Anne Heche: Salon Owner Details Their Encounter Shortly Before Car Crash (Exclusive)
Anne Heche made a trip to a Los Angeles hair salon just minutes ahead of the fiery car accident that has left her in critical condition with severe burns. ET spoke with Glass Hair Design in Venice Beach owner Richard Glass, who said the All Rise actress randomly came into his hair studio and purchased a red wig on Friday, moments before she crashed her car in two locations.
Whoopi Goldberg Earned $60M On ‘The View,’ But Her Daughter And Grandchildren Are Making Their Own Fortune
American actor and television personality Whoopi Goldberg has become a popular face with the new generation for her role as the host of The View. She has been in the entertainment industry for a while and has many accolades to her name, including a Grammy Award for Best Comedy Album with her Broadway show Whoopi Goldberg, while her role in Steven Spielberg’s The Color Purple garnered her first Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama.
Chantel Everett Is Rumored to Be Dating Another Reality TV Star
So much has happened with the Everett family. Fans know that we first met Chantel Everett on 90 Day Fiancé where we were introduced to her man at the time, Pedro Jimeno. The two got married and eventually got their own spinoff titled The Family Chantel. Article continues below...
‘Charmed’ and ‘Soap’ Actor Rebecca Balding Dead at 73
Best known for her roles in the original Charmed series and Soap, veteran screen actor Rebecca Balding has died at the age of 73. Following a battle with ovarian cancer, the actress passed away in Park City, Utah, her husband confirmed to USA Today. Born in Little Rock, Arkansas, Balding...
Tanya Kersey Dies: Hollywood Black Film Festival Founder Was 61
Click here to read the full article. Tanya Kersey, founder of the Hollywood Black Film Festival, died Monday of cardiac arrest in in Rancho Cucamonga, California. She was 61. Her death was announced by her daughters Monique Love and Brittany Love and sister Lisa M. Kersey on Facebook. According to her family,Kersey had been battling multiple health issues for many years and “passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loved ones.” Prior to founding the film festival in 1998 and serving as its executive director, Kersey was the founder and CEO of the entertainment industry trade publication Black Talent News and its website BlackTalentNews.com....
2 More Plead Guilty In Murder-For-Hire Plot Of ‘Sweetie Pies’ Star Andre Montgomery, Tim Norman Vows To Fight
It’s hard to imagine that former reality star Tim Norman won’t soon be facing a life-long reality behind bars now that he’s the last defendant who’s still claiming innocence in the 2016 murder of Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s star Andre
Wendy Williams Doesn’t Back Down On Being Newly Married After Her Rep Denies Report
The latest controversy in the world of Wendy Williams swirls around an alleged “confirmed” rumor that the talk show host has recently married. According to Hollywood Unlocked, Williams recently married a police officer who works in New York City. Jason Lee, the media outlet’s owner, states that Williams called him to tell him the shocking and unexpected news. Williams has allegedly married an NYPD officer named Henry.
Casey Anthony: Life Since Daughter Caylee's Death Revealed
Casey Anthony is a name that will always spark controversy and attention in the media, all due to the outcome of her infamous murder case. Anthony has held tight to the idea that the story in court is her story, but others involved in the trial expressed regret for conclusions in her trial. Anthony maintains innocence and seems intent to tell her story at some point, but only in her terms. Before the release of a documentary giving her point of view on the terrible case, shes reportedly making an appearance on reality TV this summer. Despite the years that have passed, Anthony still finds paths into headlines due to personal issues and disputed attempts to tell her story. The 36-year-old has spent time trying to line up new ventures, new loves and much more in the ten years since the death of her daughter, Caylee. But with recent events added to the story, she may have a very hard time for that.
Soap Opera Actress Arrested in Raid
A former star of the U.K. show, EastEnders, was arrested on suspicion of an alleged "large-scale" fraud. Authorities held the actress Friday during an early morning raid on her London home, The Sun reported. A detailed description of the alleged fraud conspiracy has not been provided. Officers from the Eastern...
Hollywood actress Mary Alice dies at 80: The star was best known for TV's A Different World and the movie Sparkle, and played The Oracle in Matrix Revolutions
Hollywood film and TV actress Mary Alice has died at the age of 80. The Tony and Emmy award winning star passed away on Wednesday in New York City, according to the New York Police Department which spoke to Variety. Her cause of death is not yet known. The star...
Ellen DeGeneres Breaks Silence Over Anne Heche's Fatal Car Crash Following 'Critical Condition' Reports
Ellen DeGeneres finally broke her silence o96ver Anne Heche's fatal car crash. Portia de Rossi's spouse answered some questions about her former partner after being out and about in Santa Barbara, California, on Monday, August 8.
Former ‘Married to Medicine’ Husband Dr. Gregory Lunceford Engaged?
Dr. Gregory Lunceford and Quad Webb’s divorce was very controversial. “Married to Medicine” star Quad Webb was very open about her marriage to Dr. Gregory Lunceford on the show. They clashed over many things. One topic that was a sore spot for them was having children. Gregory wanted to be a parent. However, Quad said she had reservations. For her, it didn’t make sense for them to bring children into the world when they were having so many issues in their marriage. And most of the time they struggled to get along. Regardless, they did try to work out their issues. They asked for help from other couples they formed friendships with. Plus, therapy was also something they utilized to see if they could get to the root of their problems.
The Most Hated Character In ‘The Golden Girls’
The Golden Girls is an American TV sitcom that was created by Susan Harris, having seven seasons in all, and aired from September 14, 1985, to May 9, 1992. The show centers on four older women, Dorothy Zbornak, Rose Nylund, Blanche Devereaux, and Sophia Petrillo, who live in the same house in Miami, Florida.
Marc Anthony Dying? Superstar Singer's Recent Frail Look Sparks Major Concern
Marc Anthony sparked major health concerns due to his recent frail look. Jennifer Lopez's ex was recently spotted looking disheveled during an outing with Romeo Beckham. Daily Mail shared photos of him that were taken on Thursday, showing the superstar singer having an unusual slimmed figure that was worsened by his unkempt hair.
Martell Holt’s Former Mistress Slams Him After He Says He Regrets The Affair
Martell Holt’s affair has been a very controversial topic amongst LAMH fans. “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” star Martell Holt has been in the headlines a lot as of late. He told fans of the show that he’s currently in a much better place with Melody Holt. In fact, co-parenting has improved a lot. They are even filming scenes together, again. And Martell said that he wanted to be careful when it comes to his actions and the things he says in interviews. He doesn’t want to cause regression in their co-parenting relationship. Regardless, fans were still shocked when they learned that Melody and Martell recently vacationed together with their children. When this got back to Martell’s ex-mistress Arione Curry, she told her followers that she would have let her son go on the trip if the LAMH cameras weren’t there.
Adam Wade, Singer, Actor, and History-Making Game Host, Dies at 87
Adam Wade, the vocalist, actor, and drummer, who made history as the first Black host of a televised game show, has died at age 87. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Wade’s wife, former singer and producer Jeree Wade, confirmed that her beloved husband died on Thursday at his home in Montclair, New Jersey. He succumbed to a battle with Parkinson’s disease.
Tony Dow Is Not Dead, 'Leave It to Beaver' Actor's Wife Owns up to Miscommunication
UPDATE: Tony Dow is not dead. Despite an official statement posted by the Leave It to Beaver star's management, the actor, who is stricken with liver cancer, is still alive. TMZ reports that Dow's wife Lauren "believed her husband was dead" and told the star's management he had passed, hence the official statement that media outlets widely circulated. However, TMZ notes that, "he is still alive and breathing while in hospice care." ABC7 reporter George Pennacchio then spoke to Lauren and clarified exactly how this major miscommunication with the public occurred.
Comedian Jak Knight Cause Of Death Confirmed By Coroner
Comedian Jak Knight’s cause of death has been revealed following an autopsy report by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner. According to PEOPLE, the writer, actor and comedian was found on a Los Angeles embankment on Thursday (July 14) suffering from a gunshot wound. The official coroner’s report ruled the 28-year-old’s cause of death a suicide.
Taurean Blacque, Emmy-Nominated 'Hill Street Blues' Star, Dies at 82
Taurean Blacque, best known for his role on Hill Street Blues, has died. He was 82. Blacque died Thursday in Atlanta, Georgia, following a brief illness. His death was confirmed by his family in a statement to Deadline. Blacque -- born Herbert Middleton Jr. -- began his acting career on...
50 Cent, T.I., 2 Chainz + More Send Prayers To Lil Duval Following Nasty Car Crash
Nassau, Bahamas – Lil Duval was involved in a car accident in the Bahamas on Tuesday night (July 26). The comedian shared gruesome footage of himself being loaded into an ambulance on Instagram after his quad was struck by a vehicle. Duval explained in the caption of his video...
