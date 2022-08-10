ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, PA

South Jersey teacher accused of inappropriately photographing minor

By Mike Dougherty
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tDQ0o_0hBxBtX600

SOUTH JERSEY (KYW Newsradio) — A teacher from Cumberland County is facing several charges related to child porn possession.

A tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children alerted the county prosecutor’s office to the alleged online activity of 44-year-old Nicholas Brozina.

Brozina, a Stow Creek resident, was a teacher at the Salem County Special Services District. Prosecutors say he took pictures of a minor female without her knowledge. She is not a student in the district.

Officials say he had other images of alleged child porn.

Brozina was taken into custody after a three-week investigation. He is being held at the Cumberland County Jail.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Cumberland County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Cumberland County, PA
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Jersey#Violent Crime#Kyw Newsradio
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
KYW News Radio

KYW News Radio

Philadelphia, PA
19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Philadelphia.

 https://www.audacy.com/kywnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy