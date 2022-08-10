Read full article on original website
cranberryeagle.com
Program to disperse grants, loans of up to $50K to homeowners, landlords in county
As part of this year’s budget, Pennsylvania legislators included a new funding source to benefit the state’s housing market while maintaining the status quo in other areas. Folded into the state government’s budget this year came a new program, the Whole Home Repairs and Homeownership Affordability Program.
Pa. judge vows to move quickly on dispute over mail-in votes
The judge in a case brought by Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration against three counties that aren’t reporting mail-in ballots lacking handwritten dates on their return envelopes told lawyers Friday she will rule as quickly as possible. Commonwealth Court Judge Renee Cohn Jubelirer presided over an online conference in...
wccsradio.com
MASTRIANO CAMPAIGN STOPS BY JIMMY STEWART AIRPORT
Residents from all across Indiana County packed into the Innovative Aviation hanger at the Jimmy Stewart Airport this afternoon to hear from one of the candidates running for Pennsylvania Governor. Senator Doug Mastriano, his wife Rebbie, and his campaign tour spoke to the crowd regarding several plans for if he...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Doug Mastriano brings gubernatorial campaign to Westmoreland County
State Sen. Doug Mastriano made a campaign stop Friday in Westmoreland County, where he received the endorsement in his race for governor from the county’s Republican Party chairman and state Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward. Speaking before a crowd of several hundred supporters in a clearing at the Slickville...
wccsradio.com
MARION CENTER SCHEDULES COMPREHENSIVE PLAN MEETING
The Marion Center School District has scheduled a public meeting to review its proposed Comprehensive Plan, which will cover 2022 to 2025. The meeting will be held next Wednesday, the 17th, from 2 to 7 PM in the WA McCreery School cafeteria, and dinner will be served. The district invites...
wtae.com
GOP candidate for governor discusses vision for Pennsylvania
SLICKVILLE, Pa. — Republican nominee for governor Doug Mastriano held hisfourth rally in Western Pennsylvania Friday night. During the rally, the state senator addressed the crowd at Slickville Sportsman Grounds, and discussed the recent FBI seize of documents at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home. "It's really heartbreaking what's happened to...
Dimeling senior residence has new owners
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Dimeling Senior Residence in downtown Clearfield was recently acquired by the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging (CCAAA) In June the CCAAA acquired the seven-story building located at 4 North Street, so residents wouldn’t be displaced and possibly become homeless. The Dimeling contains 33 apartments occupied by individuals aged 55 […]
wtae.com
Pennsylvania's acting health secretary responds to indictments of nursing home officials
PITTSBURGH — In the wake of indictments against top nursing home officials, the state health secretary said her priority is keeping nursing home residents safe. The CEO and four other top officials at Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center and Mt. Lebanon Rehabilitation and Wellness Center were indicted on federal health care fraud charges. The nursing homes, themselves, were also charged.
wccsradio.com
NEW CORAL-GRACETON POST OFFICE TO OPEN LATER THIS MONTH
The finish line is in sight for the new post office in Coral to open later this month but it has taken a while for the postal service to return to the area. The community of Coral has been without a post office since 2016 when it was destroyed in an arson fire. Since then, Coral residents have been going to Homer City to collect their mail. In January of 2020, it was announced at a public meeting that a new post office was coming to town and would be set up on property owned by the Coral-Graceton Fire Department. The modular building was delivered in April of this year, but it has taken at least four months to get the building set up and ready to open.
PNC pulls plug on more non-sufficient fund fees
PITTSBURGH, Pa. — PNC Bank is no longer charging consumer deposit account customers non-sufficient fund fees. The Pittsburgh-based financial institution announced the change on Thursday, its latest step to eliminate overdraft fees. “As a Main Street bank, PNC is focused on building a platform that empowers the financial well-being...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Comments sought on plans for bridge replacement, detour in Derry Township
PennDOT intends to replace an aging bridge on Route 982 in Derry Township and is inviting the public to review and comment on plans for the project. Information and maps detailing the project, along with a proposed detour route, can be viewed online through Aug. 23. Visit PennDOT.pa.gov/District12. Click on...
Bedford judge dismisses cases, blames DA
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two Bedford County criminal cases have been dismissed after the county’s president judge found prosecutors violated the defendants’ constitutional rights. Both are unrelated cases where police charged each defendant with sex crimes against children, and both were dismissed with prejudice – meaning prosecutors can’t refile the charges. Bedford County President Judge Travis […]
Penn Highlands officially opens Punxsutawney site
PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ) – On Thursday, Aug. 11, leaders from Penn Highlands Healthcare and the Jefferson County community cut the ribbon to officially open the Punxsutawney Community Medical Building. The Punxsutawney Community Medical Building offers many outpatient services including Outpatient Diagnostic Testing, Imaging Services and Laboratory Services; Outpatient Rehabilitation Center – offering physical therapy; Penn […]
wccsradio.com
INDIANA COUNTY PREPS FOR WEEKEND OF FESTIVALS
Indiana County will be busy with a pair of festivals this weekend. The first will be on Saturday as the Blairsville Diamond hosts the 10th annual Knotweed Festival, celebrating the Japanese knotweed which can be found along the Conemaugh River in Indiana County. Festivities kick-off at 10 a.m. with a...
Pennsylvania elk watching season gets under way with annual Elk Expo
Pennsylvania’s elk watching season officially gets under way Saturday and Sunday, August 20-21, with the annual Elk Expo of the Keystone Elk Country Alliance and Elk Country Visitor Center. The largest elk celebration in the northeastern U.S. is held each year at the visitor center in Benezette, near the...
wccsradio.com
EVERGREEN AFTER-SCHOOL CLUB TO RESUME OPERATIONS
Thanks to some state grant money, the Evergreen After School Club will continue this school year and add more districts to the program. ARIN Intermediate Unit 28 announced that the program will resume in Homer-Center, United and Penns Manor School Districts this year. And starting this year, the program will be offered by Indiana Area and Leechburg School Districts. The resumption of services comes as the Pennsylvania Department of Education’s 21st Century Community Learning Centers grant has provided the funding to start the program back up.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Slickville Community Days shines spotlight on former mining town
About 400 people live in the small Salem Township community of Slickville, but visitors will swell that number this weekend, for the town’s annual Community Days. Set for Friday and Saturday, the festival had its start as a remembrance of the town’s founding as a coal mining community a little more than a century ago.
Volunteer fire company lends another department a fire engine
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A volunteer fire department is lending a helping hand to another volunteer company by lending a fire engine. Last week, Mount Union Fire Company in Huntingdon County lent Listie Fire Department in Somerset County its reserve engine. Listie’s fire engine stopped running after a fire call and was left with […]
pa.gov
Gov. Wolf Orders Commonwealth Flags to Half-Staff to Honor Westmoreland County Paramedic
Governor Tom Wolf ordered the commonwealth flag on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds in Westmoreland County to fly at half-staff immediately in honor of North Huntingdon EMS Rescue and Monroeville Fire/EMS paramedic Fred Manno, who died on Saturday, July 30, 2022 as a result of injuries sustained while performing his duties on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.
wccsradio.com
EDWARD ANDERSON, 91
Edward Anderson, 91, Homer City died August 10, 2022 at Indiana Regional Medical Center, He was born February 8, 1931 in Lucernemines and was the son of the late Arthur John and Sara Ann (Balls) Anderson. Ed was a member of the Homer City Church of the Nazarene and served...
