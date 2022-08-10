Read full article on original website
seehafernews.com
The Discovery of Sputnik IV, A Piece of Manitowoc History
The following article was researched and written by Jeff Seidl. While on squad car patrol September 5, 1962, at 5:45 A.M. Officers Marvin Bauch and Ronald Rusboldt spotted what they thought was crumpled cardboard in the road of the 600 block of N. 8th Street. While passing the area again at 6:45 A.M. the object was still there, and they could see it was metal and stopped to move it. It was too hot to handle, so they used their feet to shove it to the curb. At the time, they thought it was slag from one of the local foundries which had fallen off the truck on the way to disposal. Passing the area again at 8:00 A.M., they stopped again and looked at the metal and it was still warm1.
seehafernews.com
City Of Manitowoc Announces Street Reconstruction
The Manitowoc Engineering Department is alerting motorists to several major street reconstruction projects, starting Monday (August 15th). Engineering Division Manager Greg Minikel explains that Kellner Street, between Fleetwood Drive and Menasha Avenue, will be partially closed throughout the project, with the street completely reopened to traffic around October 28th. The...
Behind the mystery monument in Doty Park
The mysterious star monument has been researched and repaired. Next to it sits a new monument telling the story of a nearly forgotten veteran.
doorcountydailynews.com
Shanty Days Parade, fair horse show postponed
You will have to wait 24 hours to see the floats ride through Algoma. The hard rains and high winds forced the organization in charge of Shanty Days in Algoma to postpone the parade 24 hours until noon on Sunday. The event's car cruise has been cancelled. The Door County...
seehafernews.com
City of Sheboygan Announces Proposal to Construct a Swing Bridge Over the Sheboygan River
The City of Sheboygan may soon make it much easier for pedestrians and cyclists to cross the Sheboygan River. Senator Tammy Baldwin has announced that the City will be getting $5.3 million in federal money to construct a bridge across the river, connecting the South Pier Boardwalk to the area by Virginia Avenue.
seehafernews.com
Burger Set For Christening And Open House Saturday
A Manitowoc boatbuilder that can trace its roots back to the administration of Abraham Lincoln will again be a focal point of attention tomorrow (August 13th). Ron Cleveringa, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Burger Boat, says they’re excited to open up the shipyard so the community can see what they do at 1811 Spring Street.
Fond du Lac looking to reimagine riverfront
The city of Fond du Lac is looking for ways to improve its riverfront just west of the downtown area to make it more aesthetically pleasing.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Brand-new Great Lakes freighter coming into Port of Green Bay Sunday
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – The shiniest new freighter on the Great Lakes is coming in to the Port of Green Bay this weekend. The Mark W. Barker just made his maiden voyage on the Great Lakes two weeks ago. The port says the freighter is delivering a load...
seehafernews.com
Prepare Yourself, Manitowoc’s Downtown Street Transition Starts This Weekend
Drivers who frequent downtown Manitowoc will have to make some changes starting late Sunday evening. 8th and 10th Streets will officially become two-way roads starting Monday morning, however, crews will be out late Sunday evening taking down the cones, and making any final changes that need to happen. This change-over...
wearegreenbay.com
Our Town Algoma: N.E.W. Plastics
(WFRV) – If living in Kewaunee County sounds good to you, a family-oriented company is hiring. Local 5 Live gives viewers a look into N.E.W. Plastics where they make BPA-Free, safe for food and drink bottles and they were the first to make plastic lumber out of recycled products showing that sustainability is an important platform from the beginning.
Arrowhead Park’s 30 acre development plans
Neenah is set to undergo 30 acres of developments to create a new, expansive Arrowhead Park complete with a prairie and pier.
seehafernews.com
Two Rivers Takes Steps to Add Affordable Housing
Steps are being taken in Two Rivers to add some more affordable housing. On Monday, the City’s Plan Commission held a public hearing regarding the proposed Tax Incremental Financing District 17, which City Manager Greg Buckley says is located on the patch of land commonly referred to as the former Eggers West property.
seehafernews.com
Algoma to Host Soar on the Shore Kite and Beach Festival
The City of Algoma will be holding the 8th annual Soar on the Shore Kite and Beach Festival later this month. The public is invited to Algoma’s Crescent Beach on the shore of Lake Michigan for the free family-friendly event on Saturday, August 20th from 11:00 to 4:00 p.m.
Five more of the best places to go camping in Wisconsin this year
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the TripSavvy website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some of the best places to camp in the state of Wisconsin this summer, you've come to the right place.
seehafernews.com
Kaukauna Library Helps Families with School Costs Through Supply Drive
As is its annual tradition, the Kaukauna Public Library has once again helped local families quell the stress of back-to-school buying through its School Supply Drive. Parents and children were invited to pick up school supplies such as glue sticks, scissors, and art supplies. Back to school is always a...
seehafernews.com
Kiwanis Hosts Its 40th Annual Car Show This Weekend
This weekend will mark the 40th Annual Kiwanis Car Show in Manitowoc. On display at Washington Park will be a vast variety of cars, motorcycles, and vintage campers Sunday with registration beginning at 8:00 a.m. each entrance will cost $10, however spectators get in for free. There will be 20...
seehafernews.com
Two Rivers Police Chief Talks ATV/UTV Public Hearing
The Two Rivers City Council will hold a public hearing Monday night at their regularly scheduled meeting in regards to operating all-terrain and utility terrain vehicles on city streets. Police Chief Brian Kohlmeier says an informational bulletin was recently mailed out to citizens in their utility bills. He explained that...
seehafernews.com
Stories You May Have Missed, A Week in Review
This week’s Week in Review article and video is sponsored by WOMT’s The Jim and Rick Show. This week, the boys asked why you love living where you do, and it went a bit off the rails. Hear it all at www.TheJimAndRickShow.com. MONDAY. – A demolition permit request...
wearegreenbay.com
BurgerFest underway this weekend in Outagamie County
SEYMOUR, Wis. (WFRV) – Downtown Seymour is going to be filled with eventgoers throughout the next couple of days as BurgerFest makes its return. The event enters its 33rd year with the parade theme being “Burgers of the Future.” The fun starts on Friday night with hot air balloons at Rock Ledge School and Park.
Door County Pulse
Invasive Species Alert: European Frogbit Found in Little Sturgeon and Fish Creek Areas
Conservationists team up to remove the floating invader. New invasive species keep popping up around the Great Lakes. When Amanda Smith of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) discovered the most recent coastal invader recently, Door County groups quickly mobilized to remove as many of the plants as possible.
