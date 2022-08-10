ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

Former NFL running back Frank Gore charged with simple assault in Atlantic City incident

By Kyw Staff
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eh8dg_0hBxBuPp00

Frank Gore, who played in the NFL for 16 seasons, has been charged with simple assault after an incident last month at a casino in Atlantic City.

Atlantic City police say they were dispatched July 31 to the Tropicana for a domestic dispute between 39-year-old Gore and a 28-year-old woman.

Authorities say there were no signs of injury at the time and no charges were immediately filed.

After an investigation, simple assault charges were filed. Gore was issued a summons for a future court appearance. No date has been set yet.

Gore has the third most rushing yards in NFL history. Only hall of famers Emmitt Smith and Walter Payton have more.

Gore nearly played for the Philadelphia Eagles. He almost signed with the team in March of 2015, but later backed out of the deal and signed with the Indianapolis Colts instead.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TexansDaily

Texans Running Back Arrested on Rape Charge

Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was charged with burglary and intent to rape, according to records filed with the Harris County District Clerk’s office. The complaint, filed Friday, involves a woman identified by the Houston Chronicle as Anderson’s “on-again-off-again girlfriend.”. Anderson, 24, was arrested, according to...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlantic City, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Atlantic City, NJ
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Two men arrested for capital murder in the slaying of former NFL football player Du’Vonta Lampkin

The family of Du’Vonta Lampkin may finally get some closure. Two people were arrested for the killing of former University of Oklahoma football standout Du’Vonta Lampkin. According to reports, Antwan Franklin, 22, and Erick Garcia, 24, were booked into the Dallas County jail on July 8, with bail set at $500,000 for Franklin and $750,000 for Garcia. Each faces a charge of capital murder in the death of 25-year-old Du’Vonta Lampkin, and it is unclear whether they have attorneys.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
ClutchPoints

Ex-Raiders RB Bo Jackson speaks out after being revealed as anonymous donor for Uvalde shooting

America is still torn apart from the horrific incident that took place in Uvalde, Texas. 19 children and two teachers were killed in a shooting that could have been completely avoided with proper laws set in place. However, many were left having to set up the funerals, and apparently, former Las Vegas Raiders running back Bo Jackson helped out in a major way.
UVALDE, TX
Daily Mail

Home of former NFL star and Super Bowl champion Earl Thomas is left devastated by a huge fire: Local fire chief says it is a 'total loss' after crews battled for hours to put out the blaze in Orange County, Texas

A huge blaze has destroyed the home of former NFL star and Super Bowl champion Earl Thomas, according to firefighters in Orange County, Texas. The massive fire started on Thursday afternoon, and fire chief Matt Manshack told reporters on the scene that it was a 'total loss', per reports from 12 News.
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walter Payton
Person
Emmitt Smith
FOX Sports

Should Ravens' sign Lamar Jackson to $230M-plus fully guaranteed?

There's a new twist in the ongoing Lamar Jackson contract negation saga, with the former NFL MVP reportedly asking for a fully guaranteed deal worth more than $230 million from the Baltimore Ravens. Jackson is entering his fifth-year option season, making his potential extension a major topic throughout an offseason...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Broncos Announce Injury Update For Running Back Melvin Gordon

The Denver Broncos received a scare when Melvin Gordon suffered a foot injury in practice. They appear to have avoided the worst-case scenario. Per Mike Klis of 9News, Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett said Gordon suffered a foot contusion. He described the 29-year-old missing the last two days of practice as a precautionary measure.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#Colts#Violent Crime#Tropicana#The Philadelphia Eagles
Yardbarker

Rumors Fly as Russell Wilson's Agent Spotted at Broncos HQ with Walton-Penner Group

Englewood, Colo. — Wednesday marked the first official practice launched under the Denver Broncos' new ownership team — the Walton-Penner group. While the Broncos sale became official on Tuesday afternoon, fans poured into UCHealth Training Center to get a glimpse of the star-studded ownership group led by Walmart heir Robert Walton and his son-in-law Greg Penner.
DENVER, CO
TMZ.com

Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama

More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
ALABAMA STATE
ClutchPoints

Marshawn Lynch being forcibly removed from car during DUI arrest caught on video

Unfortunate news broke this week as former NFL star Marshawn Lynch was arrested for driving under the influence. Beast mode was taken into custody around 7:25 AM on Tuesday, August 9th. While full details of the arrest are still being released, the situation continues to look worse for Lynch. The body camera footage from the […] The post Marshawn Lynch being forcibly removed from car during DUI arrest caught on video appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NFL
ClutchPoints

Green Bay police chief releases statement on incident with officer shoving Packers RB AJ Dillon

Recently, the Green Bay Packers rising star AJ Dillon attended the soccer game between Bayern Munich and Manchester City. The match took place on Lambeau Field and it seemed like a good time for everyone involved. However, a video went viral after Dillon was seen getting shoved by a police officer. Now, the Green Bay Police chief releases a statement on the incident.
GREEN BAY, WI
SkySports

Deshaun Watson: Thirty women settle Watson-related claims against Houston Texans

Thirty women who had accused the Houston Texans of turning a blind eye to allegations that Deshaun Watson was sexually assaulting and harassing women during massage sessions have settled their legal claims against the team, their attorney said on Friday. The terms of the settlements reached between each of the...
NFL
KYW News Radio

KYW News Radio

Philadelphia, PA
19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Philadelphia.

 https://www.audacy.com/kywnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy