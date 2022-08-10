ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

centurycity-westwoodnews.com

Bonin Targets Sawtelle Parking Lot for Community Space

11312 W. Idaho Avenue parking lot subject of City Council motion. City Councilmember Mike Bonin has proposed a motion to the Los Angeles City Council at the August 9 meeting regarding the LADOT parking lot located at 11312 W. Idaho Avenue as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. This motion urges...
LOS ANGELES, CA
centurycity-westwoodnews.com

Westwood Favorite Fat Sal’s Opens in Venice

Sandwich shop up and running at 37 Venice Boulevard. Fat Sal’s Deli is officially open in Venice and things are going well for the new business. There were Fat Sal’s merch drops that the business stashed around Venice that included shirts, hats, and gift cards for the lucky ones that found them, and the drops were promoted on the restaurant’s social media channels.
LOS ANGELES, CA

