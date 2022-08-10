Read full article on original website
One of the Scariest Bridges in the US Is the Lake Pontchartrain CausewayYana BostongirlMandeville, LA
New Orleans mother charged after allegedly murdering her kids and posting disturbing Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars SuperdomeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight IssuesWoods HoopsNew Orleans, LA
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
Woman killed when disabled vehicle was struck on Twin Span Bridge, police say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Eastbound traffic was snarled on the Twin Span Bridge heading towards Slidell Thursday morning (Aug. 11) after a deadly two-vehicle crash, according to the NOPD and DOTD. The crash happened just before 2:30 a.m. Police say a woman’s vehicle was disabled in one of the lanes...
Man arrested for multiple charges after a traffic stop
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NOPD arrested a man facing multiple charges after a traffic stop in the 1600 block of Newton Street. Around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday (Aug. 9), officers located a stolen black Jeep Cherokee with an Alabama license plate. When the officers stopped the vehicle, the driver identified as Michel Millro was arrested.
17-year-old died in wood chipper accident, coroner says
LEHIGH COUNTY, Pa. (Gray News) – A teenager from Pennsylvania died Tuesday after being pulled into a wood chipper, according to the coroner. Authorities said the 17-year-old was partially pulled into a commercial wood chipper at a home in Lehigh County, which is in the eastern part of the state.
Deputy constable who ‘didn’t move’ suspended amid investigation into French Quarter rape response
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A deputy constable has been suspended amid an investigation into an alleged rape in the French Quarter that has gained national attention following a series of viral tweets from a witness. New Orleans Police Chief Shaun Ferguson held a press conference Thursday (Aug. 11) to clear...
Two people arrested after 15-year-old dies from Fentanyl overdose
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Two people are facing murder charges after toxicology results revealed a local 15-year-old died after overdosing on the dangerous drug Fentanyl. According to St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, on July 12 deputies responded to a call in the Bush area residence to a 15-year-old...
Mother accused of stabbing toddlers will be evaluated for competency to stand trial
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Attorneys for Janee Pedesclaux, a New Orleans mother accused of stabbing her two children, killing three-year-old Paris Roberts, appeared in court Thursday (Aug. 11). Attorneys asked and a judge granted to defer the scheduled Gwen’s Law hearing in favor of a mental competency evaluation. The state...
New Orleans police chief addressing response to French Quarter rape reported in viral tweets
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Police Chief Shaun Ferguson will hold a press conference Thursday (Aug. 11) to address his department’s response to a reported French Quarter rape that has gained national attention due to a series of viral tweets from a witness. A 911 recording obtained by...
Dozens surrender firearms at New Orleans gun buy-back event in Algiers
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Hoping to put a dent in the city’s rampant gun violence, New Orleans city councilman Freddie King III and others hosted a citywide firearm buy-back event Saturday (Aug. 13) at St. Stephen’s Baptist Church in Algiers. Residents lined up to exchange dozens of handguns...
New Orleans leaders host gun “buy back” event in Algiers
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - On Saturday, New Orleans District “C” Councilmember Freddie King, III hosted a citywide gun buy-back event at St. Stephen’s Baptist Church in Algiers. Residents lined up today to sell dozens of hand guns and rifles back to the city as a way to...
Mardi Gras Krewes have to wait to find out if routes shortened again
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As the city of New Orleans still faces a police manpower shortage, Carnival krewes want to know if they will be allowed to return to their traditional parade routes for next year’s Carnival season. “The big question is, when will we know and we don’t...
Construction headaches, delays leave frustrated Fairgrounds residents without sidewalks
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Street repairs in one New Orleans neighborhood have left a bittersweet taste in the mouths of patient neighbors: joy that construction on the streets themselves are nearly complete, but frustration that they’ve been left without sidewalks for weeks. When it rains, Mark “Mojo” Joseph, a...
High rain chances back off as tropical disturbance migrates toward Texas this weekend
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Finally there is some change moving into the forecast and it looks to play out just in time for the upcoming weekend. Now we do have one more “wet” day to get through as tropical moisture is likely to lead to off and on downpours today. These could get going as early as this morning so be ready for the storm activity at any point. Most of the heaviest rain is likely to remain parked along the coast or just offshore. Rain chances to finish out the week will be around 60%.
Normal Summer weather this weekend
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - This weekend will be pretty typical with a few pop-up showers and storms. Otherwise expect a mix or sun and clouds and highs in the lower 90s. Even drier air for early next week will limit rain chances to a few stray storms. By later next...
Entergy offering low-income families $150 off their utility bills but there’s a catch
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - People may soon be able to get a little bit of help in paying those out-of-control Entergy bills. The company is offering bill assistance to low-income customers. Entergy Louisiana has partnered with Louisiana United Ways to offer bill payment assistance on a first-come, first-served basis...
CDC changes COVID-19 guidelines, minimizing impact on education
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its COVID-19 guidelines to help minimize the impact of COVID-19 on education. It’s a welcomed change for parents and educators as a new school year begins. “When this started two years ago, we didn’t have a...
Zack: A stormy end to the week shaping up
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A dry day every now and then would be nice but this persistent stormy pattern doesn’t seem to want to budge much lately. So no shocker here but expect storms as we round out your work week Thursday and Friday. The combination of a tropical wave moving out of the Gulf and a front pushing down from the north will put the squeeze play on our weather. What does that mean for you? More storms and of course the downpours that bring the possibility of street flooding. Rain coverage today and on Friday looks to be around 70-80% as highs remain stuck in the 80s.
HBO sets release date for New Orleans-based ‘Katrina Babies’ documentary
NEW ORLEANS (NOLA WEEKEND) - HBO finally sets a release date for “Katrina Babies,” the first feature-length documentary directed by New Orleans native and filmmaker Edward Buckles Jr. HBO and its HBO Max streaming service will premiere “Katrina Babies” on Aug. 24 at 8 p.m. CST -- just...
