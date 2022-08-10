Splatoon 3 amiibo are coming over the holidays

Splatoon 3 will receive three brand new amiibo figures later this year.

As announced by Nintendo during a recent Splatoon 3-dedicated Nintendo Direct, the new shooter is getting a slate of new amiibo figures. The three-pack of new amiibo figures boasts an Octoling, an Inkling, and a tiny Salmonid, as shown in the tweet from Nintendo just below.

See more

We don't know when the amiibo pack will launch or how much they'll retail for when they're eventually released. We also don't know if any of the three amiibo will be available to purchase separately, so it's worth keeping an eye out for further information from Nintendo on this front.

However, it's worth mentioning that other amiibo bundled together like this from Nintendo hasn't seen a standalone launch. Nintendo previously launched an amiibo collection featuring several of the Champions from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, but hasn't released any of the group as a standalone figure since.

As for Splatoon 3, there's now less than a month until the new shooter launches on Nintendo Switch on September 9. However, if you can't wait until then to get in on the action, the Nintendo Direct earlier today revealed there'll be a special Splatfest acting as a beta later this month in August, where players can pick between team rock, paper, or scissors. Yes, there are three sides to every Splatfest this time around.

There's even a Splatoon 3-themed Nintendo Switch OLED console launching later this month in August.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.