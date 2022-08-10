ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Page Six

Brad Pitt gushes about ‘very beautiful’ daughter Shiloh

Just call him Dad Pitt. Brad Pitt gushed over his 16-year-old daughter Shiloh and her dance skills Monday while walking the red carpet at the “Bullet Train” premiere at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. “It brings a tear to the eye,” the actor told “Entertainment Tonight” when asked about a viral video of his daughter dancing to Doja Cat’s “Vegas,” adding that she is “very beautiful.” Pitt, 58, also joked about not knowing where Shiloh got her moves from, as he admitted he does not have the sharpest dance skills. “I don’t know where she got it from. I’m Mr. Two-Left-Feet here,” he...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Goes Shopping At Target After Dad Brad Gushes Over Her Epic Dancing: Photos

Even the stars make Target runs. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, the daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, was spotted loading a vehicle with her recent Target purchase on Aug. 4 alongside a friend. The 16-year-old kept it casual in white shorts with a frayed hem, black Vans sneakers, and a long-sleeve printed maroon crewneck sweater. She had her hair thrown up in a bun and protected herself with a black face mask.
THEATER & DANCE
AOL Corp

Hello, Good Morning, Brad Pitt Is "Dating" Someone and Has a "Large Group of Artsy Friends"

On top of absolutely slaying his Bullet Train press tour looks and buying a $40 million bachelor pad on a casual cliff, Brad Pitt is dating again. Before you frantically join Raya in the hopes of finding him there, a source tells People that Brad “has a large group of artsy friends in L.A. that he hangs out with," and is "dating, but is not in a serious relationship." Um, wow, would love to know more about Brad Pitt's large group of artsy friends and how to become one of them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
101.1. The Wiz

Erykah Badu Twerks Her Bountiful Cakes On Stage During Meg Thee Stallion’s Concert

If them girls from Texas know how to do anything at all, it’s shake what their mothers gave them. Just ask Megan Thee Stallion and Erykah Badu. Our favorite Houston Hottie posted a reel to her Instagram that showed Badu hopping on stage during her concert in Switzerland. Dressed comfortable in denim shorts, a white tee shirt, and a pair of sneakers, the eclectic Neo-soul singer blessed the crowd with a lil rump shaking before getting on all fours and twerking her life away to Megan’s song, Kitty Kat.
MUSIC
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Celebrity#Back To School#High School#Spelman College
Page Six

Angelina Jolie dances the Electric Slide with college-bound daughter Zahara

She sure got the boogie. Angelina Jolie was spotted dancing the Electric Slide with daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt as they celebrated the 17-year-old’s admission into Spelman College at an event in Los Angeles. The mother-daughter duo were caught on camera giggling as they followed along to the steps in a video posted to TikTok on Sunday. “Morehouse and Spelman alumni showing Angelina Jolie and her daughter how to hit the electric slide at their event in Los Angeles,” the clip, shared by Watch the Yard, was captioned. At one point, the “Maleficent” actress, 47, was seen giving one alum a fist bump and laughed after...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Kanye West ‘mourns’ Pete Davidson as he reacts to Kim Kardashian break up

Kanye West has reacted to the reported breakup of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and boyfriend Pete Davidson.West, who is now formally known as Ye, posted a fake front page of the New York Times to his Instagram account on Monday morning (8 August).Kardashian and Davidson have reportedly ended their relationship after nine months of dating due to long-distance work commitments and demanding schedules.The front page that West posted reads: “Skete Davidson dead at age 28.”In the smaller text below the headline, it reads: “Kid Cudi meant to play funeral but fearful of bottle throwers.”West famously referred to Davidson as...
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Gizelle Bryant Says Watching The Cast Of Real Housewives Of Dubai “Is Like Paint Drying;” Chanel Ayan And Lesa Milan Clap Back

Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant has no problem throwing shade. Case in point: when Gizelle and her Reasonably Shady podcast co-host and bestie, Robyn Dixon, dragged Teddi Mellencamp. Teddi had claimed in an Instagram video that her podcast with Tamra Judge, Two T’s In A Pod, was “the most listened to housewives podcast.” Gizelle […] The post Gizelle Bryant Says Watching The Cast Of Real Housewives Of Dubai “Is Like Paint Drying;” Chanel Ayan And Lesa Milan Clap Back appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VIDEOS
Page Six

Kylie Jenner sparkles in sheer dress for 25th birthday: ‘Twenty fine’

Kylie Jenner is 25 and feeling fine. The reality star celebrated her 25th birthday on Wednesday night not in her birthday suit but in a close approximation, rocking a semi-sheer, off-the-shoulder white dress covered in sequins. The “Kardashians” star was surrounded by friends and family on her big day, including longtime bestie Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou and sister Kendall Jenner, both of whom shared their own snaps of the over-the-top festivities. The Kylie Cosmetics creator fittingly captioned her Instagram carousel, “twenty fine.” Fireworks can be seen exploding in the background of the pics. The makeup mogul smized for the special occasion, showing off an elegant updo and glittering earrings to complete her sultry birthday bash look. Sister Khloé Kardashian, who recently welcomed a baby boy via surrogate with Tristan Thompson, commented, “Major fomo 😢.” Kim, who recently split from Pete Davidson, wished her a happy birthday as well.  Earlier in the day, the Leo celebrated her birthday at brunch, embracing the Barbiecore trend in a skintight pink minidress with matching slides. Boyfriend Travis Scott, with whom Kylie shares 4-year-old daughter Stormi and a 6-month-old son, wished her a “Happy f–kkkkking birthday” on Instagram with a series of sweet snaps.
CELEBRITIES
Parade

Ashley McBryde Says She Avoids Dolly Parton After Causing Dangerous Accident in Her Home

Ashley McBryde avoids Dolly Parton at all costs these days. In fact, it’s been about 10 years of McBryde walking in the other direction whenever the two are near. The country singer-songwriter recently sat down with Rob + Holly hosts Rob Stone and Holly Hutton for an interview during the Faster Horses Festival, where they chatted through some of her more embarrassing celebrity encounters.
CELEBRITIES
