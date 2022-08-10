Tell us about your favorite accessible restaurant in the Rochester area
Tracy Schuhmacher, food and drink reporter for the Democrat and Chronicle, is exploring accessibility at restaurants and she wants to hear from you about your favorite accessible restaurants to visit.
While this pertains to accommodations for people with mobility and physical disabilities, we’d also like to hear about restaurants that make accommodations for people who have hearing loss, vision impairment and other disabilities.
All of these responses will be considered for an upcoming story about accessible restaurants in Rochester.
