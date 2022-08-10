Shelby County Schools Superintendent Dr. Lewis Brooks sent out a letter on Thursday, Aug. 11 clarifying some questions regarding student mental health with the school system. Brooks began by expressing his gratitude for the people who have helped the school district navigate through the past few years then led into an opt-in form for mental health services that was sent out to parents that included school based guidance and counseling based a new legislative definition.

SHELBY COUNTY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO