ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slidell, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox8live.com

Man arrested for multiple charges after a traffic stop

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NOPD arrested a man facing multiple charges after a traffic stop in the 1600 block of Newton Street. Around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday (Aug. 9), officers located a stolen black Jeep Cherokee with an Alabama license plate. When the officers stopped the vehicle, the driver identified as Michel Millro was arrested.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

17-year-old died in wood chipper accident, coroner says

LEHIGH COUNTY, Pa. (Gray News) – A teenager from Pennsylvania died Tuesday after being pulled into a wood chipper, according to the coroner. Authorities said the 17-year-old was partially pulled into a commercial wood chipper at a home in Lehigh County, which is in the eastern part of the state.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Slidell, LA
Slidell, LA
Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
County
Saint Tammany Parish, LA
Saint Tammany Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kayaks#Fisherman#The Bayou#Stpso#Marine Division
fox8live.com

New Orleans leaders host gun “buy back” event in Algiers

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - On Saturday, New Orleans District “C” Councilmember Freddie King, III hosted a citywide gun buy-back event at St. Stephen’s Baptist Church in Algiers. Residents lined up today to sell dozens of hand guns and rifles back to the city as a way to...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

High rain chances back off as tropical disturbance migrates toward Texas this weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Finally there is some change moving into the forecast and it looks to play out just in time for the upcoming weekend. Now we do have one more “wet” day to get through as tropical moisture is likely to lead to off and on downpours today. These could get going as early as this morning so be ready for the storm activity at any point. Most of the heaviest rain is likely to remain parked along the coast or just offshore. Rain chances to finish out the week will be around 60%.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kayak
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox8live.com

Normal Summer weather this weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - This weekend will be pretty typical with a few pop-up showers and storms. Otherwise expect a mix or sun and clouds and highs in the lower 90s. Even drier air for early next week will limit rain chances to a few stray storms. By later next...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

CDC changes COVID-19 guidelines, minimizing impact on education

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its COVID-19 guidelines to help minimize the impact of COVID-19 on education. It’s a welcomed change for parents and educators as a new school year begins. “When this started two years ago, we didn’t have a...
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
fox8live.com

Zack: A stormy end to the week shaping up

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A dry day every now and then would be nice but this persistent stormy pattern doesn’t seem to want to budge much lately. So no shocker here but expect storms as we round out your work week Thursday and Friday. The combination of a tropical wave moving out of the Gulf and a front pushing down from the north will put the squeeze play on our weather. What does that mean for you? More storms and of course the downpours that bring the possibility of street flooding. Rain coverage today and on Friday looks to be around 70-80% as highs remain stuck in the 80s.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy