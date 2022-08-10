Walmart is notorious for this ILLEGAL practice and if you point it out to them they cop an attitude with you. They have been fined numerous times over the practice.
I work a Dollar general as a simple cashier and let me tell you this. prices are changing so rapidly that keeping up with manual labor of changing the shelves is nearly impossible. especially since they keep the bare minimum of workers possible. on the other hand it's not fair for the consumer ( of which I am also) to be down right rude because manufactures change prices upward more frequently than ever. we are all in this together . I jus go take the label off the shelf after a customer points it out. it's the best I can do to keep tempers down. we either want the product regardless of price or we don't - it's that simple. please stop taking it out on the little man.
That’s why I use their app now an scan everything so when I get to check out if it’s over what it scanned on my end I tell them ! I had this happen to me so many times. Like for example I got my daughter a doll and on the shelf it said $13 wat ever..online it said the same thing but when I got to check out it rang up as $23 ! 🤦🏼♀️ they are robbing people and people don’t even notice
