Reser Stadium $161 million renovation making significant progress, as spectators will see throughout 2022 season

EUGENE — The first scrimmage of fall camp is always an important datapoint and it’ll be no different for the Oregon Ducks. The Ducks will hold their eighth practice of fall camp, including the second in full pads, at Autzen Stadium this afternoon with much still to be determined. The starting quarterback job is still technically up for grabs, the running back depth chart could be assembled in a variety of orders, the offensive line is coping with a variety of ailments and the secondary is still sorting out lineups and best fits by position.

EUGENE, OR ・ 12 HOURS AGO