Former NFL running back Frank Gore charged with simple assault in Atlantic City incident

Frank Gore, who played in the NFL for 16 seasons, has been charged with simple assault after an incident last month at a casino in Atlantic City.

Atlantic City police say they were dispatched July 31 to the Tropicana for a domestic dispute between 39-year-old Gore and a 28-year-old woman.

Authorities say there were no signs of injury at the time and no charges were immediately filed.

After an investigation, simple assault charges were filed. Gore was issued a summons for a future court appearance. No date has been set yet.

Gore has the third most rushing yards in NFL history. Only hall of famers Emmitt Smith and Walter Payton have more.

Gore nearly played for the Philadelphia Eagles. He almost signed with the team in March of 2015, but later backed out of the deal and signed with the Indianapolis Colts instead.