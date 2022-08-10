ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nutrition

shefinds

3 Vitamin D-Rich Foods You Can Eat Every Day For Stronger Bones

As you get older, it’s really an important habit to keep your overall health in check. Staying hydrated, getting enough sleep, and exercising regularly are all essential to a healthy lifestyle. Obviously, eating nutritious meals also matters greatly because it can affect how your body functions. One health concern...
FITNESS
shefinds

Doctors Say This Is The Best Healthy Nut To Snack On For Weight Loss

This post has been updated since it was originally published on November 9, 2019. When you’re trying to lose weight, your main focus is typically your meals. You think about ways you can get more vitamins, calcium, and protein into your diet and less carbs, fats and calories. Snacks are usually an afterthought when you do your weekly meal plan and grocery shop.
DIETS
Well+Good

PSA: Your Hydration Needs Change Significantly As You Age

"Just drink more water!" is one of those timeless nuggets of wellness wisdom you've probably heard ad nauseum. The advice merits repetition: Proper hydration is an essential element of everything from gut health to mental well-being—but your H2O needs are far from static. Every stage of life calls for a slightly different relationship with water, so there's plenty to learn when it comes to hydration status by age.
FITNESS
Health
Nutrition
shefinds

4 Anti-Inflammatory Foods You Should Eat For Sagging Skin On The Arms, According To A Dermatologist

This post has been updated since it was originally published on December 11, 2017. We tend to overlook the positive impact that food can have on our body. When the effects of aging begin to appear on our face, skin and body, we automatically lean toward beauty products—or a plastic surgeon, if your wallet allows that! But what if we told you that you can slow and even reverse aging symptoms, like sagging skin on the arms, just by eating nutrient-rich foods? Here are 4 of the best anti-inflammatory foods that you should eat for sagging skin, according to a dermatologist.
SKIN CARE
SheKnows

This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ For Thinning Hair Thanks to The ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ & It's 20% Off

Click here to read the full article. Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one budget-friendly shampoo from a beloved French brand costs $32 for 6.7 ounces. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it from the 150+ near-perfect online reviews onsite from happy shoppers. However,...
HAIR CARE
MedicalXpress

Vitamin D supplementation seems to alleviate depressive symptoms in adults

An extensive meta-analysis suggests that vitamin D supplementation may alleviate depressive symptoms in adults with depression. Conducted by an international team of researchers, the meta-analysis includes dozens of studies from around the world. Depressive symptoms cause a significant disease burden worldwide. The therapeutic efficacy of current antidepressants is often insufficient,...
HEALTH
marthastewart.com

You Might Not Need a Daily Vitamin D Supplement After All, New Research Shows

The benefits of vitamin D shouldn't be underestimated: This nutrient is essential to your body's function, and taking it in supplement form can keep your bones strong, help your muscles move, and support your immune system as it fights infections. Over time, research has shown that people should take this supplement on a daily basis for better health—but a recent study out of Harvard Medical School, which was published in The New England Journal of Medicine, found that those who don't already have a vitamin D deficiency might not reap bone health benefits from taking high-dose daily supplements, reports Today.
HEALTH
LiveScience

Which vegetables are good for diabetics?

Vegetables are good for us, but are there any in particular that are good for diabetics? Diabetes is a complex condition, split into types: type 1 diabetes and type two diabetes. Both are related to the hormone insulin, which is made in the pancreas and is responsible for helping our bodies to use glucose (sugar) for energy and regulating blood sugar levels.
NUTRITION
Popculture

53 Protein and Nutritional Drinks Just Got Recalled

A massive recall of protein and nutritional drinks was issued on July 28 because they have the potential to be contaminated by a microorganism, including Cronobacter sakazakii. The recall affects products by Lyons Magnus LLC of Fresno, California. Symptoms of a Cronobacter sakazakii infection include fever, vomiting, and urinary tract infection. Vulnerable and immunocompromised people are more susceptible to infections.
FRESNO, CA
MedicalXpress

Passive exercise offers same brain health benefits as active movements, study finds

A new study by kinesiology graduate students from Western has found passive exercise leads to increased cerebral blood flow and improved executive function, providing the same cognitive benefits as active exercise. Published in Psychophysiology, the study is the first to look at whether there would be benefits to brain health...
HEALTH

