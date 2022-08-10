Read full article on original website
Brad Pitt gushes about ‘very beautiful’ daughter Shiloh
Just call him Dad Pitt. Brad Pitt gushed over his 16-year-old daughter Shiloh and her dance skills Monday while walking the red carpet at the “Bullet Train” premiere at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. “It brings a tear to the eye,” the actor told “Entertainment Tonight” when asked about a viral video of his daughter dancing to Doja Cat’s “Vegas,” adding that she is “very beautiful.” Pitt, 58, also joked about not knowing where Shiloh got her moves from, as he admitted he does not have the sharpest dance skills. “I don’t know where she got it from. I’m Mr. Two-Left-Feet here,” he...
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Goes Shopping At Target After Dad Brad Gushes Over Her Epic Dancing: Photos
Even the stars make Target runs. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, the daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, was spotted loading a vehicle with her recent Target purchase on Aug. 4 alongside a friend. The 16-year-old kept it casual in white shorts with a frayed hem, black Vans sneakers, and a long-sleeve printed maroon crewneck sweater. She had her hair thrown up in a bun and protected herself with a black face mask.
Hello, Good Morning, Brad Pitt Is "Dating" Someone and Has a "Large Group of Artsy Friends"
On top of absolutely slaying his Bullet Train press tour looks and buying a $40 million bachelor pad on a casual cliff, Brad Pitt is dating again. Before you frantically join Raya in the hopes of finding him there, a source tells People that Brad “has a large group of artsy friends in L.A. that he hangs out with," and is "dating, but is not in a serious relationship." Um, wow, would love to know more about Brad Pitt's large group of artsy friends and how to become one of them.
Brad Pitt praises his 17-year-old daughter Zahara amid news she'll be attending Spelman College: 'I'm so proud of her'
Pitt said he thinks his daughter will "flourish even more" at the historically Black institution and gushed that she's "so smart."
Martha Stewart Celebrates Turning 81 With a Selfie After a "Bit Too Much" Chardonnay
Martha Stewart is 81 and ready for fun. The lifestyle guru — who, over the years, has had her own television shows, magazine, and houseware line, among other things — celebrated turning 81 on Aug. 3 in a way likely all too familiar to other birthday revelers. Posting...
Inside Khloe Kardashian’s 1st Days With Her and Tristan Thompson’s Son: ‘She’s Over the Moon’
Happy as a clam! Khloé Kardashian is embracing her new role as a mother of two after welcoming a baby boy with ex Tristan Thompson via surrogate earlier this month. "Khloé and the baby are doing well,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “She's over the moon and soaking it all in. … Everyone is […]
Fans Are Blown Away By How Unrecognizable Gwen Stefani Is In This Throwback Pic, 'Can't Be Gwen'
This post has been updated since it was originally published on 05/07/22. No one can dispute that Gwen Stefani looks incredible. The 52-year-old (yes, you read that number correctly) “Hollaback Girl” singer has wowed us with some truly st...
Erykah Badu Twerks Her Bountiful Cakes On Stage During Meg Thee Stallion’s Concert
If them girls from Texas know how to do anything at all, it’s shake what their mothers gave them. Just ask Megan Thee Stallion and Erykah Badu. Our favorite Houston Hottie posted a reel to her Instagram that showed Badu hopping on stage during her concert in Switzerland. Dressed comfortable in denim shorts, a white tee shirt, and a pair of sneakers, the eclectic Neo-soul singer blessed the crowd with a lil rump shaking before getting on all fours and twerking her life away to Megan’s song, Kitty Kat.
Angelina Jolie dances the Electric Slide with college-bound daughter Zahara
She sure got the boogie. Angelina Jolie was spotted dancing the Electric Slide with daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt as they celebrated the 17-year-old’s admission into Spelman College at an event in Los Angeles. The mother-daughter duo were caught on camera giggling as they followed along to the steps in a video posted to TikTok on Sunday. “Morehouse and Spelman alumni showing Angelina Jolie and her daughter how to hit the electric slide at their event in Los Angeles,” the clip, shared by Watch the Yard, was captioned. At one point, the “Maleficent” actress, 47, was seen giving one alum a fist bump and laughed after...
John Travolta and Kelly Preston’s Family Photo Album With 3 Kids: Pics
Check out never-seen pictures the actor has released of his late son, Jett
Pierce Brosnan and Wife Keely Shaye Smith’s Relationship Timeline
A second chance at love. Pierce Brosnan weathered ups and downs in his love life — which led him to a marriage with Keely Shaye Smith that has lasted over 20 years. The actor was previously married to Cassandra Harris from 1980 until her death in 1991. Over the course of his first marriage, Brosnan […]
Are Drew Scott and Linda Phan Still Together? Inside the ‘Property Brothers’ Star’s Marriage
Property Brothers star Drew Scott met Linda Phan in the most unexpected way! The pair got married in 2018 in a lavish wedding in Italy. After captivating HGTV viewers with their love story, many have wondered if they are still together. Keep scrolling to find out more about their marriage.
Kanye West ‘mourns’ Pete Davidson as he reacts to Kim Kardashian break up
Kanye West has reacted to the reported breakup of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and boyfriend Pete Davidson.West, who is now formally known as Ye, posted a fake front page of the New York Times to his Instagram account on Monday morning (8 August).Kardashian and Davidson have reportedly ended their relationship after nine months of dating due to long-distance work commitments and demanding schedules.The front page that West posted reads: “Skete Davidson dead at age 28.”In the smaller text below the headline, it reads: “Kid Cudi meant to play funeral but fearful of bottle throwers.”West famously referred to Davidson as...
Tarek El Moussa’s Ex Christina Hall Reacts to Heather Rae Young’s Pregnancy
Warm wishes! Christina Hall has broken her silence after her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, and wife Heather Rae Young announced she is pregnant and expecting their first child together. While Christina, 39, has not publicly commented on the pregnancy, a source told Us Weekly that she knew about it before...
Jennifer Lopez has another sexy photoshoot in Capri while Ben Affleck is back in Los Angeles
Jennifer Lopez is getting all her poses in with her time left in Capri, Italy. JLo and Ben Affleck jetted to Europe for their Honeymoon after their intimate wedding in Vegas, but the actor had to return to the states early to film. The “Halftime” story, stayed...
Gizelle Bryant Says Watching The Cast Of Real Housewives Of Dubai “Is Like Paint Drying;” Chanel Ayan And Lesa Milan Clap Back
Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant has no problem throwing shade. Case in point: when Gizelle and her Reasonably Shady podcast co-host and bestie, Robyn Dixon, dragged Teddi Mellencamp. Teddi had claimed in an Instagram video that her podcast with Tamra Judge, Two T’s In A Pod, was “the most listened to housewives podcast.” Gizelle […] The post Gizelle Bryant Says Watching The Cast Of Real Housewives Of Dubai “Is Like Paint Drying;” Chanel Ayan And Lesa Milan Clap Back appeared first on Reality Tea.
Sylvester Stallone celebrates his 'brave' daughter Sophia 'going for it' and facing her fear of spiders in an Instagram video
Sophia Stallone, 25, told her dad's Instagram followers, "I'm actually more scared of spiders after doing that…."
Bindi Irwin’s Daughter Spots a Photo of ‘Grandpa Crocodile’ Steve Irwin at the Australia Zoo [Watch]
Bindi Irwin's 16-month-old daughter, Grace Warrior, has a strong bond with her grandpa Steve Irwin — aka the Crocodile Hunter — even though he died long before she was born. Irwin proved it with an adorable video she shared recently of the young girl recognizing the man she calls "Grandpa Crocodile" in a photo at the Australia Zoo.
Kylie Jenner sparkles in sheer dress for 25th birthday: ‘Twenty fine’
Kylie Jenner is 25 and feeling fine. The reality star celebrated her 25th birthday on Wednesday night not in her birthday suit but in a close approximation, rocking a semi-sheer, off-the-shoulder white dress covered in sequins. The “Kardashians” star was surrounded by friends and family on her big day, including longtime bestie Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou and sister Kendall Jenner, both of whom shared their own snaps of the over-the-top festivities. The Kylie Cosmetics creator fittingly captioned her Instagram carousel, “twenty fine.” Fireworks can be seen exploding in the background of the pics. The makeup mogul smized for the special occasion, showing off an elegant updo and glittering earrings to complete her sultry birthday bash look. Sister Khloé Kardashian, who recently welcomed a baby boy via surrogate with Tristan Thompson, commented, “Major fomo 😢.” Kim, who recently split from Pete Davidson, wished her a happy birthday as well. Earlier in the day, the Leo celebrated her birthday at brunch, embracing the Barbiecore trend in a skintight pink minidress with matching slides. Boyfriend Travis Scott, with whom Kylie shares 4-year-old daughter Stormi and a 6-month-old son, wished her a “Happy f–kkkkking birthday” on Instagram with a series of sweet snaps.
Ashley McBryde Says She Avoids Dolly Parton After Causing Dangerous Accident in Her Home
Ashley McBryde avoids Dolly Parton at all costs these days. In fact, it’s been about 10 years of McBryde walking in the other direction whenever the two are near. The country singer-songwriter recently sat down with Rob + Holly hosts Rob Stone and Holly Hutton for an interview during the Faster Horses Festival, where they chatted through some of her more embarrassing celebrity encounters.
