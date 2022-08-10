ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana County, PA

WITF

Pa. judge vows to move quickly on dispute over mail-in votes

The judge in a case brought by Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration against three counties that aren’t reporting mail-in ballots lacking handwritten dates on their return envelopes told lawyers Friday she will rule as quickly as possible. Commonwealth Court Judge Renee Cohn Jubelirer presided over an online conference in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wccsradio.com

MASTRIANO CAMPAIGN STOPS BY JIMMY STEWART AIRPORT

Residents from all across Indiana County packed into the Innovative Aviation hanger at the Jimmy Stewart Airport this afternoon to hear from one of the candidates running for Pennsylvania Governor. Senator Doug Mastriano, his wife Rebbie, and his campaign tour spoke to the crowd regarding several plans for if he...
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Doug Mastriano brings gubernatorial campaign to Westmoreland County

State Sen. Doug Mastriano made a campaign stop Friday in Westmoreland County, where he received the endorsement in his race for governor from the county’s Republican Party chairman and state Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward. Speaking before a crowd of several hundred supporters in a clearing at the Slickville...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

MARION CENTER SCHEDULES COMPREHENSIVE PLAN MEETING

The Marion Center School District has scheduled a public meeting to review its proposed Comprehensive Plan, which will cover 2022 to 2025. The meeting will be held next Wednesday, the 17th, from 2 to 7 PM in the WA McCreery School cafeteria, and dinner will be served. The district invites...
MARION CENTER, PA
wtae.com

GOP candidate for governor discusses vision for Pennsylvania

SLICKVILLE, Pa. — Republican nominee for governor Doug Mastriano held hisfourth rally in Western Pennsylvania Friday night. During the rally, the state senator addressed the crowd at Slickville Sportsman Grounds, and discussed the recent FBI seize of documents at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home. "It's really heartbreaking what's happened to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Dimeling senior residence has new owners

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Dimeling Senior Residence in downtown Clearfield was recently acquired by the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging (CCAAA) In June the CCAAA acquired the seven-story building located at 4 North Street, so residents wouldn’t be displaced and possibly become homeless. The Dimeling contains 33 apartments occupied by individuals aged 55 […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Pennsylvania's acting health secretary responds to indictments of nursing home officials

PITTSBURGH — In the wake of indictments against top nursing home officials, the state health secretary said her priority is keeping nursing home residents safe. The CEO and four other top officials at Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center and Mt. Lebanon Rehabilitation and Wellness Center were indicted on federal health care fraud charges. The nursing homes, themselves, were also charged.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wccsradio.com

NEW CORAL-GRACETON POST OFFICE TO OPEN LATER THIS MONTH

The finish line is in sight for the new post office in Coral to open later this month but it has taken a while for the postal service to return to the area. The community of Coral has been without a post office since 2016 when it was destroyed in an arson fire. Since then, Coral residents have been going to Homer City to collect their mail. In January of 2020, it was announced at a public meeting that a new post office was coming to town and would be set up on property owned by the Coral-Graceton Fire Department. The modular building was delivered in April of this year, but it has taken at least four months to get the building set up and ready to open.
CORAL, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

PNC pulls plug on more non-sufficient fund fees

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — PNC Bank is no longer charging consumer deposit account customers non-sufficient fund fees. The Pittsburgh-based financial institution announced the change on Thursday, its latest step to eliminate overdraft fees. “As a Main Street bank, PNC is focused on building a platform that empowers the financial well-being...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Comments sought on plans for bridge replacement, detour in Derry Township

PennDOT intends to replace an aging bridge on Route 982 in Derry Township and is inviting the public to review and comment on plans for the project. Information and maps detailing the project, along with a proposed detour route, can be viewed online through Aug. 23. Visit PennDOT.pa.gov/District12. Click on...
DERRY, PA
WTAJ

Bedford judge dismisses cases, blames DA

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two Bedford County criminal cases have been dismissed after the county’s president judge found prosecutors violated the defendants’ constitutional rights.  Both are unrelated cases where police charged each defendant with sex crimes against children, and both were dismissed with prejudice – meaning prosecutors can’t refile the charges.  Bedford County President Judge Travis […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Penn Highlands officially opens Punxsutawney site

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ) – On Thursday, Aug. 11, leaders from Penn Highlands Healthcare and the Jefferson County community cut the ribbon to officially open the Punxsutawney Community Medical Building. The Punxsutawney Community Medical Building offers many outpatient services including Outpatient Diagnostic Testing, Imaging Services and Laboratory Services; Outpatient Rehabilitation Center – offering physical therapy; Penn […]
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
wccsradio.com

INDIANA COUNTY PREPS FOR WEEKEND OF FESTIVALS

Indiana County will be busy with a pair of festivals this weekend. The first will be on Saturday as the Blairsville Diamond hosts the 10th annual Knotweed Festival, celebrating the Japanese knotweed which can be found along the Conemaugh River in Indiana County. Festivities kick-off at 10 a.m. with a...
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

EVERGREEN AFTER-SCHOOL CLUB TO RESUME OPERATIONS

Thanks to some state grant money, the Evergreen After School Club will continue this school year and add more districts to the program. ARIN Intermediate Unit 28 announced that the program will resume in Homer-Center, United and Penns Manor School Districts this year. And starting this year, the program will be offered by Indiana Area and Leechburg School Districts. The resumption of services comes as the Pennsylvania Department of Education’s 21st Century Community Learning Centers grant has provided the funding to start the program back up.
INDIANA, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Slickville Community Days shines spotlight on former mining town

About 400 people live in the small Salem Township community of Slickville, but visitors will swell that number this weekend, for the town’s annual Community Days. Set for Friday and Saturday, the festival had its start as a remembrance of the town’s founding as a coal mining community a little more than a century ago.
SLICKVILLE, PA
WTAJ

Volunteer fire company lends another department a fire engine

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A volunteer fire department is lending a helping hand to another volunteer company by lending a fire engine. Last week, Mount Union Fire Company in Huntingdon County lent Listie Fire Department in Somerset County its reserve engine. Listie’s fire engine stopped running after a fire call and was left with […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
pa.gov

Gov. Wolf Orders Commonwealth Flags to Half-Staff to Honor Westmoreland County Paramedic

Governor Tom Wolf ordered the commonwealth flag on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds in Westmoreland County to fly at half-staff immediately in honor of North Huntingdon EMS Rescue and Monroeville Fire/EMS paramedic Fred Manno, who died on Saturday, July 30, 2022 as a result of injuries sustained while performing his duties on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.
wccsradio.com

EDWARD ANDERSON, 91

Edward Anderson, 91, Homer City died August 10, 2022 at Indiana Regional Medical Center, He was born February 8, 1931 in Lucernemines and was the son of the late Arthur John and Sara Ann (Balls) Anderson. Ed was a member of the Homer City Church of the Nazarene and served...
HOMER CITY, PA

