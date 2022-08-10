Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wrganews.com
AdventHealth Redmond holds community prayer for local schools
August 11, 2022–8:18 a.m. On Wednesday, Aug. 3, AdventHealth Redmond team members and leaders gathered with local clergy members to pray for Floyd County Schools to start the school year. Standing outside of AdventHealth Redmond’s main hospital entrance, three team members led a group in prayer for God’s protection...
wrganews.com
Duluth Trading Company opening a distribution center in Adairsville
August 11, 2022–10:24 a.m. Today Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that Duluth Trading Company, a casual wear, workwear, and accessory retailer for men and women, will build a new distribution and fulfillment facility in Adairsville. The new facility will create more than 300 new jobs and represents an investment of $53 million in Bartow County.
wrganews.com
Man charged with aggravated animal cruelty
A 41-year-old Rome man has been arrested on a felony warrant charging him with aggravated cruelty to animals. According to the warrant, Franklin Tyrone Darby deprived his dog of food and water, leaving the animal tethered in the yard without proper shelter in temperatures exceeding 90 degrees. At one point,...
wrganews.com
Rome High School Football Players Show Heroic Actions During Traffic Accident
The following quote is an eye-witness account from Luis Goya, an educator at Rome City Schools:. “This morning I witnessed something amazing that our Football players did. While I was in front of the school during my morning duty, I heard a loud noise at the intersection that appeared to be a wreck. While I was running to the intersection, I noticed that two cars were involved.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wrganews.com
Arrest made in connection to Bomb Threat at FCSO
The following is a press release from the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office’s social media:. “The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office has identified the individual responsible for the bomb threat Friday morning. Beth Neighbors has been arrested and charged with terroristic threats and acts and is currently being held...
wrganews.com
Updated: Floyd County Sheriff’s Office responds to Bomb Threat
We’ve completed a search of the perimeter of our building and have not found any evidence of a bomb. We will have additional deputies monitoring the Sheriff’s Office with perimeter checks throughout the rest of the day. Previously Reported:. The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office has received a bomb...
wrganews.com
Man charged with vehicular homicide
Charges have been filed in a fatal wreck that occurred in the 700 block of Wax Road back on May 1. According to the arrest warrants, 45-year-old James Kevin McDonald was driving his employer’s vehicle without permission when he lost control, at one point driving perpendicular to the lanes of travel.
Comments / 0