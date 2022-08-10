Reser Stadium $161 million renovation making significant progress, as spectators will see throughout 2022 season

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Oregon Ducks’ first scrimmage of fall camp could hinge on line play
EUGENE — The first scrimmage of fall camp is always an important datapoint and it’ll be no different for the Oregon Ducks. The Ducks will hold their eighth practice of fall camp, including the second in full pads, at Autzen Stadium this afternoon with much still to be determined. The starting quarterback job is still technically up for grabs, the running back depth chart could be assembled in a variety of orders, the offensive line is coping with a variety of ailments and the secondary is still sorting out lineups and best fits by position.
Oregon State’s defense pitches a touchdown shutout during Saturday’s 2-hour scrimmage
There were no scoreboards or fans. But it was clear the first formal scrimmage of Oregon State’s preseason camp was won by the defense. After two hours of scrimmaging Saturday, there were no offensive touchdowns. Now, some caveats. The No. 1 offense played only three series. There was no...
No separation in Oregon Ducks quarterback competition after 1st scrimmage of fall camp, Dan Lanning says
EUGENE — Oregon Ducks’ quarterbacks had similar performances during the team’s first scrimmage of fall camp, and through a week of preseason practice, there isn’t a clear leader in coach Dan Lanning’s assessment. Bo Nix, Ty Thompson and Jay Butterfield all continue to vie for...
Oregon Ducks scrimmage: offense performs well early, defense ends with multiple stops in 2-minute scenarios
EUGENE — The Oregon Ducks’ offense had the early advantage and the defense took over late during the team’s first scrimmage of fall camp. That’s the assessment of first-year coach Dan Lanning from his team’s eighth preseason practice, the second in full pads and UO’s first scrimmage Saturday at Autzen Stadium.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oregon State receiver Tyjon Lindsey recognizes urgency of senior season: ‘I can’t wait any more’
Tyjon Lindsey arrived at Oregon State in 2018 with promising upside, a former 4-star high school receiver who transferred from Nebraska. Five seasons later, the 5-foot-9, 182-pound Lindsey is about to leave the program with a disappointing resume. He knows it. But there’s an opportunity — the 2022 season — for Lindsey to rewrite the final draft.
Oregon State baseball coach Mitch Canham’s new deal worth $4.55 million in salary over next 7 years
Oregon State baseball coach Mitch Canham received a significant increase in pay following a breakout 2022 season where the Beavers reached the NCAA super regionals. Canham, finishing his third year as OSU coach in June, recently signed a five-year extension that takes him through the 2029 season. In addition, Canham received sizable increases for the remaining two years on his initial contract.
Oregon Ducks update 2022 roster with notable weight gains, losses
EUGENE — The majority of the Oregon Ducks’ roster added weight over the past year and over 40% of the team lost weight. The Ducks released their updated measurements on Friday, the first since last fall, on the eve of the team’s first scrimmage of fall camp.
Jerry Mixon, 3-star linebacker, commits to Oregon Ducks
The Oregon Ducks have added a linebacker to their 2023 recruiting class. Jerry Mixon, a three-star prospect from San Francisco, announced his commitment to the Ducks on Friday. He chose Oregon over Arizona, Arizona State, Missouri and UCLA. “I had a great connection with the coaches and the players that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Oregon Ducks targeting son of NBA star as next piece to historic recruiting class
The Oregon Ducks men's basketball program has assembled arguably the best recruiting class in program history. But Dana Altman isn't finished. So far, Oregon's three-man class consists of Montverde Academy five-star power forward Kwame Evans Jr., the nation's No. 2 overall prospect, AZ Compass Prep ...
Former Ducks quarterback's foundation invests in Oregon's future leaders
OREGON, USA — Charlie Neufeldt, 21, is spending the summer building on a future in ecological and biological problem solving. “This summer, I’m actually working at the Santa Fe Institute, which is a hub for complex systems research,” they said. The Willamette University student first thought physics...
Oregon athletic director Rob Mullens ‘grateful’ for outgoing president Michael Schill’s support during his time at UO
EUGENE — Oregon athletic director Rob Mullens wished outgoing university president Michael Schill well as he departs for Northwestern. “Congratulations to president Schill on his appointment as president of Northwestern University,” Mullens said in a statement. “Oregon athletics has thrived under his leadership, and we are grateful for his support. On behalf of Oregon athletics, we wish him all the best in this next chapter in his distinguished career.”
signalscv.com
West Ranch’s Andrew Meadow commits to Boise State
West Ranch High School varsity basketball player Andrew Meadow, a highly touted college prospect, committed to Boise State University on Thursday. Meadow made the announcement in front of hundreds of his classmates, who poured into West Ranch’s outdoor amphitheater to hear Meadow speak. “First and foremost, I want to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
These are Oregon’s 2021-2022 Master Gardeners of the year
CORVALLIS, Ore. – Forty-eight dedicated Oregon State University Extension Master Gardener volunteers have been recognized for service to their counties and communities. The awardees are among the nearly 2,300 Master Gardeners who work with Extension to share their knowledge of sustainable gardening practices across 27 Oregon counties and 85 educational gardens. In 2021, volunteers put in 84,293 hours, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
PSU professor critical of equity initiatives sues to force UO equity Twitter account to unblock him
Portland State University political science professor Bruce Gilley, with backing from a national free speech group, has sued the person who ran the Twitter account of the University of Oregon’s Division of Equity and Inclusion to unblock him from seeing or responding to the account’s posts. The public...
University of Oregon President Michael Schill leaving to become president of Northwestern
Michael Schill, president of the University of Oregon for seven years, is leaving to become president of Northwestern University in Illinois. The private university announced Thursday it has hired him and said he will start the job this fall.
franchising.com
Killer Burger Signs Lease for Milestone 20th Location
August 12, 2022 // Franchising.com // EUGENE, Ore. - Killer Burger announced today a signed lease for a new location in Eugene, Oregon. The restaurant is located at 298 Coburg Road just off I-105W. This will be the second Killer Burger store in the Eugene market, joining the existing location at 50 West Broadway.
Ask an expert: Raccoons are using our lawn as a latrine. How can we stop them?
Gardening season is full steam ahead and you may have questions. For answers, turn to Ask an Expert, an online question-and-answer tool from Oregon State University’s Extension Service. OSU Extension faculty and Master Gardeners reply to queries within two business days, usually less. To ask a question, simply go to the OSU Extension website, type it in and include the county where you live. Here are some questions asked by other gardeners. What’s yours?
One Of The World’s Worst Weeds Has Been Spotted Spreading In The Boise Foothills
Back in May, retired botanist Barbara Ertter spotted a small spreading patch of weeds in the Boise foothills. Due to her experience as a botanist, she recognized this weed as something the U.S. Department of Agriculture calls one of "the world's worst invasive weeds." Ertter sent a report to another...
Oregon electric vehicle startup Arcimoto removes CEO Mark Frohnmayer
Update: Mark Frohnmayer was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants three weeks before the company removed him as CEO. Eugene electric vehicle manufacturer Arcimoto has abruptly removed CEO Mark Frohnmayer, promoting another executive to run the company on an interim basis. Arcimoto’s announcement Friday didn’t explain...
3.9M earthquake strikes off Oregon Coast
A small earthquake shook less than 100 miles off the Oregon Coast on Friday afternoon, according to officials.
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
79K+
Followers
45K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0