Read full article on original website
Related
6 Supplements You Should Be Taking Over 50 For A Longer Life
This post has been updated since it was originally published on April 18, 2021. Supplements can serve a number of purposes in your diet, from providing nutrients that you may be missing otherwise, to supporting your immune system and overall well bei...
3 Vitamin D-Rich Foods You Can Eat Every Day For Stronger Bones
As you get older, it’s really an important habit to keep your overall health in check. Staying hydrated, getting enough sleep, and exercising regularly are all essential to a healthy lifestyle. Obviously, eating nutritious meals also matters greatly because it can affect how your body functions. One health concern...
Doctors Say This Is The Best Healthy Nut To Snack On For Weight Loss
This post has been updated since it was originally published on November 9, 2019. When you’re trying to lose weight, your main focus is typically your meals. You think about ways you can get more vitamins, calcium, and protein into your diet and less carbs, fats and calories. Snacks are usually an afterthought when you do your weekly meal plan and grocery shop.
Why People Who Take This Supplement Everyday Have A Healthier Gut
This post has been updated since it was originally published on February 19, 2022. There are many ways to support your gut health every morning, from ample hydration to a fiber-filled diet. Supplements can also provide many benefits for your digestio...
IN THIS ARTICLE
AOL Corp
Frozen meals, soda and other processed foods linked to faster cognitive decline, research shows
Eating highly processed foods like instant noodles, sugary drinks or frozen meals may be linked to a faster rate of cognitive decline. That's according to new research presented Monday at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference in San Diego. The study examined the diets and cognition of more than 10,000 middle-aged and older adults in Brazil.
5 Foods No One Should Be Eating Anymore Because They Cause Visceral Fat
This post has been updated since it was originally published on January 19, 2022. Another name for visceral fat is “hidden fat,” and it refers to the type of fat that gets stored inside the belly and around organs, Lisa Richards, certifie...
The One Snack Gastroenterologists Want You to Eat More Often (It Isn't Yogurt)
A healthy gut sets the foundation for overall health. It's linked to immunity and can even affect your mental health. What you eat plays an important role, and choosing the right snacks can help — or hinder — your microbiome. When it comes to taking care of your...
PSA: Your Hydration Needs Change Significantly As You Age
"Just drink more water!" is one of those timeless nuggets of wellness wisdom you've probably heard ad nauseum. The advice merits repetition: Proper hydration is an essential element of everything from gut health to mental well-being—but your H2O needs are far from static. Every stage of life calls for a slightly different relationship with water, so there's plenty to learn when it comes to hydration status by age.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
4 Anti-Inflammatory Foods You Should Eat For Sagging Skin On The Arms, According To A Dermatologist
This post has been updated since it was originally published on December 11, 2017. We tend to overlook the positive impact that food can have on our body. When the effects of aging begin to appear on our face, skin and body, we automatically lean toward beauty products—or a plastic surgeon, if your wallet allows that! But what if we told you that you can slow and even reverse aging symptoms, like sagging skin on the arms, just by eating nutrient-rich foods? Here are 4 of the best anti-inflammatory foods that you should eat for sagging skin, according to a dermatologist.
The exact time you should eat dinner to lose weight – and it’s surprising
A STUDY has suggested the best but unusual time to eat dinner to lose weight. If you’re struggling to shift the pounds, it may be worth looking over your meal times. The research found that people who followed a strict meal time plan lost 2.3kg (5lbs) compared with other participants over 14 weeks.
This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ For Thinning Hair Thanks to The ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ & It's 20% Off
Click here to read the full article. Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one budget-friendly shampoo from a beloved French brand costs $32 for 6.7 ounces. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it from the 150+ near-perfect online reviews onsite from happy shoppers. However,...
MedicalXpress
Vitamin D supplementation seems to alleviate depressive symptoms in adults
An extensive meta-analysis suggests that vitamin D supplementation may alleviate depressive symptoms in adults with depression. Conducted by an international team of researchers, the meta-analysis includes dozens of studies from around the world. Depressive symptoms cause a significant disease burden worldwide. The therapeutic efficacy of current antidepressants is often insufficient,...
marthastewart.com
You Might Not Need a Daily Vitamin D Supplement After All, New Research Shows
The benefits of vitamin D shouldn't be underestimated: This nutrient is essential to your body's function, and taking it in supplement form can keep your bones strong, help your muscles move, and support your immune system as it fights infections. Over time, research has shown that people should take this supplement on a daily basis for better health—but a recent study out of Harvard Medical School, which was published in The New England Journal of Medicine, found that those who don't already have a vitamin D deficiency might not reap bone health benefits from taking high-dose daily supplements, reports Today.
Which vegetables are good for diabetics?
Vegetables are good for us, but are there any in particular that are good for diabetics? Diabetes is a complex condition, split into types: type 1 diabetes and type two diabetes. Both are related to the hormone insulin, which is made in the pancreas and is responsible for helping our bodies to use glucose (sugar) for energy and regulating blood sugar levels.
Popculture
53 Protein and Nutritional Drinks Just Got Recalled
A massive recall of protein and nutritional drinks was issued on July 28 because they have the potential to be contaminated by a microorganism, including Cronobacter sakazakii. The recall affects products by Lyons Magnus LLC of Fresno, California. Symptoms of a Cronobacter sakazakii infection include fever, vomiting, and urinary tract infection. Vulnerable and immunocompromised people are more susceptible to infections.
MedicalXpress
Left ventricular failure—the silent condition that could be fatal
Left ventricular dysfunction is the medical name for a weak heart pump. It's a condition that impacts about 9% of people over the age of 60. Paul Friedman, M.D., a cardiologist at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, explains the condition and how it can be diagnosed and treated. Left ventricular dysfunction...
4 Fermented Foods Nutritionists Say You Can Eat Every Day For A Healthier Gut
This post has been updated since it was originally published on March 16, 2022. Prioritizing your gut health is one of the best ways to improve digestion and mitigate bloating and discomfort, and integrating fermented foods into your diet can make a ...
MedicalXpress
Passive exercise offers same brain health benefits as active movements, study finds
A new study by kinesiology graduate students from Western has found passive exercise leads to increased cerebral blood flow and improved executive function, providing the same cognitive benefits as active exercise. Published in Psychophysiology, the study is the first to look at whether there would be benefits to brain health...
Experts think there might be a gut-brain connection. Here are 3 foods to help improve your mood
The immune system, which is largely located in the gut, can send information to the brain through the vagus nerve, and diet may affect those immune signals.
CNBC
A Harvard nutritionist shares the No. 1 vitamin that keeps her brain 'young and healthy'—and foods she eats 'every day'
As a nutritional psychiatrist, I always make it a point to maintain a well-balanced diet. Much of that has to do with making sure I get all the right vitamins, especially because it's essential to preventing cognitive decline. And given that the risk of neurological diseases increases as we get...
Comments / 0