on the grounds. The...
STAMFORD, CT
WTNH

4 CT residents seriously injured in MA crash

RANDOLPH, Mass. (WTNH) – Four Connecticut residents were seriously injured in a crash in Massachusetts early Friday morning. Massachusetts State Police said just before 6 a.m., state troopers responded to a crash on Route 93/Route 1 southbound in Randolph near the Canton line. Officials said a 23-year-old man from South Windsor who was driving the […]
RANDOLPH, MA
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Connecticut mega-mansion with 30-car garage lists for $33.8M

This home functionally comes with its own car dealership. A sprawling estate in a secluded, forested corner of affluent Greenwich, Connecticut, has hit the market, and its owners need never worry about finding a legal parking spot again. An expansive, lower-level garage at the 10-bedroom, 14½-bathroom compound can accommodate up...
GREENWICH, CT
WTNH

Pedestrian struck by train after falling onto tracks

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A pedestrian was struck by a train after falling onto the tracks at the Bridgeport Train Station on Saturday morning. Authorities responded to the incident around 9 a.m. The extent of any potential injuries is unknown at this time. The 8:39 a.m. train from New Haven to Grand Central Terminal in […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Daily Voice

1 Killed, 2 Wounded In Bridgeport Shooting, Police Say

One person was killed and two others seriously injured during a shooting in Fairfield County overnight. The incident took place in Bridgeport, on Saturday, Aug. 13, around 1:50 a.m. in the area of Barnum Avenue & Knowlton Street. Bridgeport police received reports of multiple parties struck by gunfire in the...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
theorangetimes.com

Milford Resident To Be Featured At Times Square

Ava Skye Perrella of Milford will appear in the bright lights of Broadway on Saturday, Sept. 17 as part of the annual National Down Syndrome Society Times Square video presentation. The one-hour video of roughly 500 photographs includes children, teens and adults with Down syndrome from all 50 states. These collective images promote the value, acceptance and inclusion of people with Down syndrome in a visible way.
MILFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Restaurant owner arrested in Waterbury homicide

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – A Waterbury restaurant owner was charged with murder after a shooting overnight, police said. Authorities said it happened at Mikey’s Jamaican Restaurant on East Main Street around 1:40 a.m. Officers found a 28-year-old man lying on the ground outside of the restaurant. He was...
WATERBURY, CT
WestfairOnline

Splash Car Wash acquires Brewster rival

Fast Lane Oil Change & Car Wash in Brewster has been acquired by Splash Car Wash, headquartered in Milford, Connecticut. The acquisition marks Splash’s 36th car wash in New York State; the company has operated a Brewster location since 2007, which was also an acquisition. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
BREWSTER, NY
Daily Voice

Postal Employee From Bridgeport Admits To Theft Of Mail

A Connecticut postal worker who admitted to carrying a gun and using drugs on the job has also copped to federal charges of mail theft. Umberto Pignataro, age 46, of Bridgeport, waived his right to be indicted and pleaded guilty in federal court in Bridgeport Tuesday, Aug. 9. Prosecutors said...
DoingItLocal

Stratford News: Woman Injured In Crash

2022-08-12@2:35pm–#Stratford CT– A woman in her thirties was on trauma alert after crashing her car on Paradise Court. Witnesses said she crashed into a road sign on Main Street, ran up on a curb across the street from this location, then up another curb before coming to a rest on Paradise Court. Firefighters had to help extricate her from the car. It is not known at this time what caused her to lose control of her car.
STRATFORD, CT
101.5 WPDH

5 Excellent Spots to Get Filet Mignon in the Hudson Valley

We've got the Top 5 Best Filet Mignon Spots in the Hudson Valley. If you love steak, you probably are a big fan of Filet mignon. There are many great options around the Hudson Valley to get great Filet mignon. Each year in August, National Filet Mignon Day is celebrated. The day celebrates the specialty cut of beef. We asked the Hudson Valley where their favorite restaurant was to get a good Filet Mignon and have compiled a top 5 list.
RHINEBECK, NY

