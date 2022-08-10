ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Comments / 188

Rusty Walters
3d ago

Walmart is notorious for this ILLEGAL practice and if you point it out to them they cop an attitude with you. They have been fined numerous times over the practice.

Reply(12)
66
Angela Talley
3d ago

I work a Dollar general as a simple cashier and let me tell you this. prices are changing so rapidly that keeping up with manual labor of changing the shelves is nearly impossible. especially since they keep the bare minimum of workers possible. on the other hand it's not fair for the consumer ( of which I am also) to be down right rude because manufactures change prices upward more frequently than ever. we are all in this together . I jus go take the label off the shelf after a customer points it out. it's the best I can do to keep tempers down. we either want the product regardless of price or we don't - it's that simple. please stop taking it out on the little man.

Reply(9)
34
Ashlynn B
3d ago

That’s why I use their app now an scan everything so when I get to check out if it’s over what it scanned on my end I tell them ! I had this happen to me so many times. Like for example I got my daughter a doll and on the shelf it said $13 wat ever..online it said the same thing but when I got to check out it rang up as $23 ! 🤦🏼‍♀️ they are robbing people and people don’t even notice

Reply(2)
24
Related
New York Culture

Is Walmart Closing Its Stores?

The pandemic changed businesses worldwide, and mega-giants like Walmart aren't an exception. Other stores like Costco, Kroger and Lidl decided to reduce the number of their open stores, and Walmart is taking the same route: unfortunately, several Walmart stores in the United States are set to shut down.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Oklahoma State
GOBankingRates

7 Secret Money Traps at Walmart

Every time you go shopping and think you've stumbled on a good deal, the truth is, you've actually been manipulated at least a little bit into thinking as much. While some of the deals you get truly...
SHOPPING
TheStreet

KFC Brings Back Its Most Outrageous Product

While fast food is almost always meant to be indulgent, there are the menu items that go beyond what a human being can reasonably consume and cross the line into heart attack-inducing. A Yum! Brands YUM franchise, Kentucky Fried Chicken has been the master at creating and marketing this type...
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sticker Price#The Checkout#Advertising#Linus Company Walmart#Tiktoker
The US Sun

Three reasons why Walmart & others US stores will keep self-checkout – but theft prevention trick still annoys customers

THERE are at least three reasons shoppers will still see self-checkout kiosks in Walmart and other US stores despite an annoying theft prevention trick, according to reports. Amongst the commonly irritating automatic voice responses that you get during self-checkout, a recent survey reveals that 67 percent of shoppers have an unsuccessful experience, per CNN.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Brown' At Walmart

When you go to your local Walmart, chances are that the most exciting thing to happen would be seeing a particularly oddball customer dressed in an outfit wildly inappropriate for grocery shopping — and even then, that's a pretty rare occurrence. Most of your trips to Walmart are usually the same old song and dance, selecting your items while enjoying the music playing over the intercom, only interrupted by employees making the same cut-and-dry announcements. Nothing really noteworthy — most of the time.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Jake Wells

Some shoppers hesitant to use self-checkouts

woman at self-checkoutPhoto by Ben Schumin (Creative Commons) Have you noticed that when you go shopping there are often more self-checkouts at stores and fewer cashiers there to ring up purchases for you? Self-checkout can be faster and more convenient at times. The key factor for employers is that self-checkout reduces labor costs. When you have a lot of stores, the savings starts to add up. There are over 170 Walmarts in Ohio alone. And Walmart is expected to be going fully to self-checkout. (source) Walmart can decide staff each store with multiple cashiers or you can have one area of self-checkouts.
OHIO STATE
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Police Warns You To Never Leave Your Car Without This Item

Without its airbags, your vehicle is not a secure place to be since they act as a cushion in the case of a collision, protecting not only you but also your passengers. In point of fact, in the United States of America, all vehicles and light trucks are required by law to have airbags installed on both sides of the front seats as part of the standard equipment.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
Distractify

Distractify

Los Angeles, CA
168K+
Followers
25K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.

 https://www.distractify.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy