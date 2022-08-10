ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitowoc, WI

seehafernews.com

The Discovery of Sputnik IV, A Piece of Manitowoc History

The following article was researched and written by Jeff Seidl. While on squad car patrol September 5, 1962, at 5:45 A.M. Officers Marvin Bauch and Ronald Rusboldt spotted what they thought was crumpled cardboard in the road of the 600 block of N. 8th Street. While passing the area again at 6:45 A.M. the object was still there, and they could see it was metal and stopped to move it. It was too hot to handle, so they used their feet to shove it to the curb. At the time, they thought it was slag from one of the local foundries which had fallen off the truck on the way to disposal. Passing the area again at 8:00 A.M., they stopped again and looked at the metal and it was still warm1.
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

City Of Manitowoc Announces Street Reconstruction

The Manitowoc Engineering Department is alerting motorists to several major street reconstruction projects, starting Monday (August 15th). Engineering Division Manager Greg Minikel explains that Kellner Street, between Fleetwood Drive and Menasha Avenue, will be partially closed throughout the project, with the street completely reopened to traffic around October 28th. The...
MANITOWOC, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Shanty Days Parade, fair horse show postponed

You will have to wait 24 hours to see the floats ride through Algoma. The hard rains and high winds forced the organization in charge of Shanty Days in Algoma to postpone the parade 24 hours until noon on Sunday. The event's car cruise has been cancelled. The Door County...
ALGOMA, WI
seehafernews.com

Burger Set For Christening And Open House Saturday

A Manitowoc boatbuilder that can trace its roots back to the administration of Abraham Lincoln will again be a focal point of attention tomorrow (August 13th). Ron Cleveringa, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Burger Boat, says they’re excited to open up the shipyard so the community can see what they do at 1811 Spring Street.
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Prepare Yourself, Manitowoc’s Downtown Street Transition Starts This Weekend

Drivers who frequent downtown Manitowoc will have to make some changes starting late Sunday evening. 8th and 10th Streets will officially become two-way roads starting Monday morning, however, crews will be out late Sunday evening taking down the cones, and making any final changes that need to happen. This change-over...
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Our Town Algoma: N.E.W. Plastics

(WFRV) – If living in Kewaunee County sounds good to you, a family-oriented company is hiring. Local 5 Live gives viewers a look into N.E.W. Plastics where they make BPA-Free, safe for food and drink bottles and they were the first to make plastic lumber out of recycled products showing that sustainability is an important platform from the beginning.
ALGOMA, WI
seehafernews.com

Two Rivers Takes Steps to Add Affordable Housing

Steps are being taken in Two Rivers to add some more affordable housing. On Monday, the City’s Plan Commission held a public hearing regarding the proposed Tax Incremental Financing District 17, which City Manager Greg Buckley says is located on the patch of land commonly referred to as the former Eggers West property.
TWO RIVERS, WI
seehafernews.com

Algoma to Host Soar on the Shore Kite and Beach Festival

The City of Algoma will be holding the 8th annual Soar on the Shore Kite and Beach Festival later this month. The public is invited to Algoma’s Crescent Beach on the shore of Lake Michigan for the free family-friendly event on Saturday, August 20th from 11:00 to 4:00 p.m.
ALGOMA, WI
seehafernews.com

Kaukauna Library Helps Families with School Costs Through Supply Drive

As is its annual tradition, the Kaukauna Public Library has once again helped local families quell the stress of back-to-school buying through its School Supply Drive. Parents and children were invited to pick up school supplies such as glue sticks, scissors, and art supplies. Back to school is always a...
KAUKAUNA, WI
seehafernews.com

Kiwanis Hosts Its 40th Annual Car Show This Weekend

This weekend will mark the 40th Annual Kiwanis Car Show in Manitowoc. On display at Washington Park will be a vast variety of cars, motorcycles, and vintage campers Sunday with registration beginning at 8:00 a.m. each entrance will cost $10, however spectators get in for free. There will be 20...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Two Rivers Police Chief Talks ATV/UTV Public Hearing

The Two Rivers City Council will hold a public hearing Monday night at their regularly scheduled meeting in regards to operating all-terrain and utility terrain vehicles on city streets. Police Chief Brian Kohlmeier says an informational bulletin was recently mailed out to citizens in their utility bills. He explained that...
TWO RIVERS, WI
seehafernews.com

Stories You May Have Missed, A Week in Review

This week’s Week in Review article and video is sponsored by WOMT’s The Jim and Rick Show. This week, the boys asked why you love living where you do, and it went a bit off the rails. Hear it all at www.TheJimAndRickShow.com. MONDAY. – A demolition permit request...
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

BurgerFest underway this weekend in Outagamie County

SEYMOUR, Wis. (WFRV) – Downtown Seymour is going to be filled with eventgoers throughout the next couple of days as BurgerFest makes its return. The event enters its 33rd year with the parade theme being “Burgers of the Future.” The fun starts on Friday night with hot air balloons at Rock Ledge School and Park.
SEYMOUR, WI

