From ‘Tiger King’ to Tiger Rescue: Rare big cats find new home in NC sanctuary

By Chiungwei Huang
The News & Observer
 3 days ago

Three big cats, including a white tiger, taken from their former keepers have found a permanent home at Carolina Tiger Rescue, an animal sanctuary in Chatham County.

The “Tiger King” cats were among 68 big cats rescued last year from the Tiger King Park in Oklahoma.

The park, made famous by the Netflix documentary series, “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness,” is now closed after a federal lawsuit accused zookeepers of failing to adequately care for the animals.

“Naveen”, one of the tigers rescued from the Tiger King Park in Oklahoma, enjoys his new home at the Carolina Tiger Rescue in Pittsboro, N.C. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Angelina Katsanis/MANDATORY CREDIT

Jeffrey and Lauren Lowe were accused of not giving their big cats adequate nutrition, veterinary care, and shelter. The U.S. Department of Justice sued, and after the Lowes were ordered to vacate the park and had their exhibitor license suspended, federal agents seized their animals.

The three new tigers at the Pittsboro sanctuary, Naveen, Samar and Shailah — two 7-year-old males and a 3-year-old female — joined more than 10 already there. They arrived over a year ago, but Carolina Tiger Rescue could not discuss them publicly while the lawsuit was underway.

“All of [the tigers] have really funny, social personalities,” said Louise Orr, the sanctuary’s communications director. “That’s why we’re so excited to be able to finally talk about them.”

“Saber” the tiger in his enclosure at the The Carolina Tiger in Pittsboro, N.C. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Angelina Katsanis/MANDATORY CREDIT

Trio includes female white tiger

Tigers, which typically live up to 15 years in the wild, can live up to 25 years in captivity because of consistent food, medical care, and protection from natural threats.

The Oklahoma tigers now have their own enclosures with natural soil and trees, with a pool to play in and a cabin for shelter. Each enclosure is about the size of a tennis court, providing room to engage in natural behaviors like sprinting and climbing.

One of the rescued cats, Shailah, is a white tiger.

White tigers are not a distinct subspecies; their white coat, brown stripes and blue eyes are the results of a genetic mutation of the Bengal tiger. They typically come from inbreeding in captivity facilities such as the Tiger King Park.

Inbred white tigers are prone to health problems, including vision and hearing issues. But Shailah appears to be a relatively healthy 3-year-old tiger.

She was curious and bounded with energy as a reporter approached her enclosure. She ran up and down the chain-link fence, making a chuffle sound and rolling around, tummy up, in front of her visitor.

Naveen is a social male who broke through the tough shell of Yanaba, one of the more challenging tigers at Carolina Tiger Rescue because of her cautious, sometimes indifferent personality, Orr said.

“Naveen”, one of the tigers rescued from the Tiger King Park in Oklahoma, stares out of the enclosure of his new home at the Carolina Tiger Rescue in Pittsboro, N.C. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Angelina Katsanis/MANDATORY CREDIT

“She was very interested in him, like she had a big crush on him, which was fun to watch,” Orr said.

The third Oklahoma tiger, Samar, is the most chatty of the three, his loud purring only slightly more ferocious than a house cat’s.

Samar might have thought he was well camouflaged from visitors, his eyes and head hidden behind a clump of tall grass. But his dark stripes against his thick, orange coat could be seen from a distance.

“We love them all in different ways,” Orr said. “They each bring their own set of challenges, but we wouldn’t have it any other way.”

North Carolina almost got a fourth Oklahoma tiger, but it did not survive an operation for a digestive issue, she said.

“Samar”, one of the tigers rescued from the Tiger King Park in Oklahoma, stares out of his enclosure at his new home at the Carolina Tiger Rescue in Pittsboro, N.C. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Angelina Katsanis/MANDATORY CREDIT

How many tigers are left in the world?

Tigers are among the most endangered big cats.

There are an estimated 5,000 captive tigers in the United States, which is more than the 3,900 tigers left in the wild. And while the Netflix series may have made some want to keep a tiger as a pet, private ownership is not advised and in most states is illegal due to the tigers’ complex diet and behaviors.

Sanctuaries like Carolina Tiger Rescue give animals the space, diet and lifelong protection they need, especially for those who are injured and can’t live in the wild. Animals in the sanctuary are restricted from human contacts such as petting and touching unless they are sedated for a medical procedure.

The sanctuary in Pittsboro is the only wild cat sanctuary in the state accredited by federal officials and the Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries. It is open to the public, but tours must be scheduled and paid for ahead of time .

Other unique experiences include feeding with a keeper, animal activity tours, and family tours with crafting activities. To learn more about the guided tours, volunteering, or donating, visit the Carolina Tiger Rescue website www.CarolinaTigerRescue.org .

Carolina Tiger Rescue has not decided when the new tigers will be put on its tours and has advised visitors to keep an eye on their social media for updates.

