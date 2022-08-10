woman at self-checkoutPhoto by Ben Schumin (Creative Commons) Have you noticed that when you go shopping there are often more self-checkouts at stores and fewer cashiers there to ring up purchases for you? Self-checkout can be faster and more convenient at times. The key factor for employers is that self-checkout reduces labor costs. When you have a lot of stores, the savings starts to add up. There are over 170 Walmarts in Ohio alone. And Walmart is expected to be going fully to self-checkout. (source) Walmart can decide staff each store with multiple cashiers or you can have one area of self-checkouts.

OHIO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO