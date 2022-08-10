South Jersey teacher accused of inappropriately photographing minor

SOUTH JERSEY (KYW Newsradio) — A teacher from Cumberland County is facing several charges related to child porn possession.

A tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children alerted the county prosecutor’s office to the alleged online activity of 44-year-old Nicholas Brozina.

Brozina, a Stow Creek resident, was a teacher at the Salem County Special Services District. Prosecutors say he took pictures of a minor female without her knowledge. She is not a student in the district.

Officials say he had other images of alleged child porn.

Brozina was taken into custody after a three-week investigation. He is being held at the Cumberland County Jail.