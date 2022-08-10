ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The best Fortnite backpacks available now

By Tabitha Baker
It's that time of year again and the kids are eyeing up new Fortnite backpacks for the new school year. Whether back to school sales have you searching for the biggest discounts, or you're simply after the most comfortable and spacious carrier for next semester, we've got you covered.

We're rounding up all the best Fortnite backpacks that we've found around the web. Not only that, but we're keeping this search limited to officially licensed gear. There are a lot of fakes running around on the internet these days, so we've separated the wheat from the chaff and brought you all the highest quality bags on the digital shelves.

We'd recommend you start your search at Amazon. The retailer is currently offering Prime members a 'try before you buy' guarantee. That's perfect for picking a kid's backpack - you don't pay anything until you test it out and find out if it's the right fit or not. You'll find a range of official Fortnite backpacks available at Amazon, but we've also found luck browsing Target's shelves as well.

How do you make sure you're getting a solid backpack? It's easy to make sure you're choosing a bag with ample space, but we'd also recommend checking how comfortable and padded the straps are, and whether there's any additional padding for more fragile items. Thankfully, the current line of official merch offers a separate pocket for a laptop or Chromebook, as well as thick, padded straps as well. If you're after something a little more robust, we'd recommend looking into laptop backpacks specifically.

You'll find all our top picks just below.

The best Fortnite backpacks

Fortnite Multiplier backpack | $27.99 $18.62 at Amazon
Save $9.37 - This Fortnite backpack is nearly $10 off at Amazon right now - perfect if you're buying for a fan of color pops. Featuring a range of emotes across a checkerboard design, this zip-close backpack offers comfort and plenty of pockets at a great price. What's more, Prime members can take advantage of Amazon's try-before-you-buy scheme to make sure everything fits right as well.
Fortnite Profile backpack | $30 $23.58 at Amazon
Save $6.42 - This bright blue Llama-toting backpack is $6 off at Amazon and comes with the Prime try before you buy guarantee. There's no front pocket on this design, but you're still getting a spacious inner pocket, laptop holder, and expandable water bottle pouch.
Fortnite Profile backpack | $30 $24 at Amazon
Save $6 - There are a few Fortnite Profile backpack designs available at Amazon, and you can save $6 on this green colorway right now. You're getting the same pocket sizes and additional water bottle storage here - and the same try before you buy offer as well.
Fortnite Headline backpack | $29.99 at Target
This black and light blue Fortnite backpack has an 18-inch (L) x 12-inch (W) x 7-inch (D) inner pocket - with a protective sleeve for a small Chromebook, tablet, or laptop as well. Padded straps provide extra comfort and support, and there's a spacious front pocket for easy-to-reach essentials alongside the water bottle pouch on the side.
Fortnite Camo backpack | $29.99 at Target
The Headline backpack style is also available in a camo design, featuring a Fortnite logo up top and a light blue zip around the extra front pocket. You're still getting that larger inner pocket, separate laptop pouch, and expandable water bottle holder as well.
Fortnite fallen out of favor? We're also rounding up all the best Pokemon backpacks as well. If you're looking for more loot, you'll find plenty of kit in our full Fortnite merchandise guide.

