Biden signs burn pit bill backed by Rep. Ruiz after Cathedral City veteran's death

Five years ago, U.S. Rep. Raul Ruiz was in his office when he learned that Jennifer Kepner, a Cathedral City resident and Air Force veteran, was on the verge of death.

Ruiz had recently met Kepner, who attributed her pancreatic cancer to a single culprit: open-air burn pits used by U.S. forces overseas — including where she was deployed at a base in Iraq — to destroy everything from plastics to batteries to medical waste.

The congressman still has vivid memories of going with a priest to Kepner’s home and praying with her family.

“I was in the room with her mom and her two young children as she was taking her final breaths, and so this (issue) was very personal to me, and to the Kepner family,” Ruiz told The Desert Sun on Tuesday.

Kepner, who died shortly after that visit in 2017, asked Ruiz to promise her that he would help lead in finding a solution for the estimated thousands of military veterans facing health issues after being stationed near the toxic burn pits.

On Wednesday morning, President Joe Biden signed into law the PACT Act, which allocates $280 billion to boost health and disability benefits for veterans and makes it easier for them to access care, after the legislation survived a brief block by some Republican senators who previously supported it.

For Ruiz, a Democrat who sponsored several bills that contributed to the larger package, the signing ceremony at the White House offered a moment for celebration, as well as “solemn contemplation of Jennifer Kepner and her family and how this effort was in memory of her.”

The bill also had special significance for the president, whose son Beau was stationed at Balad Air Force Base — the same place Kepner was deployed — before dying of brain cancer in 2015.

During his State of the Union address in March, Biden raised the possibility that being near burn pits led to the death of his son.

“We don’t know for sure if a burn pit was the cause of his brain cancer, or the diseases of so many of our troops,” Biden said in the speech. “But I’m committed to finding out everything we can.”

The issue is reportedly widespread among veterans of recent U.S. wars: In a 2020 member survey by the Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America organization, 43% said they are already experiencing symptoms from burn pits, while another 46% said they might be.

The bill also includes contains provisions to aid more Vietnam veterans exposed to Agent Orange, as well as for exposures to contaminants in other countries.

GOP senators briefly blocked the bill

The omnibus legislation, which was sponsored by Rep. Mark Takano, D-Riverside, appeared to be in jeopardy a few weeks ago.

After initially clearing the Senate with 84 votes in June, the bill had to be sent back due to a technical error. In late July, Senate Republicans blocked the legislation, drawing ire from Democrats, veterans groups and comedian Jon Stewart.

While Democrats accused the senators of opposing the bill in retaliation for their massive climate package deal, Republicans said it was rooted in a budgeting dispute raised by Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., who objected to how the bill would effect some preexisting veterans spending.

Upon learning of the changed votes, Ruiz said he was “infuriated with the 25 Senate Republicans, who basically threw a tantrum because Senator Toomey didn't get an opportunity to vote on his amendment.”

Last week, the senators relented on their dispute, with the legislation passing by an 86-11 vote.

“The original bill that the 25 Republicans voted against — the exact same bill — now they voted for, and that is a disgusting display of political gamesmanship at the expense of our veterans who have suffered so long, whose lives are at stake, and who are dying from critical illnesses,” Ruiz said.

Stewart, the former host of Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show,” was a key figure in placing a spotlight on the issue, discussing it on talk shows and joining veterans for rallies outside the Capitol.

“Having Jon Stewart talk about this issue on his show, in the news, really motivated House and Senate leadership to act on this,” Ruiz said.

There is still more to be done, according to Ruiz. The congressman wants the military to stop using burn pits overseas, noting the practice would be illegal in the U.S. He’s offered several proposals to fund research to “start weaning the DoD off the use of burn pits.”

“Otherwise, people will still suffer from respiratory illnesses and cancers … and there will still be delayed casualties of war from a self-inflicted wound by the Department of Defense,” Ruiz said.

In the meantime, he was relieved to watch the president sign the bill into law, and reminded of Kepner.

“It feels really good to fulfill the promise and get the job done for millions of veterans and their families, who have suffered the injustices of their illnesses due to their exposure to burn pits,” Ruiz said.

Tom Coulter covers politics and can be reached at thomas.coulter@desertsun.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Biden signs burn pit bill backed by Rep. Ruiz after Cathedral City veteran's death