L.A. Weekly
David Faulkner, Jenny Faulkner, and Amandeep Toor Killed in Crash on Santa Fe Drive [Merced, CA]
Three Killed in Two-Vehicle Collision near Franklin Road. The accident occurred just before 6:00 a.m., near the intersection of Santa Fe Drive and Franklin Road. Investigators say the incident involved a Jeep Patriot driven by a David Faulkner and a 2017 Nissan Rogue, driven by Amandeep Toor. According to reports,...
turlockcitynews.com
Drunk Driver Arrested After Colliding with Four Parked Vehicles
At about 12:34 am Sunday morning, the Turlock Police Department was dispatched to a reported vehicle collision with unknown details in the 300 block of Lander Avenue, Turlock. When officers arrived on scene, they found five vehicles involved. The first was a white Infiniti sedan, the second was a black Mercedes-Benz sedan, the third was a gold Honda sedan, the fourth was a silver classic Ford sedan, and the fifth was a black Acura sedan.
KMPH.com
Teen caught going well over the legal speed limit in Merced
A teenager was cited after they were recently caught driving well over the legal speed limit in Merced. According to Merced Police, an 18-year-old behind the wheel of a Nissan Altima was pulled over on Wednesday after an officer caught them speeding 93 MPH on Olive Avenue near M Street.
Arson suspect arrested in Merced, CAL FIRE officials say
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Cal Fire law enforcement officers arrested a suspect in Merced on Sunday in connection with a fire in Amador County, officials say. According to officials, Cal Fire with the help of the Merced Police Department arrested 31-year-old Michael Bradley Mincer on suspicion of arson. On July 21, fire and law enforcement […]
Man shot by Madera County deputies, no deputies injured
An investigation is underway after a man was shot by Madera County deputies on Friday.
KSBW.com
2-year-old dies from fentanyl poisoning in San Joaquin County; father charged with homicide
Three adults were arrested in connection with the fentanyl-related death of a 2-year-old in San Joaquin County, the sheriff’s office said. Officials said that on April 27, deputies and fire officials responded to a home on the 2300 block of North Marine Avenue in Stockton for reports of a child in cardiac arrest.
turlockcitynews.com
Man Arrested After Breaking Into Semi-truck With Owner Asleep in It
At about 9:51 am Saturday morning, the Turlock Police Department was dispatched to a reported auto burglary that had just occurred at Comfort Suites, 191 North Tully Road, Turlock. The victim was asleep in his semi-truck behind the business when Manuel Naranjo, 46, of Livingston, broke his passenger side window,...
3 People Killed In A Fatal Crash In Merced County (Merced County, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a fatal crash occurred on Sunday morning in Merced County. The officials stated that a 34-year-old man from Merced was travelling westbound in a Jeep Patriot. The vehicle veered into the eastbound [..]
turlockcitynews.com
Modesto Police Pursuit of Burglary Suspect Ends with Arrest and Crash in Turlock
At about 2:36 am Tuesday morning, the Modesto Police Department was dispatched to a reported auto burglary that had just occurred at a residence in the 2800 block of Sapphire Drive, Modesto, after a man had been seen stealing items from an equipment trailer in front of the residence. While...
Turlock woman, 38, among 3 killed in head-on crash near Merced
MERCED COUNTY – A woman from Turlock was among the three people killed in a central California crash early Sunday morning. California Highway Patrol says, just before 6 a.m., two vehicles were involved in a head-on crash near Santa Fe Drive and Franklin Road outside of the city of Merced. Investigators say two people were in one of the vehicles, a 34-year-old Merced man and woman, while the Turlock woman was the only one in her vehicle. It appears that the Merced resident drove into oncoming traffic, but it's unclear why he did. Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene, CHP says, while the passenger who was with the Merced man also died.The name of the Turlock woman killed has not been released, but she was said to be 38 years old.
turlockcitynews.com
Woman Arrested After Breaking Into Business and Claiming She Was Hired To Clean
At about 8:54 am Monday morning, the Turlock Police Department was dispatched to a reported suspicious incident in progress at California Dairy Campaign, 325 Mitchell Avenue, Turlock. One of the employees at the business had arrived to find Rory Bridgeforth, 52, of Turlock, inside claiming that she was hired to...
Police searching for missing Ceres teenage girl
CERES, Calif. (KTXL) — The Ceres Police Department is searching for Camille Clemmer, 17, who was last seen on Wednesday at approximately 4 p.m. at Redwood Park. Witnesses told police that they last saw Clemmer leave the park with a group of males and went into an “older black four-door BMW.” Witnesses also said that […]
yourcentralvalley.com
IDENTIFIED: 2 dead after vehicle runs stop sign in Fresno County, CHP says
MENDOTA, Calif. ( ) – The Fresno County coroner has identified the person killed in a crash around midnight Sunday night. The two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of California and San Diego avenues near Mendota, according to California Highway Patrol officers. The coroner identified the victim as Marquis...
KMPH.com
Fake serial killer post debunked by police in Los Banos
LOS BANOS, Calif. — In the latest hoax social media post, it claims there is a serial killer on the hunt in Los Banos. FOX26 has previously reported on other posts that have caused some controversy and the need for local law enforcement to step in and shut it down.
Fresno Caltrans worker killed in crash was a loving dad, selfless community leader
48-year-old Ali Shabazz spent his days serving his community as the imam of a Fresno mosque and his nights as a civil engineer for Caltrans.
turlockcitynews.com
Man with Vehicular Manslaughter Warrant Arrested After Being Recognized by Officer
At about 8:38 am Saturday morning, a Turlock Police officer near the 300 block of Lane Street, Turlock, noticed a man which he recognized as Josue Leyva, 27, of Turlock, and believed to have a warrant, so he had his dispatcher run him. Sure enough, Leyva returned with a local...
turlockcitynews.com
Duplex Fire Displaces Three Adults and Two Children
At about 10:06 pm Tuesday night, the Turlock Fire Department, Modesto Fire Department, Stanislaus Regional Fire Investigations Unit, Turlock Police Department, and American Medical Response were dispatched to a reported residential working structure fire in the 3300 block of Radcliff Way, Turlock. When crews arrived on scene, they found a...
Father arrested after death of 2-year-old in Stockton; fentanyl found in her system
STOCKTON – The father of a two-year-old girl who died in April has been arrested after an investigation found the presence of fentanyl in the child. According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office, deputies and medics responded to a residence along the 2300 block of North Maine Avenue back on April 27 after they got a report about a young girl suffering from cardiac arrest. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital, the sheriff's office says. No obvious signs of abuse were noted, but a toxicology test was done as part of the post-mortem exam. That toxicology report...
westsideconnect.com
Letter to the Editor: It’s the wild, wild, west in the county of Merced
“This wouldn’t be our fight, this shouldn’t be our fight,” said Sister Kate of the battle for control of the police department in the small town of Livingston, “except for the fact that the Sheriff’s department decided to make it about cannabis. Since they made it about cannabis, it is now our fight.”
turlockcitynews.com
Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest for Two Felony Warrants
At about 11:32 pm Wednesday night, a Turlock Police officer near the intersection of Columbia Street and Radio Street, Turlock, observed a vehicle violate the California Vehicle Code, so he made a traffic stop on it. The officer made contact with the vehicle’s driver and identified him as Richard Jimenez,...
