Raleigh News & Observer

Coronavirus updates for Aug. 11: Here’s what to know in North Carolina this week

We’re tracking information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back every Thursday for updates. At least 29,670 new coronavirus cases were reported in North Carolina last week, down from 32,920 the week before, according to preliminary data from state health officials. The N.C. Department of Health...
Get ready, NC. Two anti-democracy streams are poised to become a raging river.

I’ve long thought there to be two largely distinct branches in the North Carolina Republican Party’s stunning war on democracy. The first is the older, more powerfully developed crusade centered, for a dozen years now, in the Republican caucuses of the N.C. General Assembly. We know its work well. These Jones Street lawmakers have given us the largest racial gerrymanders ever presented to a federal court; the most patent and pervasive partisan gerrymanders enacted in American history; and massive voter suppression efforts aimed at black Tar Heels with “surgical precision.”
Thousands scored cash prizes Friday in popular NC lottery game. Thank the Yellow Ball.

Holders of 4,357 tickets in Friday’s popular Pick 3 N.C. lottery drawings scored cash prizes totaling more than a half-million dollars, N.C. lottery officials said Saturday. “Friday’s Pick 3 drawing guaranteed a Double Draw, and it paid off for players who held one of the winning tickets,” according to a lottery news release. “Congratulations to the thousands of winners. That’s a nice way to start the weekend.”
